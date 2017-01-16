Great Expectations: Will Trump's Stimulus Measures Measure Up?

To succeed, the incoming President's fiscal stimulus measures will first have to replace any growth lost the administration's restrictive trade policies.

Sentiment is a fickle beast.

That encapsulates my take on the abrupt reversal we've seen in the first two weeks of 2017. The reflation trade is under attack by the very same folks who championed the cause not two weeks prior.

You'd think it would have taken more than the political equivalent of an error of omission (i.e. Trump coming across as basically mum on stimulus plans at Wednesday's presser) to derail trades that, as of the end of December, were treated as gospel.

As you might have noticed, I've taken a divide and conquer approach to evaluating the interplay between Trump, the reflation trade (i.e. rates, USD, and equities), and the Fed. That's really the only way to manage it. There's simply too much going in terms of circular dynamics, Catch-22s, self-feeding loops, etc. to make the whole thing amenable to a concise treatment.

One thing that tends to get lost (and this is somewhat ironic) in the shuffle is the fact that in order for the Trump trade to play out, any fiscal stimulus measures that are in fact implemented have to actually work.

We talk a lot about the feasibility of this or that proposal and about whether or not this or that plan is compatible with what certain Fed officials did or didn't say in the December minutes. We also hear quite a bit of speculation about how long it will take for new policies to have a material impact on the economy (and that's an extension of the Fed discussion, as markets are keen on determining how many hikes we'll get before stimulus takes hold).

Furthermore, there's been no shortage of digital ink spilt on research that seeks to quantify the effect stimulus measures will have on S&P earnings and thereby on forward multiples.

What's missing in all of this are simple discussions (and I emphasize the word "simple" there because there are a few not-so-simple discussions floating around) of the extent to which fiscal stimulus will boost growth assuming it's implemented.

This is especially important to consider because not all of Trump's policies will be stimulative. More specifically, it's certainly possible that the new administration's stance on trade will be growth negative - if not in the short-term, then almost surely in the long-term. Consider the following from Morgan Stanley, for instance:

Beyond a one-year horizon, the longer-term impacts on the US are negative in all scenarios, with long-term, permanent output loss of ~ 0.2%, 0.9%,and 2.3% in the three respective scenarios (Exhibit 6).

So ultimately, the question is this: assuming Trump follows through on enacting a more protectionist trade policy (which it seems like he will given his choice of Robert Lighthizer for U.S. Trade Representative and Peter Navarro for trade advisor), will his fiscal stimulus initiatives be enough to offset any attendant drag on growth? For their part, Barclays thinks the answer is "no." Here's some color (my highlights):

Our economists expect the enactment of border adjustment tax to raise inflation and reduce growth. How much of the adverse effect on growth is offset will depend on the relative magnitude of other stimulative policies being put in place (eg, reducing personal income taxes and corporate tax rates). We think that the net fiscal expansion would need to be large, as fiscal multipliers at this late stage of the business cycle tend to decline fairly quickly over time (likely due to aggressive Fed response). Further, the benefits of tax reform are estimated to be skewed toward upper income individuals that tend to have lower multipliers relative to the rest of the population (Figures 3 and 4). At the very least, we believe this raises uncertainty about the net effect on the growth outlook.

Note the bolded passage. Piling fiscal stimulus on top of an economy where the unemployment rate is already at or below NAIRU is likely to raise eyebrows at the Fed.

That is, it's likely to prompt a quick response in the form of a rate hike. This is the "leaning against the fiscal wind" argument.

Once again, we can see why - despite the apparent "no brainer" character of the long dollar, short Treasurys trades - forecasting the short to medium-term trajectory of rates (NYSEARCA:TLT) and/or USD (NYSEARCA:UUP) is actually a rather Herculean task.

The confluence of factors that will ultimately conspire to shape markets in 2017 is nearly impossible to describe, let alone trade, which is why you shouldn't be surprised when the narrative turns on a dime as it did last Wednesday afternoon.

