Bank Of America: Don't Forget To Take Some Profits

Investors shouldn't forget to lock in some of their profits after the latest surge.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has been a lucrative investment over the last several months. Therefore, taking profits after the release of Bank of America's earnings estimate-beating Q4-16 results is not the worst idea in my opinion. Bank of America's shares are changing hands for close to book value, and are about to hit overbought sentiment.

Bank of America finally released 4th quarter earnings last week, largely meeting expectations. The bank said that it pulled in $0.40/share in profits in the 4th quarter, beating the consensus earnings estimate of $0.38/share by $0.02/share. For the full-year Bank of America earned $1.50/share, reflecting a 15 percent increase over 2015 when the bank pulled in $1.31/share. As great as the bank's earnings were, Bank of America missed the Q4-16 consensus revenue estimate: The bank raked in $20.0 billion in revenue in the 4th quarter, falling short of the consensus revenue estimate of $20.9 billion.

All of Bank of America's banking businesses - Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, and Global Markets - have made a positive impact on the bank's results in 2016.

It Is All About Net Interest Income Growth

The biggest selling point for Bank of America so far has been the upside related to rising short term interest rates. Suppressed net interest income growth has indeed been the main factor why Bank of America's shares have been priced at such a wide discount to book value in the last several years.

Since the Federal Reserve has now (finally) begun to push interest rates higher, the bank's net interest income is expected to grow, potentially considerably. As a matter of fact, management stated that it expects a significant boost to net interest income in the 1st quarter of 2017, suggesting that NII will grow by $600 million in Q1-17 under the assumption that interest rates remain stable, and that the bank will see modest loan and deposit growth.

Bank of America's net interest income has grown slowly in the last three quarters, but things may be about to change...

Bank of America's net interest income is further expected to increase ~$3.4 billion over the next twelve months, assuming a 100 basis point parallel shift in the interest rate curve.

It Is All About Protecting Profits Now

The bank's 4th quarter results were good all around. The guidance for higher net interest income this quarter was a positive. On the other hand, the projected increase in NII is already priced into Bank of America's shares as of today.

Bank of America's shares have surged a whopping 35 percent since November 8, 2016, and are selling for almost book value today. The Relative Strength Index flashes a value of 62.95, warning investors of overbought sentiment. As far as I am concerned, locking in some profits/taking some profits off the table at today's valuation is something shareholders may want to at least consider.

Your Takeaway

Bank of America has had an excellent run since November, and the bank's 4th quarter earnings were flawless. In particular, the guidance for higher NII on the back of higher short term interest rates in the first quarter this year was well received by shareholders. On the other hand, I think NII growth is fully baked into Bank of America's valuation today, and the bank's shares are vulnerable to a correction. Playing it safe and taking some profits off the table makes a lot of sense here, especially since the bank's shares are at risk of becoming overbought.

