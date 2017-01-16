Wood Mackenzie Sees Timid Signs Of Growth For The Deepwater Upstream Segment This Year

Wood Mackenzie estimates that the industry will turn cash-flow positive for the first time since the downturn at around $55 per barrel.

Courtesy: Wood MacKenzie

Investment Thesis:

Wood MacKenzie is a global energy, chemicals, renewables, metals and mining, research and consultancy group. It is based in Edinburgh Scotland, and has over 25 offices worldwide. The company has been acquired in 2015 by Verisk analytics. Wood Mackenzie, a Verisk Analytics business (NASDAQ:VRSK), is a trusted and well respected source of commercial intelligence for the world's natural resources sector.

In February 2016, Thomson Reuters forged a strategic alliance with Wood Mackenzie, a global leader in commercial intelligence for the energy, chemicals, metals and mining industry.

Thomson Reuters becomes first third-party distributor of Wood Mackenzie data, initially integrating underlying oil supply chain fundamental data into its flagship Eikon desktop as well as offering it via data feed

In my opinion, it is essential to read this independent analyst, and its always detailed analysis on the oil market in general. It is not a guaranty of a certain success, of course, but it is paramount to establish a balanced and personal strategy with a long-term vision, based on honest fundamental data.

Recently, Wood MacKenzie published a broad analysis on the Oil and Gas sector and especially its belief that 2017 will be "the dawn of a cautious recovery for the E&P sector, with investment edging upward."

I will attempt to explain how the firm arrived to this determination and eventually conclude if the offshore drilling sector may profit as well from the effects of this new investment increase from the oil and gas majors.

Commentary:

It is widely admitted that 2016 has marked the bottom of the investment cycle in oil and gas. 2017 will see a cautious reversal of a negative trend, after two-year of a difficult oil slump (see EIA graph below).

Wood MacKenzie estimates that 2017 "E&P spending will grow by 3% to US$450 billion" driven by more confidence returning to the sector. This is still 40% lower than 2014 the firm added.

Most of the US independents, such as Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Apache Corp. (NYSE:APA), Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) or ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) are expected to react to the increase in oil prices. However, I would personally add also BP Plc. (NYSE:BP), Statoil (NYSE:STO) and TOTAL (NYSE:TOT) and many National Oil Company NOC such as ONGC or even Petrobras (NYSE:PBR).

To illustrate this forecast, I encourage the reader to read my recent article about Hess (NYSE:HES) increasing its Exploration and Production CapEx in 2017 by 18.4%. To access my article please click here.

On January 12, 2017, EIA wrote that Crude oil prices expected to increase slightly through 2017 and 2018.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Short-Term Energy Outlook, January 2017

Note: Confidence interval derived from options market information for the five trading days ending Jan 5, 2017. Intervals not calculated for months with sparse trading in near-the-money options contracts

The U.S. Energy Information Administration's January Short-Term Energy Outlook ("STEO") forecasts benchmark North Sea Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices to average $53 per barrel and $52/b, respectively, in 2017, close to their levels during the last three weeks of 2016. These prices are expected to rise to $56/b and $55/b, respectively, in 2018.

Wood MacKenzie sees the US unconventional spend going up by 25% in 2017. However, the trend is set to go down in this segment "as spend in recent capital-intensive projects winds down."

The major driver of this recovery is justified by the 20% cost reduction realized by the industry this couple years and expected to sink further down by 3-7% in 2017.

FIDs-- Final Investment Decisions -- are the main benefactors of this cost reduction, which are expected to at the least double from 2016. The number of FIDs is expected to increase to more than 20 in 2017, compared with nine in 2016.

Capex per barrel of oil equivalent for these projects averages just US$7 per barrel ("bbl"), down from US$17/bbl for the 2014 project sanctions. The projects also give more bang for their buck - with an Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") increase from 9% to 16%.

Wood MacKenzie expects the US unconventional sector to offset low CapEx and eventually cost inflation by a dramatic increase of efficiency, especially from the drillers such as Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) or Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) that managed to complete up to 30% quicker and further improve the speed by 6-9% again in 2017.

However, Wood MacKenzie added a cautious note for the pre-FID Deepwater projects, that need a solid $65 per barrel instead:

Deepwater projects remain more challenged. Many of the projects slated for FID in 2017 are competitive with tight oil, but many longer-term deepwater pre-FID developments are still out of the money. Of the 40 larger pre-FID deepwater projects, around half fail to hit a 15% IRR at US$60/bbl.

Oil and gas production is expected to increase by 2%, albeit CapEx was cut by over 40% between 2014 and 2016. The market will monitor carefully how quickly the US tight oil sector responds to rising oil prices.

Production declines in US tight oil should bottom out in Q1, and we forecast output to grow by 300,000 barrels per day over the course of 2017. The recovery in volumes will be led by the Permian Basin.

This situation may tame any strong increase in oil prices in 2017, and justify the EIA modest oil price forecast above mentioned.

The two hot oil plays for Wood MacKenzie will be US tight oil (the Permian Basin primarily) and Brazil pre-salt, which are among the lowest development breakevens globally. I may add also the Guyana-Suriname deepwater segment with the Liza and Payara discovery.

This situation may benefit some offshore drillers such as Transocean (NYSE:RIG), Noble (NYSE:NE), Ensco (NYSE:ESV), Diamond offshore (NYSE:DO), Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) or Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC). However, the positive effect will not be immediate for this "oil service" and we should expect a delay of probably 6 to 12 months.

To access my article about the Guyana Liza deepwater discovery please click here.

Lastly, Wood Mackenzie estimates that the industry will turn cash-flow positive for the first time since the downturn assuming that OPEC and no OPEC production cuts of nearly 1.8 MBOPD can be effectively implemented. Tom Ellacott, SVP at WoodMac added.

