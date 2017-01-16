Collision Course

Thus, should "Trumponomics" be implemented as advertised, rate hikes will be a matter of necessity, not choice.

But the Fed is skeptical about the need to dump stimulus atop an already hot economy and less regulation means more financial stability risk.

Donald Trump wants to "make America great again," and in order to do that he figures he needs to build some things and roll back some onerous regulations.

I often wonder about the evolution of Janet Yellen's feelings towards taking the reins from Ben Bernanke.

She had to realize that in all likelihood, she would preside over the first stages of policy normalization. It now looks likely she'll also be around for the Fed's first crack at reducing the balance sheet. That's not nearly as fun as presiding over an expanding balance sheet and a regime of record low rates.

Sure, Bernanke took his share of criticism over the course of his tenure, but there was always this background narrative about how, like him or not, he saved the world. Hence the following now famous cover from The Atlantic:

Hell, Bernanke was so confident in his legacy that he even had the audacity to erect a literary monument to himself that carried the self-aggrandizing title "The Courage To Act."

Well, now it's Yellen's turn to demonstrate the same "courage," except the "act" part involves figuring out how to raise rates (NYSEARCA:TLT) in an environment where doing so risks pushing an already strong dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) even higher. This is the rate hike/currency appreciation paradox and it's complicated immeasurably by the fact that the rest of the developed world is still in easing mode.

But I've been over all of that on too many occasions to count. What I haven't touched on quite as often (or at least not explicitly) is the fact that however much the Fed may want to keep up the obfuscation with regard to exactly what they need to see in order to bring forward what are supposed to be three hikes in 2017, the committee may not be "the decider" (to quote George Bush) when it comes right down to it.

That is, they may be forced into hiking not by an unemployment rate that plunges well below NAIRU or by unexpectedly high inflation, but by the necessity of leaning against fiscal and macro-prudential policy.

With regard to the former, we need to be conscious of the fact that although he may not fully appreciate it, Donald Trump is suggesting that we should pile fiscal stimulus atop an economy that's running low on slack.

Basically, the worry is that at this stage, fiscal stimulus may do more to boost inflation than it would to boost growth (stagflation alert). As a reminder, here's a snapshot of the labor market relative to the Fed's estimate of full employment:

(Chart: Morgan Stanley)

As Citi puts it, the Fed is "on a collision course" with fiscal policy. Here's some great color from a December note (my highlights):

Chair Yellen and a number of other Fed officials repeatedly expressed skepticism of the need for a fiscal stimulus. The median participant now expects three hikes in 2017, even though the Fed's economic outlook for next year was little changed, which clearly points to a more hawkish reaction function. The Fed expressed concerns about potential inflationary consequences of fiscal easing in an environment where the labor market is close to full employment. The collision of monetary tightening and fiscal easing is highly supportive for the dollar since higher real rates should attract foreign capital. In addition, USD should see a large appreciation shock if border adjustments are adopted (by as much as 20% theoretically). Significant further appreciation in USD has the potential to lead to a credit crunch in the EM world. Increased global volatility in that scenario may give the Fed pause.

That pretty much sums up the entire dilemma and underscores everything I've said recently about the negative feedback loop between higher rates, a stronger dollar, and global contagion.

But it's not just fiscal policy that the Fed has to worry about. Thanks to Trump's determination to push for deregulation, the committee is also on a collision course with macro-prudential policy.

Essentially, the argument is that the Fed's post-crisis easy money policies were in part designed to help offset the effects of a tighter regulatory regime. That is, Fed accommodation took some of the sting out of what many believed to be an overly zealous approach to regulation. If Trump rolls back those regulations, the Fed will have to take on the opposite role. Here's Citi again (my highlights):

Macro-prudential policies refer to system-wide regulations with a goal of minimizing economic distress in the future. How much would the Fed "lean against the wind", in absence of macro-prudential policies? The right amount of tightening is going to depend on the assessment of near-term economic costs of the dual mandate (higher unemployment, lower inflation) vs longer-term growth benefit of lowering the magnitude and the probability of a future crisis. The Fed would need to raise short-term policy rates by 25-45bp more, assuming that a future crisis is going to be more sensitive to monetary policy than historically (we think high sensitivity is more realistic given the extraordinary easing since the crisis). It is true that financial stability concerns are not actively discussed among the FOMC members at this juncture. One of the reasons for this is because the Fed was able to coordinate monetary and macro-prudential policies to achieve both the dual mandate and financial stability. In a case where the new administration strips some of the Fed's power on bank regulation (via Dodd-Frank 2.0 reform), the market may revise up terminal rates higher.

Pulling this all together, we can once again begin to understand how truly complex the Fed's reaction function has become. Recall what I said earlier this month:

Eight years of unconventional policy combined with rising cross-asset correlations and increasingly interconnected markets have created a situation wherein no one can pretend that their interpretation is definitively correct. That's because the interconnectedness that now characterizes all markets makes formulating a truly informed opinion impossible. How can you claim to be informed when being informed requires you to effectively consider everything at once? We can no longer relegate negative outcomes that occur in far-flung locales to a footnote labeled "exogenous shocks." Everything is endogenous now.

The need for the Fed to lean against the macro-prudential and fiscal winds while weighing the extent to which that lean will be transmitted to the emerging world via a stronger dollar is a perfect example of the policy paralysis that stems from having to consider everything at once.

But let's not get too far into the weeds discussing how futile it is to have a reaction function that forces you to be omnipotent. Rather, just note the takeaway: the "collision courses" described above are yet another example of how Janet Yellen will ultimately be forced to play the opposite role as that of her predecessor.

Given the policy paralysis paradigm, one wonders if the title of the current Chair's memoirs will be "The Courage To Not Act."

