Oil: Parsing Through The Ugly

However, this data may have actually been expected (the increased output at least) and, combined with falling rig counts in the US, things may not be that bad.

Truthfully, the past couple of days in the oil market have been one heck of a ride. Wednesday, in particular, surprised me because, after seeing some rather unappealing oil data, I was, at first glance, shocked to see that prices didn't tank. In what follows, I will look over this data and give my thoughts on what it should mean for investors in companies like Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK), Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX), and Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY), as well as for the United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) and other oil-related ETFs moving forward.

Inventories skyrocketed

After seeing crude oil inventories fall for most of the past several weeks, the picture saw a rather meaningful reversal that is unappealing for long-oriented oil investors. According to the EIA (Energy Information Administration), crude oil stocks for the week managed to rise by 4.1 million barrels to 483.1 million. This represents a significant disparity between what was reported and the 1.5 million barrel increase estimated by the API (American Petroleum Institute), as well as the 1.5 million barrel build forecasted by analysts. In the graph below, you can see the trend that oil stocks have taken over the past 52 weeks.

*Created by Author

If oil stocks were the only area of increase, while everything else stayed the same or dropped, I wouldn't mind too much but that is not what transpired. You see, if the EIA's estimates are correct, motor gasoline stocks for the week climbed 5 million barrels to 240.5 million, while distillate fuel stocks skyrocketed 8.3 million barrels to 170 million. In addition to this, fuel ethanol stocks managed to climb by 1.3 million barrels for the week.

Thankfully, however, we did see some areas of improvement. Take, for instance, propane/propylene, which reported a drop of 4.4 million barrels down to 79.7 million. Meanwhile, residual fuel oil dipped 0.7 million barrels down to 41.8 million and the "Other" category of petroleum products and kerosene-type jet fuel stocks managed to decline by 0.2 million barrels and 0.1 million barrels, respectively, over this timeframe. However, even after these falloffs, total crude plus petroleum products shot up 13.4 million barrels in just a week, rising from 1.3219 billion barrels to 1.3353 billion barrels.

Some other interesting news

Truth be told, some of these shifts are likely seasonal but what I worry about goes beyond just stocks. A key metric in my mind is the amount of oil produced in the US and, while for most of the past several months this number has become more bullish, we saw a sizable increase in output estimated by the EIA. According to the organization, total US crude production for the past week came out to 8.946 million barrels per day, an increase of 176 thousand barrels per day compared to the 8.770 million barrels per day shown for the prior week. More than all of this increase came from the Lower 48 states. In the graph below, you can see the trend that this has taken over the past 52 weeks.

*Created by Author

Even though production is now higher, the demand picture continues to be robust in the area of distillate fuel, with the four-week average of this metric coming in at 3.627 million barrels per day, up 7.5% from the 3.374 million barrels per day seen the same period a year earlier. Motor gasoline, after seeing weeks of poor performance, reported levels about the same as last year, at about 8.470 million barrels per day, while the four-week average for this metric came out to 8.871 million barrels per day, an increase of 0.7% compared to the same time last year.

Rigs fell... finally!

One positive data point to consider for the week is the fact that, according to Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI), the oil rig count in the US declined for the first time in several weeks. According to the firm, the US oil rig count dropped by 7 units to come in at 522. This represents a modest increase over the 515 units in operation the same time a year earlier. Unfortunately, this was more than offset by the rig count climbing by 89 units to 170 in Canada in what appears to be a seasonal shift. This is negative in the respect that it's meaningfully larger than the 110 units in operation the same time last year.

Could the increase in oil output have been expected?

One interesting point I looked at is whether the increase in oil production during the prior week should be looked at in a negative light. You see, if the output was anticipated, then it's already factored into the equation. While data cannot confirm, based on my findings, that this is the case, the picture does appear to point in that direction. According to the EIA, the increase in production during the week stemmed from the Lower 48 states, from which total output rose by 190 thousand barrels per day.

This consists largely of output from onshore wells but a portion of this also stems from the Gulf of Mexico. In its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook, the EIA stated that, if their estimates are correct, total production from the Gulf during the first quarter of this year should average 1.73 million barrels per day. This represents a build of 80 thousand barrels per day over the fourth quarter of 2016. If the EIA's output estimates are correct across the board, total Lower 48 production in the first quarter should average 8.44 million barrels per day and that number in the prior week's estimates came out to 8.43 million barrels per day.

Looking at this data, it is possible that the surge merely set us back on the path the EIA expects based on the current oil environment and production trends, as opposed to a resurgence in fracking (we are seeing far more drilling than we did months ago, but it shouldn't be enough to cause a big move higher like this). It will be some time before revised monthly data is made available with which we can confirm whether or not this is the case but it seems to fit based on what data is available that I could locate.

Takeaway

What we can see by looking at this data is a picture where demand is staying better than it could be but most everything else looked negative for the week other than the drop in the oil rig count in the US. Yes, we did have some areas of falling inventories but the increases from elsewhere more than offset this. More worrisome, however, is the sizable increase in production estimates. Whether this has been driven by additional oil drilling (something that all the data I have does not seem to support as a likely candidate) or due to an upwards revision or due to an expected increase from the Gulf of Mexico, is something I do not know, but if future data suggests it was the last of these, then investors don't have anything to worry about just yet. However, if data does come out that shows a different story (one of the other two possibilities), then we may need to revisit how bullish the oil market currently looks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WLL, AREX, LGCY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own LGCYO and LGCY. I may end up buying CHK.