Walgreens Boots Alliance: Dividend Yield Is Below 5-Year Average, Is It Too Pricey?

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) is one of the largest retail pharmacy, health and daily living retail destination across the USA and Europe. Walgreens Boots Alliance along with its equity partner companies, have a presence in more than 25 countries and employs more than 360,000 people. The company has a global presence with over 13,000 stores in 11 countries, with over 8000 stores in the US alone. It has a global pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution networks, with over 390 distribution centers serving more than 20 countries.

The present day 'Walgreens Boots Alliance' was formed in December 2014 through the combination of US-based Walgreens and Switzerland-based Alliance Boots GmbH. Walgreens became a subsidiary of the new company, which retained its Deerfield, Illinois headquarters. This merger brought together two leading companies, each having over 100 years of history in pharmaceutical and Health wellness business. The company is currently in the process of acquiring another pharmaceutical company Rite Aid Corp. (NYSE: RAD). Rite Aid is the third largest pharmacy chain in the US behind CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and WBA. The deal is currently under FTC review and pending regulatory approval. The approval is expected sometime in January. To facilitate the approval process, WBA and Rite Aid announced an agreement to sell 865 Rite Aid stores to Fred's Pharmacy (NASDAQ: FRED) for $950 million. If the WBA's deal to acquire Rite Aid finally gets the regulatory approval, the company expects that the deal will result in $1 billion in savings from operational synergies.

WBA's revenue growth was impressive at 10.8% over the last five years. The management has consistently increased the revenue, net income, and free cash flow in the past and the growth is expected to continue in future. There is some short-term risk in case the RAD acquisition does not go through, though highly unlikely.

Walgreens has paid uninterrupted dividends and increased them for 41 consecutive years, so it is on the select list of stocks known as Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Champions. The dividend growth has been 13.80% during the last 5-year period.

Analysis

WBA's stock price is nearly 18% lower than its 52-week high of $102.82. On current P/E of 22.10, the company is not exactly cheap. However, due to high growth expectations between 9.5% to 10.5% for the next five year, and a forward P/E of 15.30, the price looks to be close to fairly valued. In 2016, WBA returns were negative compared to nearly 12% return from S&P 500. Also, due to its pending acquisition of Rite Aid, there is a little uncertainty which is capping the stock price movement. The total returns during the last five years have been very impressive at 178% (CAGR of 22.7%).

Below is a comparative look at Walgreens and its peers CVS Health Corp., AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), Rite Aid Corporation, and The Jean Coutu Group (OTCPK:JCOUF). In the table below, CVS does stand out with a cheaper valuation than Walgreens at the moment.

01/13/2017 Forward P/E Price/ Cash Flow Price/ Book Price/ Sales Dividend Yield WBA 15.20 12.0 3.1 0.8 1.79% CVS 13,2 7.8 2.5 0.5 2.06% ABC 13.2 6.0 8.7 0.1 1.65% RAD * 72.2 18.7 14.2 0.3 - JPC 15.5 16.1 3.1 1.3 1.72%

*RAD is being acquired by WBA.

Dividends

WBA's current dividend yield is 1.79%, which is lower than its five-year average of about 2%. The company has paid dividends since the year 1971 and raised them consecutively for 41 years. WBA's dividend growth for the past five years and ten years has been 13.9% and 19.8% respectively. The FCF (free cash flow) grew nicely as well at 11.8% during the last five years. Our 'Dividend Safety Model' gives WBA a score of 77 out of 100 and rates it "very safe."

Past 10-year trends

Below are some trends of the operating metrics for WBA. The operating margins have been pretty consistent, and the EPS has grown nicely during the last 5 years. As stated before, FCF and dividends have grown nicely in double digits.

The growth of $10,000 since 1995

If you had invested in Walgreens in 1995, the growth would be very impressive at 14.55% (compounded annual total returns) compared to 9.47% from S&P 500. Your original investment of $10,000 in Walgreens would have grown to $198,555 compared to only $73,140 from S&P 500. Your dividend income today from Walgreens shares would be $3,500 annually, compared to $1,475 from S&P 500.

However, you would not be as fortunate, if the same investment was made in January 2001, though returns would still be slightly better compared with S&P 500. An investment of $10,000 in January 2001 in Walgreens would be worth $24,540 compared to $23,170 from S&P 500. CAGR would be 5.75% and 5.40% respectively.

Fair value estimates

The below table that I created shows the fair value estimates calculated based on the DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) model and so-called Buffett's valuation model (not designed by Buffett as such). Note that to be conservative; we are applying a 30% margin of safety on Buffett's valuation model. We will be using a discount ratio of 8%, a projected earnings growth rate of 9.6% (source: Morningstar) for the first five years and 2% after that. For Buffett's model, we will use projected earnings for the first five years, 0% thereafter, with a Treasury yield of 2.5%.

Relative Rating (per FFI Rating model)

Now, let's assign a rating to the company based on the information that we already have and by feeding them to a simple rating system that we have created for own use and is available here. This system takes into account three sets of elements; fundamental ratios, growth estimates and the dividend strength of the company. Each of the criteria gets assigned a rating based on certain pre-defined rules. The net rating is the sum total of individual ratings and results in value in the range of 0-10, ten being perfect and 0 being the worst. Like any other mechanical rating system, this system is not perfect by any means and would not substitute other means of research, but what it can do is to offer an unbiased decision point, providing a bird's eye view. Below is a table that I created showing the "rating" for the company. Please see the complete rules and disclosures about this rating system here.

**Net rating is derived by adding the ratings from 15 criteria and dividing the sum by 1.5. Note that this rating model is weighted heavily towards the past than the future. Only three criteria out of fifteen are based on future expectations, so it should be viewed with a grain of salt.

The above model rates WBA as Above Average.

Concluding Remarks

Walgreens is the 2nd largest pharmacy chain in the US and the largest pharmaceutical company of its kind when you combine its European operations. Provided the pending deal with Rite-Aid goes through, it will have close to 13000 pharmacy stores in the US alone. As per analyst's estimates, the company is expected to grow in double digits for the next five years. Its current dividend is low, even lower than S&P 500, but expected to grow at a faster clip, at least in the high-single digits.

Without a doubt, there is a lot to like about Walgreens and the market prices it accordingly. One thing we do not like is its relatively low current yield, but the faster dividend growth compensates it to some extent. Due to its global size and reach, major partnerships, unmatched supply chain and well-recognized brand names, we consider the company's moat as significant. However, we always like to have a margin of safety while buying any stock. One way to provide that margin of safety would be to buy this wonderful stock (but not so wonderful price) by buying only 1/3rd position at a time. This is what we would consider in the following situations:

Existing full position Hold No existing position Buy the first 1/3 position in the range of $75-$80 per share. Existing partial position Buy second 1/3 position in the range of $64-$68

Note: Above should not be considered as buy or sell recommendations, please do your due diligence before making any such decisions.

