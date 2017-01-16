Michigan Consumer Confidence Supports A Strong Consumer

In this article, I will explain everything you need to know about the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index and tell you what the index is currently indicating.

The Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index is probably one of the most well-known indicators among traders. This index was created by professor George Katone from the Michigan University (hence the name) during the 1940s. His index was based on national telephone surveys. This hasn't changed more than 70 years later. The survey is currently conducted by the Survey Research Center and consists of more than 500 telephone interviews each month.

The first part of this index is based on expectations. The expectations index is currently at 88.9 points (January 2017). This is slightly lower than the final 89.5 print in December. However, expectations are currently at 2015 highs and have grown more than 7% on a year-on-year basis for the second consecutive month.

Current economic conditions hit a fresh 10-year high in January. Economic conditions hit 112.5 after jumping to 111.9 in December. These numbers confirm the strong outlook given by the ISM manufacturing index.

The ISM index started to rally in September of 2016. The Michigan current economic conditions index started to rally at the same point after going sideways since Q3 of 2014. The ISM index declined after Q3/2014. I believe that this is because the US consumer has been much stronger than the 'average' manufacturing company.

The Michigan Consumer Sentiment index is a combination of both the current situation and the outlook. This is also the number people are taking about when discussing THE Michigan Consumer Index. The CSI came in at 98.1. This is 0.1 points below the final December numbers. Nonetheless, it indicates higher retail sales going into the first quarter of 2017. Note that I used the average of the CSI to see whether the index is currently below of above the average since 1993. This makes it easier to get a comparison with official retail sales.

Conclusion

The Michigan Consumer Index combines both the current state of the economy and personal finances and the future outlook. At this point, it looks like we are in a phase of very high expectations. This supports the growth acceleration case given by other leading indicators like the ISM manufacturing index and regional FED manufacturing surveys. I have to say that I don't use this index a lot. I only use it to see whether I get a confirmation or denial of my current outlook. The correlation between the Michigan Consumer Index and 'the economy' is too low to get a good view. I believe that this is because this outlook is based on the average consumer. The average consumer doesn't need to make the same decisions a manager of a company needs to make. I don't mean this in a condescending way, there is just a big difference between asking consumers or the purchasing managers from companies all over the country (ISM index). The consumer tends to react to things he or she witnesses. Purchasing managers are more forward looking. So, this index is useful but not extremely important when establishing a macro outlook.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions or remarks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.