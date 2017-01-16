Platinum Group Metals Q1 2017: The Chickens Have Come Home To Roost Again

I recommend to accumulate at about $1.50 which is apparently a solid support and based on the New Waterberg potential.

The company released finally the monthly production in 2016, and it was disheartening.

PLG released its first-quarter 2017 results on January 13, 2017. Management incompetence is again the highlight of this quarter.

Platinum Group Metals, Ltd. (NYSEMKT:PLG)

This article is an update to my previous article on Platinum Group Metals on December 1, 2016.

Note: WBJV Project 1 will be named the Maseve Mine.

Investment Thesis:

Platinum Group Metals is a small start-up mining company established in Vancouver, Canada, with two main interests in South Africa.

The Maseve mine that has laboriously started its condensate production. PLG held an 82.9% working interest as of 11/30/16. The New Waterberg JV which is an interesting project, three to four year before completion and commercial production. PLG held 58.62% of the working interest of the New Waterberg JV as of 11/30/16.

I will talk essentially about the Maseve mine in this article, but it's become more and more obvious that the main asset and only potential gain for actual shareholders will be the New Waterberg future mine, assuming the company stops the bleeding and leaves something tangible to be shared with shareholders, at the end of this painful journey.

The Maseve mine has been plagued by sheer incompetence and lack of adequate supervision by a management totally cut off from the mine's daily needed requirements. While Michael Jones, CEO, was sitting in its Vancouver office doing "who knows what," the mine completion and production schedule has been beaten out by recurring delays, due to a lingering incompetence from mining contractors left without any adequate control and leadership, in my opinion of course.

However, let's examine if this investment presents sufficient positive elements to justify the risk of dealing with so much incompetence?

Commentary:

PLG released its 1Q'17 results on January 13, 2017. To access the last form 6-K filing, please click here.

November 30, 2016 August 31, 2016 May 31, 2016 February 29,2016 Reverse split 1:10 on January 28, 2016 November 31,2015 August 31,2015 Cash and Cash equivalent in $ million 27.507 16.450 45.488 48.248 - 80.784 39.082 Total current assets in $ million 33.566 22.904 55.348 54.250 - 87.041 49.484 Total assets in $ million 576.842 519.858 517.799 482.264 - 525.864 498.342 Total Liabilities in $ million 101.017 100.410 93.155 88.943 - 92.557 24.996 Total shareholder' equity in $ million 475.825 419.448 424.644 393.321 - 433.307 473.346 Net loss in $ million Net Earning per share in $ (15.175) (0.03) 36.7 0.26 (2016) - - - 41.623 (0.01) 4.0 0.05 (2015) Loan Payable value - Carrying value Long-term debt in $ million 81.805 82.5 81.253 54.586 77.966 - 76.762 - - - 74.643 0 - - Common shares outstanding basic and diluted in million 112.804 88.857 88.857 77.5915 77.5915 775.915 768.943

At November 30, 2016, the Company had 112,803,619 shares outstanding.

Note: More damaging is that the company granted 2.21 million incentive stock options to directors and employees subsequent to period end on December 23, 2016, with a $2.00 exercise price and 5-year term. I must be dreaming?

The company released finally the monthly production in 2016 and it was disheartening. It turned out again that everything indicated previously about what to expect was totally overstated and misleading, raising the question of competence and simple honesty from this management again and again.

Month Tonnage G/T % recovery 4E Oz Before April 138889 0.69 65.2% 2013 April 83866 0.86 72.7% 1682 May 97542 0.77 67.0% 1620 June 55945 1.11 74.6% 1488 July 54420 1.01 76.8% 1362 August 50306 1.48 79.1% 1893 September 55897 1.29 78.4% 1823 October 22316 1.59 79.3% 907 November 29945 1.58 81.4% 1237 December 39297 1.51 79.2% 1509 Total 628423 1.19 75.4% 15534

A recent production update indicated:

Monthly production at Maseve is increasing. During the month of August, 2016 the Maseve Mine produced 1,893 ounces 4E and associated copper and nickel in concentrate. Production is expected to double in September, 2016 from August levels and then continue to increase monthly into 2017. Guidance for concentrate production for the Maseve Mine (100% project basis) from April 2016 to April 2017 is amended from 110,000 4E to 91,500 ounces 4E.

This is the exact statement released by management a few weeks before the end of September. Only someone who possesses no direct connection and knowledge about the daily production of the Maseve mine could have written such radically untrue comment.

Not only production in September has not doubled, but the amount produced in September was 70 Oz 4E lower than August, in fact, and October was cut by a whopping 50% to 907 Oz 4E.

Who still believes that the 91.5 K Oz 4E "amended" can be met in April 2017?

This raises a grave question of honesty and competence that has been a constant issue with this management for already far too long. How can we trust anything indicated as "expected" anymore?

Management has breached its basic duty to shareholders by misleading them to believe their interests were protected by a professional team of honest and dedicated officers.

I will not comment in detail about the Redpath contractor who took over the Maseve mine. The only numbers we need to know as shareholders are what will be produced in 2017 and it will be time later to evaluate how this new contractor has performed.

Redpath Mining South Africa Pty Limited, a subsidiary of Canadian headquartered Redpath Mining Contractors and Engineers ("Redpath"), recently won the tender to provide bord and pillar mining, hybrid mechanized mining and ore transport from Block 11. Since June 2016 Redpath has been providing efficient long hole mining services in Blocks 9 and 12 of the Maseve Mine. The changeover to Redpath as the principal mining contractor at the Maseve Mine was undertaken with affected parties during the latter part of the first fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2016 and into early January 2017. The operational and administrative changeover is now well advanced.

Based on this situation the company was forced to amend again the Sprott Facility and the LMM Facility in January 2017.

No more money has been advanced but a few covenants have been pushed by 3 months. Please read the press release.

In consideration of the above the Company has agreed to issue 568,819 common shares...

Based on:

This amount is based on 1.0% of the outstanding principal amount advanced by both the Sprott and LMM, being $425,000 and $453,440 respectively, converted to $1,153,391 Canadian dollars using the Bank of Canada noon spot rate on January 12, 2017. The shares were then priced at the ten-day volume weighted average price on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") of $2.253 Canadian dollars per share, less a ten percent discount.

Applying 568,819 shares to $878,440 representing the 1.0% of the outstanding principal amount advanced, we come up to a price of $1.54 a share which means the ten-day volume weighted average price was $1.71 per share.

According to my understanding of the PR (which is not totally clear), based on the value indicated by Sprott and LMM, Sprott will receive 275,202 shares and LMM 293,617 shares. The total shares outstanding will be 113,372,438.

However, PLG is now warning again that further financing is needed.

At November 30, 2016, the Company held $27.507 million in cash. In order to achieve positive cash flow and to maintain its working capital covenants under existing loan facilities, the Company estimates that it will need to source $5 million to $15 million of additional funding by way of refinancing its existing debt, the issuance of new debt, private or public offerings of equity or the sale of project or property interests.

Due to the limited amount involved, which is up to $15 million, the company would be wise to present an equity funding that targets actual shareholders exclusively. For example, PLG can come up with a rights offering of an amount of 13,372,438 shares - representing 10% of the total shares outstanding -to eligible PLG shareholders only, at a $1.15 per share, which could represent $15 million in net cash for the company. For each 100 PLG shares owned at a certain date, PLG shareholders will have the right to purchase 10 shares at a fixed discounted price of $1.15.

Sprott or LMM can guarantee the buying of the shares (pursuant to a Standby Purchase Agreement) that are not exerted by shareholders. This is perfectly possible and has been done by Harken Energy in 2004.

Conclusion:

Technically, PLG was a perfect falling wedge (bullish pattern) with a positive break-out early January, with the upper resistance line at $2.75.

However, It is very difficult to analyze the stock based on the technical analysis only because the company is dealing with serious financial and technical issues right now. Price of Platinum is also of paramount importance.

I recommend to accumulate at about $1.50 which is apparently a solid support and based on the New Waterberg potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PLG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.