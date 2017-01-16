This Small-Cap Fund Shot The Lights Out Last Year

TDVFX was up 54.42% last year without using leverage.

Overall Objective and Strategy

The Towle Deep Value Fund (MUTF:TDVFX) uses a fundamental investing strategy that emphasizes the purchase of companies that are substantially undervalued relative to their private market worth and normalized earnings power. The company uses a "bottom-up" contrarian selection process that looks for out-of-favor companies with significant appreciation potential.

This fund is definitely not an "index hugger." No attempt is made to manage the portfolio against the composition of any benchmark. You can see this clearly in its 2015 and 2016 performance results.

In 2015, the fund lost -16.49%. The S&P 500 was up 1.38% and the small-cap value funds in its category were down -6.71%. It wound up as a laggard in the 96th percentile in its category.

But things turned around completely in 2016. The fund gained a whopping 54.42% compared to +11.96% for the S&P 500 and +25.99% for funds in the small-cap value category. This put it on top in the 2nd percentile of its category. (Source: Morningstar)

The fund considers larger cap stocks in its selection process, but its search for absolute value usually leads to equities with a market cap under $5 billion.

This fund may be a good choice for socially responsible investors. The fund does not invest in tobacco, liquor or gaming companies.

Fund Expenses

The expense ratio for TDVFX would normally be 1.23%, but there is currently a fee waiver which brings the net expense ratio to 1.20%. The expense ratio is a bit on the high side, but not unreasonable for a small-cap fund with $160 million under management. There is no-load and no 12b-1 fee.

Minimum Investment

TDVFX has a minimum initial investment of $5,000 for a regular account. For an IRA retirement account, the minimum is $2,500.

Past Performance

Since its inception on 10/31/2011, TDVFX has had its ups and downs but has generated an overall annualized return of 17.12%.

Here are some performance figures from Morningstar:

TDVFX Category (SV) Percentile Rank 2012 18.35% 16.00% 28 2013 54.87% 36.32% 1 2014 3.08% 3.34% 64 2015 -16.49% -6.71% 96 2016 54.42% 25.99% 2 YTD 0.65% 0.43% 34

Source: Morningstar

Risk and Volatility Measures (Category: Small Value)

(As Of 12/31/2016)

- Beta: 1.36 (more volatile than its benchmark)

- R Squared: 0.78 (correlation with benchmark)

- Sharpe Ratio: 0.41

- Standard Deviation: 24.15 (annualized)

(Source: Fidelity.com)

Mutual Fund Ratings

Lipper Ranking: Funds are ranked based on total return within a universe of funds with similar investment objectives. The Lipper peer group is Small Cap.

1 Yr #6 out of 1,456 funds

5 Yr #1 out of 1,136 funds (quite impressive!)

Morningstar Rating: Category is Small Value.

Overall 4 stars Out of 347 funds

3 Years 3 stars Out of 347 funds

5 Years 4 stars Out of 308 funds

Fund Management

The fund is team managed by five individuals:

The top 20 holdings, sector breakdown and holdings by capitalization are as of 12/31/2016:

(Source: Towle Deep Value Fund Fact Sheet)

(Source: Fidelity.com)

Comments

TDVFX is a small, relatively unknown mutual fund that has been turning out impressive performance since inception, but with considerable volatility. As you can see in the chart above, the assets in the fund have grown considerably from around $7 million to the current $154 million since inception.

There was a drop in assets under management in 2015 due to poor performance, but assets quickly rebounded and more than doubled in 2016. I believe the fund inflows in 2016 helped boost its performance, since the fund most likely used fund inflows to buy many of its existing positions. Some of its stock holdings are small-cap issues where even a moderate amount of new money coming in can boost the stock price considerably.

As long as fund inflows keep coming in and the fund managers do a good job in their stock selection, I think TDVFX may continue its good performance until the fund gets considerably larger.

There is one thing that tends to keep the fund from becoming too big. Since there is no 12b-1 fee, you must pay a transaction fee if you buy the fund from a brokerage firm mutual fund supermarket.

This shows that the fund is frugal, since it refuses to pay brokers an extra fee to allow the fund to be listed as a "no transaction fee" fund. TDVFX is also a good diversifier to other index funds in a portfolio, since it is not highly correlated with any stock indexes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.