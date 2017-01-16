Wells Fargo: Is That What You Call Success?

The large bank still trades at the high end of sector valuations, despite a relative underperformance over the last three months.

Before the open on Friday, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) reported quarterly earnings along with a group of large financials. The troubled bank actually missed estimates while the sector had generally blowout numbers.

The stock has seen a massive rally along with the general sector. The question now is whether this is the bank stock one wants to own, considering the recent troubles.

To get started, AlphaStreet provided the following handy slide that summarizes the Q4 results for Wells Fargo.

As one can quickly see, the community banking segment took a massive hit with earnings down 14%. The weakness in that segment led to an actual decline in EPS and a miss, while sector banks like JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) were flying ahead. In fact, JPMorgan reported record results.

The problem with Wells Fargo is that the bank is focused on improving the customer experience after the scandal. The bank is only now implementing the customer focused process during Q1 suggesting more weak results going forward.

So while longs are rejoicing the recent snapback rally, the bank has only gained at the low end of the large financial group. The group includes JPMorgan, BoA, Citigroup (NYSE:C) and PNC Financial Services (NYSE:PNC). As one can see, the relative returns over the last three months weren't good.

WFC data by YCharts

Switching to valuations, Wells Fargo is one of the most expensive using either the forward P/E multiple or P/TBV. Remember that all of the other banks should see EPS estimates raised while Wells Fargo will see cuts.

WFC P/E Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

The key investor takeaway is that Wells Fargo is a prime example of being in the right sector at the right time. Investors that held onto the stock during 2016 or bought the dips made a nice profit; but on a relative basis to the decision of bypassing other large financial stocks, the move was not successful.

Not only have the other banks seen better returns, but also are set up for better returns in the near future as Wells Fargo struggles with customer retention and measures that distract the bank from focusing on profits. Stay away from Wells Fargo.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.