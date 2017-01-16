Sanchez Energy Stole Camanche

The balance sheet is very weak, but this deal has a lot going for it. Shareholders could gain a tremendous amount from the deal.

Deleveraging will be a priority over the next three years. Cash flow was about $49 million in the latest quarter, and shareholders' equity is negative, so this cash flow was needed.

Every now and then, a company gets a deal it just cannot refuse. Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) saw a golden opportunity to buy property right next door to its operations. The great price was just too much to resist. So, debt-laden balance sheet and all, management came up with a very creative solution and a cooperative partner (Blackstone) to buy a property that was several times the size of the company's market value.

(Source: Sanchez Energy Comanche Acquisition Presentation, January 2017)

The company formed a series (click on the January 12, 2017 presentation) of subsidiaries to acquire the assets, and had Blackstone Energy Partners purchase the other half of the assets. At the end of the third quarter, Sanchez Energy's balance sheet was in pretty bad shape. Equity exceeded negative $760 million, and there was more than $1.7 billion of long-term debt.

Plus cash flow from operations for the nine months was a whole $136 million up from $87 million in the six-month period. So even though cash flow from operations was about $49 million for the quarter, that cash flow needed a lot more improvement. Those improvements were on the way, as well costs were dropping to a little over $3 million. This was about half of what they were a few years back, plus the wells had better flow rates.

So basically, this was not the energy company for your mother to invest in. Not by a long shot. The real brilliance was overcoming the balance sheet shortcomings to get a loan for the subsidiary, and then, of course, the preferred stock. The company's credit was still good - the bank had more than $300 million and an undrawn credit line to more than double the cash balance. But the purchase price of $2.3 billion was a trifle higher than that.

All of the production (click on webcast) allocated to Sanchez will go into the unrestricted subsidiary. Plus, the company has negotiated a new revolver. Also, its reputation for what it did with the last acquisition played a part.

(Source: Sanchez Energy Comanche Acquisition Presentation, January 2017)

The plan is for the purchase to close in the first quarter. With about 132 wells that are drilled but uncompleted, this company has a potential cash bonanza. First off, the purchase price was already pretty cheap to begin with, but those DUCs are worth about 20% of the purchase price all by themselves. So, for about $224 million in expenditures, the company can finish completing those wells and bring a lot of production on-line.

During the conference call (fill in info and then click to listen), Sanchez has already stated it expects production next year to exceed 100,000 BOED. That is about double the current rate. Plus, this production is projected to have a greater oil percentage, so that would also help cash flow. But the key is quickly raising the cash flow as the first slide alludes to, followed by increased drilling. There may be some improvements made to wells already producing to increase production. But clearly, Sanchez Energy management is planning to more than double the present production on these leases next year. They did it once before, and all those DUCs give them one heck of a solid head start.

(Source: Sanchez Energy Comache Acquisition Presentation, January 2017)

The acquisition metrics shown above are attractive. The company paid in excess of $33,000 per flowing BOED. That does not consider the DUCs separately. But what makes this a great deal is the ability to mobilize operations and convert those DUCs into producing wells at about $1.7 a well. The company is approaching 1,000 BOED for a 30-day rate on some properties, so those 132 DUCs could be worth an initial 30-day rate of up to 60,000 BOED in the second quarter alone, depending upon when they are completed. Where else can you spend $1.7 million a well and get that kind of production boost? That should enable the unrestricted subsidiary to relatively quickly begin generating free cash flow and start the deleveraging process.

Since the company has no debt due for a while, it has the time, the bank line, and the ability to maximize production quickly.

(Source: Sanchez Energy Corporate Presentation, November 2016)

As shown above (click on the November 2016 corporate presentation), Sanchez was getting some attractive returns from the acreage already under operating control. The company had plenty of good acreage to focus on. It was also making great operations progress, so shareholders could expect better returns in the future. Now, the press conference implied that the acquired acreage contained some superior possibilities to what the company already considered the best of its acreage. So returns on some wells could top 100%, which would lead to a cash flow explosion.

There are plenty of risks to this plan, and frankly, Sanchez Energy's balance sheet really cannot handle too many setbacks at this point. But management has spoken of upgrading the hedging program to handle the increasing production. Plus, the presence of Blackstone, which is used to dealing with leveraged situations, is a very large plus. It is a very deep resource for both financial and operational advice. It not only does deals, but makes them work and usually turns big profits in the process. Blackstone's presence in the deal adds a lot of credibility and is a coup for Sanchez management.

Still, this is a big acquisition, and Sanchez is going to have to assimilate and expand operations quite a bit to make this work. No assurances can be given that an execution malfunction will not happen. Plus, oil prices need to be reasonable. A sustained material downturn in oil and gas prices could really hurt this company, even with hedging. That appears to be unlikely, but is a definite risk. Of course, a sustained oil price rise would send the stock of this leveraged company through the roof.

But this stock is not for the faint of heart. Investors must be willing to lose their entire investment. Now if management is successful, this acquisition could prove to be quite a boon for the company. The guidance will be out in a month or so. But management is planning to pay off the preferred stock and debt over 3-5 years and then consolidate the properties into Sanchez Energy proper. Formal guidance will come out in a few weeks, but the implications are clear that the company intends to cash in on this quickly.

(Source: Sanchez Energy Corporate Presentation, November 2016)

Sanchez is guiding that the cost structure will not change much. But with well costs approaching the $3 million mark, these costs are very competitive. The overall efficiency allows the company to pay a fair chunk of production revenue to interest and preferred dividends.

It will begin the year with about 50,000 BOED. After the acquisition closes, the production will increase by 33,000 BOED net to Sanchez. Management is already guiding for production in excess of 100,000 BOED next year, with a big jump beginning in the second quarter. Completing those DUCs will provide a relatively quick production increase. But the company also intends to start a multi-rig drilling program on the property. Sustained lower oil prices could slow the program down. But management pointed out that even in the first quarter of 2016, the company did not stop drilling.

Deleveraging, though, will be a major priority for at least the next three years. That will not change after the acquisition. If anything, it will probably increase slightly. Still, with the proposed acquisition acreage having better prospects, there is a good chance that the oil percentage shown above will increase over the next year. If the costs can be held to the current year's costs while the production mix becomes more profitable, then cash flow will materially increase.

As a speculation that the company can make that financial leverage work, this stock is an excellent speculation. Sanchez has some well-known expertise and a superior cost structure. If that leverage succeeds, then this stock is very likely to quadruple over the next five years. A triple over the next eighteen months cannot be ruled out. It all depends upon how fast the improvements arrive, and the current industry conditions to determine cash flows. Cash flow at a $500 million annual rate by the fourth quarter of 2017 seems reasonable, especially if management is able to hedge the production. Industry-wide operational improvements could push that figure higher.

