KeyCorp: Expect Better Performance In Coming Quarters

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) is scheduled to publish Q4 2016 Earnings results on 19th January 2017. It acquired First Niagara Financial Group in mid-2016. The first set of combined results with merger synergies incorporated got published as part of the firm's Q3 result. What we are about to see on 19th Jan is a second such iteration. For a company, which has a long-running history of more than 190 years as one of the leading national banks of the U.S., two-quarters is hardly anything to judge the effectiveness of the merger. However, we can certainly come up with some consensus on certain areas that have worked out well while some others that should be on the watch-list, from an investor's point of view.

With assets over $135.8 billion, KEY offers wide range of products and services, including commercial and retail banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance as well as investment banking products in 15 states, across a network of over 1,200 branches.

The banking giant continues to reflect strength in growing loans and deposits, improving credit quality and a strong capital position. The quality of the assets, result of acquisition of FNFG portfolio, in the form of Non-Performing Loans is questionable. It remains a top Midwestern U.S. bank (market cap: 20.08B) just behind U.S.BanCorp (87.86B) and Fifth Third Bancorp (20.58B), with the strongest PE ratio of 20.9 amongst top three.

Assets and Liabilities: 42% growth in Assets (in the form of Securities available for sale, Loans) for the new entity is a plus but comes along with 61% growth in Liability from interest-bearing deposits (both components can be attributed as taken from the FNFG balance sheet as-is). Total Equity in the form of KEY shareholders' equity remains impressive with 40% uptick from combined businesses. Among the noteworthy components: some discontinued assets (accounts/branch closures in certain states) attempts to bring the liability component under control. So does more than 62% Capital Surplus for the bank which acts as a huge protection cushion in unforeseen financial mishaps, specifically in current economic scenarios as well as any hidden impact from the merger.

Interest Income: Following is an excerpt from most recent 10Q SEC filing, before the next set/quarter numbers get published. Here it's very clear that expenses (both Interest and non-Interest) have gone up significantly (more than 50%) while the corresponding incomes haven't increased proportionately. This can be attributed to merger-related operational costs, which can be assumed to cease (one-time costs) or else recede over next few quarters. This will lead to increase the Net Income and EPS numbers.

Source: 10Q - 2015 & 2016

Add to this the so-called Donald Trump phenomenon (reduced corporate taxes from 35% down to somewhere between 15-20%). This should contribute to a further boost in the Income component.

With reduced expenses and increased income (Operational and Asset based), a boost in Net Income and EPS will be seen. Not to forget the importance that KEY has been giving to cost efficacy as one of the benefits of the combined legal entity, thereby leading to a lean and productive organization. The management anticipates achieving $300 million worth of incremental revenues from synergies generated by the acquisition.

While above represent growth, positive revenue, profits from advanced businesses considering KEY is already the third largest National bank of the nation with a very mature organizational framework, there are some areas to watch:

Non-Performing Loans: New client base via market entry into new states from FNFG's Small Business Loans category brings with itself a huge liability in the form of 80% rise in Non-Performing Loans. KEY management must have seen turn-around potential from these NPLs else they would have been let go as were some other components (in the form of branch and account closures) during the integration process. How these NPLs are converted into revenue-generating assets (strategy) and in what time frame (implementation plan) is something to be observed; while avoiding any further additions to the bad-loans component.

Preferred Stock: The bank has funded merger via issuing some common stocks to shareholders along with a bunch of preferential stocks. KEY-I (details can be found in this article). The ratio of these components is: Debt (47.2%), Preferred Stock (4.1%) and Equity (48.7%). As a result firm now sees a significant rise in Common Shares outstanding ($1,082,055 million) alongside Preferred stock outstanding ($16,921 million) in absolute numbers as well as year on year. There was relatively lesser stock repurchase carried out by KEY in 2016 vs previous year; this number was insignificant in comparison to various other global banks (2016 saw huge stock buybacks by organizations/management). Obviously, with greater shareholder control, they will be on the vigil of banks performance and returns.

Last but not the least, the stock performance: After a very stable trajectory for more than 5 years, KeyCorp is up 44.71% in the last 3-month period. Year-to-Date the stock performance stands at -0.05%. The firm's revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current year.

From above analysis, I conclude a strong Buy rating for the company. Synergies between the merged organization that constitutes strengthened businesses from KeyCorp and First Niagara are deemed to produce solid performance over next few years. A larger portion of this confidence can be attributed to a matured organization structure/experienced management. Immediate gains in fourth quarter numbers will set a bullish tone to the stock. In my view, the stock can gain further in 2017 continuing current inertia.

Many institutional investors maintain interest in KEY. In addition, many analysts (30) follow the stock with a consensus 'Hold' Rating with 6 Strong Buys, 11 Buys, 11 Holds and 2 Sell recommendations. The Stock Price Target is averaged at $19.65, which is slightly lower than what I would have thought and the current price; but it most likely factors in price normalization post ~40% year-end spike.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.