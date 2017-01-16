Gramercy Property Trust Could Become A Dominant Dividend Machine

Although M&A activity does not serve as a catalyst to support REIT recommendations, we consider the best-in-class REITs to be consolidators, that in turn will evolve into dominant landlords.

One of the property sectors that we consider the most favorable for 2017 is the Industrial category.

In the upcoming edition of my newsletter, Forbes Real Estate Investor, we are providing a 2017 REIT Outlook, in which we point out the most desirable and undesirable property sectors. Our property sector recommendations are centered on suggested weightings (overweight, market weight, and underweight) in which we select the best REITs to own (in 2017) and the ones that we believe will perform optimally.

One of the property sectors that we consider the most favorable for 2017 is the Industrial category. We like this sector because we believe that it will benefit from strong macro trends including consumer consumption, world trade, and the modernization of supply chains. E-commerce also remains a key long-term driver.

We also believe that the Net Lease sector will perform well in 2017, although we expect some volatility related to rising rates that could lead to incremental pressure on stock prices. However, in general, we suspect that most of the pressure is already priced into Net Lease REIT shares and that the sector is well positioned to source and compete accretive investments that in turn will drive sound external growth.

We believe that there will be robust consolidation in both of these sectors (Industrial and Net Lease) and possibly M&A that will drive REIT shares. Although M&A activity does not serve as a catalyst to support REIT recommendations, we consider the best-in-class REITs to be consolidators, that in turn will evolve into dominant landlords with superior cost of capital.

Today I'm writing on one of these "up and coming" REITs, and this company has all of the components to become a dominant consolidator in both the Industrial and Net Lease landscape. It's also likely that this REIT will become a "sleep well at night" pick (or SWAN) that has all of the "key ingredients" of something very special, perhaps even a dominant dividend machine.

Gramercy Property Trust Can Not Only Survive, But Also Thrive

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) was almost extinct in 2009, and that's when the marriage between GPT and American Financial began to unravel, primarily due to the combined company's significant leverage as well as the growing distressed loans originated by GPT's legacy lending organization.

After bulking up on leverage to the failing multifaceted platform, lenders (Citigroup (NYSE: C), Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), SL Green Realty (NYSE: SLG) and LBS Debt Holdings) began to force GPT's hand.

The primary investors - SL Green, Citigroup, and Goldman Sachs - took significant losses in the paper bet. All ended up losing, and had it not been for the "hard net lease assets" owned by American Financial, GPT would have likely been extinct.

In 2012, Gramercy installed a new management team led by veteran REIT executive, Gordon DuGan. He placed a strong emphasis on reducing leverage and building a durable portfolio of high-quality net lease assets.

Along with the new team (many experienced former W.P. Carey employees), DuGan was hired to reposition the company from real estate finance (legacy was Gramercy Capital Corp.) to net lease property owner, rebranding GPT into Gramercy Property Trust.

On December 17, 2015, GPT and Chambers Street completed their merger. Under the agreement, GPT shareholders were to receive 3.1898 common shares of CSG for each share of GPT that they own. The transaction, which was first announced on July 1, 2015, created the largest industrial and office net lease REIT. Here's how GPT's total capitalization compares with the broader Net Lease peer group:

Now that the Chambers Street reverse merger is complete and assets are integrated, the GPT portfolio repositioning is basically done. Back in September 2015, GPT outlined a plan in phase one and phase two to sell $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion of assets, very largely office assets at a 6.7% to 7.2% cap rates.

The company is now closing in on $1.6 billion and way ahead of its goal - actually a year ahead of schedule. As you can see below, GPT is an Office and Industrial REIT, focused heavily on Industrial:

As of Q3-16, GPT had 63.9% Industrial and 29.8% Office (exposure), and as the above chart illustrates, the company has significantly reduced its exposure to office (was 48% and now is 29%). As Gordon DuGan, CEO of GPT explained:

And with the stuff under contract and awarded, we get up to 67% industrial.

As I alluded earlier, I am predicating that many Net Lease REITs will become the consolidators and GPT appears to be one of them - at least GPT's CEO considers his company to be one, as he explained:

So you see that Pac-Man of industrial eating up the other side. So we are well ahead of plan in terms of driving the business toward a single tenant industrial REIT.

GPT's near-term goal by the end of 2017 is to be 75% industrial, 15% to 20% office, and 5% to 10% specialty. Also, DuGan understands that the merger with CSG and GPT has created complexity risk "with a lot of moving pieces." He explains:

2017 is the year where we'll see the benefit of reduced complicity, fewer moving pieces. Again I mentioned that we've sold approximately 25% of our asset base in 2016, and that puts a lot of noise through the income statement. There will be much less noise as we go into a growth model.

GPT's wholly-owned portfolio is comprised of 44 million square feet of industrial space; 7.6 million square feet of office space; and 1.6 million square feet of specialty retail space. The current top five markets measured by NOI are Dallas, Chicago, L.A., Baltimore, Washington and South Florida.

Here's a snapshot of the top 10 tenants:

Here's a snapshot of the top industries:

Around 49% of GPT's tenants are investment-grade rated, as illustrated below:

The European Business

GPT has reduced its combined investments in JVs from December 31st of last year from $580 million down to $120 million. This has been a very significant reduction in capital deployed through JVs.

GT has four assets in the U.K.; three of which are still in the JV. Two of those assets have been re-leased and are for sale and GPT hopes to close by the end of 2016 on two remaining U.K. assets. GPT has said it is exploring a potential IPO of Europe in 2017. In reference to an IPO or sale of the European assets, DuGan suggested:

I think it's likely that it will be a capital event in 2017. I think investors will see that directionally we've been very right about tightening cap rates in Europe and that will be a very positive event for Gramercy as we go into 2017.

In my opinion, I think that GPT's bifurcation of the European business will be positive for GPT investors. The uncertainty in markets outside of the U.S. provides more complexity for analysts and investors. The company should focus on its US platform where it has the most potential to become a consolidator.

The Balance Sheet

At the end of Q3-16, GPT's cash was $56.3 million, as compared to $185.1 million at the end of the prior quarter (the cash balance in the prior quarter included the cash proceeds from the sale of Goodman Europe, which was $149.3 million).

GPT's restricted cash includes $157.3 million of cash in escrow from property sales held in connection with like-kind exchanges (or 1031s) and there is only about $11 million remaining with the 1031 agents today.

During the quarter, GPT reduced outstanding debt by $167.2 million, and that was primarily secured debt on wholly-owned assets. The company has very manageable debt maturities, only about $64 million in mortgage debt maturing in 2017.

GPT maintains very low leverage and an unsecured balance sheet with substantial liquidity and financial flexibility. As of 9/30, the company had cash and revolver capacity in excess of $900 million.

The company's debt to EBITDA ratio was 4.7x; and secured debt to total enterprise value of approximately 6% - essentially, an industry-leading balance sheet. GPT recently received a BBB issuer rating from Fitch with a stable outlook.

It also resulted in a pricing change grid change under our senior credit facility, which lowers our credit spread by 25 basis points on our revolver and term loans. Fitch attributed the action to GPT's solid credit metrics, consistent cash flow growth from its largely single-tenant, triple-net leased portfolio and expanding unencumbered pool.

The rating agency noted that those strengths are tempered by GPT's "less established" access to unsecured debt capital and its increased exposure to office, which makes up 32% of the company's second-quarter cash NOI, pro forma for its recently announced partnership with TPG Real Estate to form Strategic Office Partners.

Fitch views such heightened office exposure less favorably due in part to increased uncertainty surrounding suburban office and employee densification tempering office demand at the margin.

The stable outlook, meanwhile, is based on Fitch's view that GPT will operate within its metrics target over the rating horizon and will be able to resolve any potential credit concerns involving its tenants.

Fitch also initiated a BB+ rating on the company's preferred stock and BBB ratings on GPT Operating Partnership LP's senior unsecured revolving credit facility, senior unsecured term loans, senior unsecured notes and senior unsecured convertible notes.

The Fitch rating and the change in the pricing grid will continue to benefit GPT going forward. Overall, just of the term loans alone, it will reduce interest costs by about $2.7 million annually.

The Latest Earnings Results

Through the end of Q3-16, GPT completed $672 million of new acquisitions, including $92 million in new built-to-suit transactions.

Subsequent to quarter end, GPT closed an additional $137 million in acquisitions, bringing total close to acquisitions to $809 million year to date at an average cap rate of 7% and an average lease term of 12.3 years.

In Q3-16, GPT's AFFO was $0.16; this compares to AFFO of $0.14 in the same quarter of the prior year, and $0.18 for the prior quarter.

NAREIT-defined FFO for the quarter was $0.14 per share, and this compares to $0.13 in the same quarter of the prior year, and $0.19 in the prior quarter. Core FFO for the quarter was $0.18 per share. This compares to $0.17 in the same quarter of the prior year and $0.21 per share in the prior quarter.

One of the primary drivers of the change in core FFO and FFO is the outside incentive fee from the asset management business that GPT recorded in the prior quarter.

Also the repositioning of the BofA Jacksonville ops campus, now named Gramercy Woods, also had an impact on third-quarter results. In connection with a new lease agreement and space that the bank has vacated, GPT wrote-off below market lease intangibles, which increased GAAP income by about $4.5 million.

GPT also wrote off in-place lease intangibles, which represent leasing commissions and tenant improvements on vacated space and that increased depreciation and amortization by $4.5 million. This had no impact on AFFO.

In January, BoA will vacate one additional space, but it's significantly smaller and the impacts will be insignificant. GPT's full-year guidance range for core FFO is $0.72 to $0.74. As you can see below, GPT's dividend is well covered (by AFFO):

As you can see below, GPT's FFO payout ratio compares favorably to the peer group:

If you look at nine months of 2015 versus nine months of 2016, GPT has grown core FFO 27% and AFFO by 34%. That's astonishing, especially when you consider the fact that the company sold off basically 25% of its asset base within 9 to 12 months.

In early November, GPT declared a fourth-quarter dividend of $.125 per share, up 13.6% from the previous quarter. The dividend on the company's common shares is payable Jan. 13, 2017, to common shareholders of record as of the close of business Dec. 30.

Why We're Recommending Gramercy Property Trust…

After carefully analyzing GPT's latest earnings report card, it's evident that this Net Lease REIT is mis-priced. Just take a look at the dividend yield:

Now take a look at the P/FFO chart:

As I explained above, GPT has successfully integrated the CSG portfolio and has since re-tooled the combined portfolio in record time. Simultaneously, the company has obtained a credit rating and reduced its overall cost of capital.

With ~$600 million of net proceeds to deploy from its disposition program, GPT is well positioned to become a net acquirer in 2017, further improving its ability to grow earnings and dividends. As you can see below, historical AFFO per share growth has been strong and the company is expecting continued progress in 2017:

Here's a snapshot of 2017 guidance:

We are maintaining a BUY recommendation on GPT as we believe the company is going to continue to become a consolidator. We find the valuation metrics attractive and we're encouraged that a few insiders are putting "skin in the game." We like the fact that management's interests are aligned with shareholders', and the icing on the cake is the experienced management team (with decades of experience in net lease).

