Coach Is Well Positioned To Yield 32%+Total Return

Coach seems to be on the right track to generate wealth for its shareholders as it has outperformed consensus estimates consecutively since last 10 quarters.

Investment Thesis

A luxury apparel accessories and lifestyle brand, Coach, Inc. (NYSE: COH) presents an opportunity to consider its stock for investment based on the strong business fundamentals, robust financial position, double-digit expected earnings growth, and cheaper valuations. The stock offers an upside potential of over 28% to hook its fair value of $45 in the next 12-to-18 months, along with a healthy dividend yield of 3.84% on a forward-looking basis.

Business Analysis

Global apparel and retail industry have been under pressure since last few years due to weak and inconsistent consumer traffic coupled with cut-throat competition resulting from the macroeconomic vulnerabilities. The level of consumer travel and discretionary spending remained constrained observed a cautionary behavior as the result of the global political and economic instabilities. Despite these macroeconomic headwinds, Coach has been resilient and reported better than expected performance since last few quarters. Its operating results and bottom lines have been showing a robust double-digit growth since the aforementioned period.

According to the most recent first quarter fiscal 2017 results, Coach reported net sales of $1.04 million, a 1% increase from the same period last year. The gross margin expanded by 3% to 68.9% of net sales. The company's sales were offset by approximately 1.5% due to the North American Wholesale channel brand's repositioning as it decided to reduce promotional events and to close some stores that were not up to the mark. The reported operating income was $166 million that was a good 16% of net sales and 17% higher than the comparable period. The company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 20% to $0.42 as compared to $0.35 in the same period last year. This was a very good performance despite the macroeconomic headwinds and volatile but constrained consumer spending because, given the political and geo-economic uncertainties, consumers preferred to focus on health care, housing, electronics, and other basic needs, rather than to spend on discretionary apparel goods. Coach seems to be on the right track to generate wealth for its shareholders as it has outperformed consensus estimates consecutively since last 10 quarters. Victor Luis, Chief Executive Officer of Coach commented on the results as:

"We are pleased with our performance in the quarter, highlighted by continued positive comparable store sales in North America and growth internationally. We remained focused on elevating the perception of the Coach brand through compelling product, differentiated store environments, and emotional marketing. At the same time, we implemented the strategic actions necessary to reposition the brand and streamline our distribution in the promotional North American department store channel. Despite this deliberate pullback, we achieved growth across key financials, including sales, gross profit, and operating income, as well as double-digit earnings growth."

The Second quarter of the fiscal is the most important business period for Coach because the shopping season of the year falls in that particular quarter. The company is expected to report EPS of$0.74 as compared to $0.61 in the second quarter of fiscal 2016. This would be the impressive performance again to show the strength of the company despite the very competitive and challenging business environment.

We can analyze the inherent strength of Coach with the help of some important business fundamentals in comparison with its competitors. The following table shows some key fundamentals of Coach and its peers. I think there is no need to explain the table because it speaks itself. Just chose any fundamental, whether it be any profitability measure, return on the capital measure, or liquidity measure, you can observe a very robust business position of Coach relative to its peers. For example, look at the EBITDA margin. Coach's EBITDA margin is almost two times of the same for its peers' average. Profit margin also tells the same story. Free cash flow (FCF) margin, for which investors are very much concerned about, is 1.62 times higher than the industry peers' average FCF margin.

Almost every investor looks at two of the very crucial return measures, the return on equity (ROE) and the return on invested capital (ROIC) because these measures tell the investors how much the company is returning to its capital providers. Good thing is that the both return measures are very strong for Coach in comparison with its competitors.

Coach's financial position is robust as shown by its strong balance sheet. Even the leverage position of the company is not as good as its competitors' is, the strong cash position completely offset this apparent disadvantage. Coach has abundant of cash to fully pay its debt and still left with almost $940 million in cash. Additionally, all of the debt is of long-term nature and there is no short-term debt liability, which enhances the liquidity position of the company. Coach has $3.59 in working capital to cover every $1 in short nature obligations, which translate it to be a very robust liquidity position. The company's brand equity is getting stronger along with ever increasing asset base.

Coach's recent history depicted a very solid earnings growth rate as its last year's earnings growth rate was over 20%. On the forward-looking basis, the company is expected to grow its earnings at a good double-digit growth rate over the next five years period. This is an amazing growth prospect for a company which is a mature business with almost $10 billion market capitalization. Additionally, the company's "Transformation Plan" (which is intended to transform the Coach brand to make the company best-in-class profitability) and "Operational Efficiency Plan" (intended to make the company operationally efficient with scalable business model) are working well for the company and are expected to provide a competitive advantage in the foreseeable future. Coach's strong cash position provides it enough flexibility to pursue further adventures to create some kind of economic moat for itself. It can expand its business geographically, which already have the global presence. Another best use of the excess cash could be the increment in dividend payments (Coach already have a good dividend yield of 3.84%) or the company can repurchase its shares to reward its shareholders. In either case, the shareholders would be the ultimate beneficiaries.

Valuation

Coach's stock offers some kind of bargain investment opportunity at current price levels because it is trading at relatively cheaper valuations. The company is trading at a forward P/E multiple of 14.62x as compared to the industry's forward P/E multiple of 18.30x. This clearly indicates that the stock is undervalued. Based on this mechanic, the stock offers a healthy upside potential of 25.20% to reach its target fair value of $43.92. However, I am little more optimistic about Coach's future prospects based on its most recent strategic plans, strong fundamentals, and a robust financial position. I am bullish enough to see company's stock trading at $45 in the next 12-to-18 month investment horizon. The vigorous dividend yield of 3.84% along with over 28% upside potential offers a total return potential of 32% in the aforementioned investment period. The consensus analysts' forecast target price of Coach's stock is$44.

Technical indicators, when applied along with fundamental analysis, provide a pleasant support to the investment thesis. The relative strength index (RSI) of the Coach's stock is little under 44, which is a good buying opportunity point. Additionally, a very low level of short interest (short % of float) of 3.34% indicates that the majority of the investing community is bullish on the Coach's future prospects.

Risks and Final Thoughts

In addition to the inherent risks in the Coach's business, there are certain risks that could have negative effects on the company's business. According to the Moody's recent retail industry's outlook for 2017, the apparel and footwear industry will be under pressure as the consumers would like to spend more on healthcare, rent, home- related goods, electronics and cars, in addition to the already prevailing competitive pressures and weak tourist traffic towards the stores. Moreover, Macy's and Kohl's recent reports over guidance cut based on disappointing sales in shopping season started a new debate about retailers' business prospects. Lastly, the declining growth in major emerging economies including Brazil, Russia, India, and China is also a serious threat for global retailers like Coach. All these mentioned risks could prove to be headwinds for Coach's future business. However, Coach is very well positioned to cater these potential threats with its global presence, strong brand recognition, amazing business fundamentals, and robust financial position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.