Marijuana Stocks: Second Week Of 2017 At 9.5% To 12.9% Returns From The January Effect

I provided for all observations of marijuana stocks that my Seeking Alpha followers and I could assemble in this Seeking Alpha article. This is the data base or starting point.
I used my Seeking Alpha portfolio to determine the performance of the population of marijuana stocks for the second week of January, to test for a January effect follow-through. All of the measures and computations referred to are included in the APPENDIX.
I simply computed the return or "1 Wk Perf" for the January 9 through January 13 period - the second week of trading for January 2017. It was 12.0%but the entire sector was up, so I wanted to be more precise and distinguish for small firms.
Since the January effect has been proved to be a "small firm" effect, I decided to dichotomize the population into "penny" stocks (below $5 per share) and "non-penny" stocks ($5 or above per share). In the academic literature, researchers, sometimes, [1] dichotomize, [2] trichotomize (ignoring the 1 middle sample), or even look at firms by market capitalization [3] decile (again, ignoring the middle 8 samples, but focusing on the extremes to generate statistically significant results).
It is remarkable that I did not have to use any extreme techniques to detect a January effect, and did not have to use any statistical techniques to "tease" out any results. The difference is "economically" significant. The [1] penny stocks portfolio or sample generated a return of 12.9% (n=204) and the [2] non-penny stock portfolio or sample generated a return of 9.5% to 10.3%, depending on whether I include or exclude 1 stock [Innovative Industrial Properties] (n=12 or 13).
How Do You Use This To Trade?
This well-documented "seasonal" is likely to continue for the marijuana sector until it matures and the penny stocks are all but gone. I suspect that this "market inefficiency" persists, and has not been arbitraged into non-existence, only because so many of these stocks are penny stocks and not traded by institutions. The good news is that you are not competing against institutions and this opportunity could last for a few years.
Continue to look for a tax loss selling or harvesting during mid-to-late December entry points and high early January returns. If history repeats, these marijuana stocks should drop in price-per-share as we head into February 2017; however, Ted Ohashi drew my attention to the Canadian legalization efforts likely to conclude in spring of 2017, which he operationally defined as "March 20 to June 21, 2017." This represents an event period containing an event date that we do not yet know. We could see an upside over-reaction once any official, positive announcement is made. Therefore, any positioning in anticipation should be taken before this, as-of-yet, unknown event date.
So, if you like a marijuana stock, particularly if it is a stock trading below $5, but have not yet "pulled the trigger" to buy, consider an early spring 2017 entry point to establish your position. If this upside over-reaction occurs, do not forget to take some profits.
APPENDIX
|
No Sort
|
Sort
|
Penny
|
Non-Penny
|
Non-Penny
|
Symbol
|
1 Wk Perf
|
Symbol
|
1 Wk Perf
|
Symbol
|
1 Wk Perf
|
Symbol
|
1 Wk Perf
|
Symbol
|
1 Wk Perf
|
1
|
-1.0%
|
1
|
GYOG
|
-66.7%
|
1
|
ACAN
|
-1.0%
|
1
|
AVT
|
-0.8%
|
1
|
AVT
|
-0.8%
|
2
|
2.6%
|
2
|
PTOG
|
-66.7%
|
2
|
ACBFF
|
2.6%
|
2
|
AXIM
|
58.3%
|
2
|
AXIM
|
58.3%
|
3
|
-16.9%
|
3
|
REVI
|
-61.9%
|
3
|
ACCA
|
-16.9%
|
3
|
CARA
|
11.1%
|
3
|
CARA
|
11.1%
|
4
|
-25.0%
|
4
|
FTPM
|
-40.0%
|
4
|
ACGX
|
-25.0%
|
4
|
CBDS
|
13.5%
|
4
|
CBDS
|
13.5%
|
5
|
45.8%
|
5
|
DIRV
|
-33.3%
|
5
|
ACOL
|
45.8%
|
5
|
GWPH
|
1.3%
|
5
|
GWPH
|
1.3%
|
6
|
0.3%
|
6
|
VAPR
|
-31.6%
|
6
|
AERO
|
0.3%
|
6
|
HLIX
|
-2.4%
|
6
|
HLIX
|
-2.4%
|
7
|
0.0%
|
7
|
WCIG
|
-31.0%
|
7
|
AFPW
|
0.0%
|
7
|
INSY
|
-0.3%
|
7
|
INSY
|
-0.3%
|
8
|
-8.9%
|
8
|
FSPM
|
-30.0%
|
8
|
AGTK
|
-8.9%
|
8
|
LCTC
|
40.9%
|
8
|
LCTC
|
40.9%
|
9
|
-
|
9
|
GLAG
|
-29.5%
|
9
|
AMFE
|
34.8%
|
9
|
MQTRF
|
2.4%
|
9
|
MQTRF
|
2.4%
|
10
|
34.8%
|
10
|
PNPL
|
-29.2%
|
10
|
AMMJ
|
-11.5%
|
10
|
SMG
|
-2.9%
|
10
|
SMG
|
-2.9%
|
11
|
-11.5%
|
11
|
BUDZ
|
-27.9%
|
11
|
APHQF
|
2.8%
|
11
|
TWMJF
|
0.0%
|
11
|
TWMJF
|
0.0%
|
12
|
2.8%
|
12
|
BABL
|
-25.4%
|
12
|
ATTBF
|
-0.1%
|
12
|
ZYNE
|
2.0%
|
12
|
ZYNE
|
2.0%
|
13
|
-0.1%
|
13
|
ACGX
|
-25.0%
|
13
|
BABL
|
-25.4%
|
13
|
IIPR
|
0.0%
|
14
|
(NYSE:AVT)
|
-0.8%
|
14
|
NDEV
|
-23.9%
|
14
|
BAYP
|
0.0%
|
15
|
-
|
15
|
CRTL
|
-23.3%
|
15
|
BLDV
|
0.0%
|
16
|
58.3%
|
16
|
IJJP
|
-20.0%
|
16
|
BLOZF
|
-4.3%
|
17
|
-25.4%
|
17
|
TECR
|
-19.3%
|
17
|
BLPG
|
0.8%
|
18
|
0.0%
|
18
|
WDRP
|
-18.2%
|
18
|
BTFL
|
0.0%
|
19
|
0.0%
|
19
|
CSAX
|
-17.8%
|
19
|
BUDZ
|
-27.9%
|
20
|
-4.3%
|
20
|
ACCA
|
-16.9%
|
20
|
BXNG
|
6.7%
|
21
|
0.8%
|
21
|
GRCU
|
-16.9%
|
21
|
CAFS
|
164.7%
|
22
|
0.0%
|
22
|
CPMD
|
-16.1%
|
22
|
CANL
|
50.0%
|
23
|
-27.9%
|
23
|
FRLF
|
-15.9%
|
23
|
CANN
|
-3.8%
|
24
|
6.7%
|
24
|
MJNE
|
-12.9%
|
24
|
CBCA
|
0.0%
|
25
|
164.7%
|
25
|
CLSH
|
-12.5%
|
25
|
CBGI
|
0.0%
|
26
|
50.0%
|
26
|
AMMJ
|
-11.5%
|
26
|
CBIS
|
6.5%
|
27
|
-3.8%
|
27
|
CBNT
|
-11.3%
|
27
|
CBMJ
|
65.7%
|
28
|
(NASDAQ:CARA)
|
11.1%
|
28
|
CIIX
|
-10.5%
|
28
|
CBNT
|
-11.3%
|
29
|
0.0%
|
29
|
LDSYF
|
-10.5%
|
29
|
CBSC
|
0.0%
|
30
|
13.5%
|
30
|
GRWC
|
-9.7%
|
30
|
CCAN
|
-0.9%
|
31
|
(OTC:CBGI)
|
0.0%
|
31
|
MYEC
|
-9.5%
|
31
|
CGRA
|
2.5%
|
32
|
6.5%
|
32
|
IVITF
|
-9.4%
|
32
|
CGRW
|
-2.6%
|
33
|
65.7%
|
33
|
SGBY
|
-9.4%
|
33
|
CHUM
|
-5.2%
|
34
|
-11.3%
|
34
|
MCOA
|
-9.2%
|
34
|
CIIX
|
-10.5%
|
35
|
0.0%
|
35
|
AGTK
|
-8.9%
|
35
|
CLSH
|
-12.5%
|
36
|
-0.9%
|
36
|
EAPH
|
-8.9%
|
36
|
CNAB
|
0.7%
|
37
|
2.5%
|
37
|
ITNS
|
-8.7%
|
37
|
CNBX
|
-4.9%
|
38
|
-2.6%
|
38
|
NTRR
|
-8.3%
|
38
|
CNZCF
|
20.9%
|
39
|
-5.2%
|
39
|
KSHB
|
-7.8%
|
39
|
CPMD
|
-16.1%
|
40
|
-10.5%
|
40
|
GBHPF
|
-7.0%
|
40
|
CRLRQ
|
200.0%
|
41
|
-12.5%
|
41
|
INCC
|
-6.7%
|
41
|
CRTL
|
-23.3%
|
42
|
0.7%
|
42
|
MQPXF
|
-6.7%
|
42
|
CRWG
|
33.8%
|
43
|
-4.9%
|
43
|
SRNA
|
-6.5%
|
43
|
CSAX
|
-17.8%
|
44
|
20.9%
|
44
|
GRWG
|
-6.2%
|
44
|
CVSI
|
8.7%
|
45
|
-16.1%
|
45
|
REFG
|
-6.1%
|
45
|
DEWM
|
-5.3%
|
46
|
200.0%
|
46
|
VATE
|
-5.7%
|
46
|
DIGP
|
7.8%
|
47
|
-23.3%
|
47
|
MSRT
|
-5.6%
|
47
|
DIRV
|
-33.3%
|
48
|
33.8%
|
48
|
DEWM
|
-5.3%
|
48
|
DPWW
|
39.9%
|
49
|
-17.8%
|
49
|
PNTV
|
-5.3%
|
49
|
DSCR
|
0.0%
|
50
|
8.7%
|
50
|
CHUM
|
-5.2%
|
50
|
EAPH
|
-8.9%
|
51
|
-5.3%
|
51
|
CNBX
|
-4.9%
|
51
|
EDXC
|
36.0%
|
52
|
7.8%
|
52
|
THCBF
|
-4.4%
|
52
|
EFFI
|
-4.0%
|
53
|
-33.3%
|
53
|
BLOZF
|
-4.3%
|
53
|
EMMBF
|
2.6%
|
54
|
39.9%
|
54
|
MYDX
|
-4.3%
|
54
|
ENCC
|
17.3%
|
55
|
0.0%
|
55
|
EFFI
|
-4.0%
|
55
|
ENDO
|
21.4%
|
56
|
-8.9%
|
56
|
CANN
|
-3.8%
|
56
|
ENRT
|
17.1%
|
57
|
-
|
57
|
QEDN
|
-3.4%
|
57
|
ERBB
|
10.0%
|
58
|
36.0%
|
58
|
TRTC
|
-3.3%
|
58
|
ESPH
|
46.1%
|
59
|
-4.0%
|
59
|
FNREF
|
-3.0%
|
59
|
ESSI
|
13.2%
|
60
|
2.6%
|
60
|
OGRMF
|
-3.0%
|
60
|
ETST
|
12.2%
|
61
|
17.3%
|
61
|
SMG
|
-2.9%
|
61
|
FBEC
|
-1.7%
|
62
|
21.4%
|
62
|
CGRW
|
-2.6%
|
62
|
FFFC
|
0.0%
|
63
|
17.1%
|
63
|
GBLX
|
-2.6%
|
63
|
FITX
|
190.0%
|
64
|
10.0%
|
64
|
HLIX
|
-2.4%
|
64
|
FNREF
|
-3.0%
|
65
|
46.1%
|
65
|
LSCG
|
-2.4%
|
65
|
FRLF
|
-15.9%
|
66
|
13.2%
|
66
|
FBEC
|
-1.7%
|
66
|
FSPM
|
-30.0%
|
67
|
12.2%
|
67
|
NSPDF
|
-1.7%
|
67
|
FTPM
|
-40.0%
|
68
|
-1.7%
|
68
|
ACAN
|
-1.0%
|
68
|
FUTL
|
5.3%
|
69
|
0.0%
|
69
|
CCAN
|
-0.9%
|
69
|
FWDG
|
0.0%
|
70
|
(OTC:FITX)
|
190.0%
|
70
|
AVT
|
-0.8%
|
70
|
GBHL
|
33.3%
|
71
|
-3.0%
|
71
|
MDCL
|
-0.7%
|
71
|
GBHPF
|
-7.0%
|
72
|
-15.9%
|
72
|
INSY
|
-0.3%
|
72
|
GBLX
|
-2.6%
|
73
|
(OTC:FSPM)
|
-30.0%
|
73
|
ATTBF
|
-0.1%
|
73
|
GEAR
|
0.0%
|
74
|
-40.0%
|
74
|
MJNA
|
-0.1%
|
74
|
GLAG
|
-29.5%
|
75
|
5.3%
|
75
|
RSSFF
|
-0.1%
|
75
|
GLDFF
|
2.5%
|
76
|
0.0%
|
76
|
AFPW
|
0.0%
|
76
|
GNBT
|
27.3%
|
77
|
33.3%
|
77
|
BAYP
|
0.0%
|
77
|
GRCU
|
-16.9%
|
78
|
-7.0%
|
78
|
BLDV
|
0.0%
|
78
|
GRCV
|
100.0%
|
79
|
-2.6%
|
79
|
BTFL
|
0.0%
|
79
|
GRNH
|
0.8%
|
80
|
0.0%
|
80
|
CBCA
|
0.0%
|
80
|
GRPOF
|
6.4%
|
81
|
-29.5%
|
81
|
CBGI
|
0.0%
|
81
|
GRSO
|
21.7%
|
82
|
2.5%
|
82
|
CBSC
|
0.0%
|
82
|
GRWC
|
-9.7%
|
83
|
27.3%
|
83
|
DSCR
|
0.0%
|
83
|
GRWG
|
-6.2%
|
84
|
-16.9%
|
84
|
FFFC
|
0.0%
|
84
|
GTSO
|
35.0%
|
85
|
100.0%
|
85
|
FWDG
|
0.0%
|
85
|
GYOG
|
-66.7%
|
86
|
0.8%
|
86
|
GEAR
|
0.0%
|
86
|
HALB
|
92.3%
|
87
|
6.4%
|
87
|
HMKTF
|
0.0%
|
87
|
HLSPY
|
3.1%
|
88
|
21.7%
|
88
|
HVST
|
0.0%
|
88
|
HMKTF
|
0.0%
|
89
|
-9.7%
|
89
|
ICNM
|
0.0%
|
89
|
HMPQ
|
26.7%
|
90
|
-6.2%
|
90
|
IGRW
|
0.0%
|
90
|
HVST
|
0.0%
|
91
|
35.0%
|
91
|
INQD
|
0.0%
|
91
|
ICBU
|
28.6%
|
92
|
(NASDAQ:GWPH)
|
1.3%
|
92
|
LATF
|
0.0%
|
92
|
ICNM
|
0.0%
|
93
|
-66.7%
|
93
|
LGBI
|
0.0%
|
93
|
IGC
|
7.1%
|
94
|
92.3%
|
94
|
MDEX
|
0.0%
|
94
|
IGPK
|
7.2%
|
95
|
-
|
95
|
MDRM
|
0.0%
|
95
|
IGRW
|
0.0%
|
96
|
-2.4%
|
96
|
MJMD
|
0.0%
|
96
|
IJJP
|
-20.0%
|
97
|
3.1%
|
97
|
NGBL
|
0.0%
|
97
|
IMLFF
|
20.4%
|
98
|
0.0%
|
98
|
NRTI
|
0.0%
|
98
|
INCC
|
-6.7%
|
99
|
26.7%
|
99
|
NWWTF
|
0.0%
|
99
|
INQD
|
0.0%
|
100
|
0.0%
|
100
|
OPMZ
|
0.0%
|
100
|
ITNS
|
-8.7%
|
101
|
28.6%
|
101
|
OSLH
|
0.0%
|
101
|
IVITF
|
-9.4%
|
102
|
0.0%
|
102
|
SLNX
|
0.0%
|
102
|
KAYS
|
56.6%
|
103
|
(NYSEMKT:IGC)
|
7.1%
|
103
|
SNNC
|
0.0%
|
103
|
KGKG
|
36.4%
|
104
|
7.2%
|
104
|
STWC
|
0.0%
|
104
|
KSHB
|
-7.8%
|
105
|
(OTC:IGRW)
|
0.0%
|
105
|
TWMJF
|
0.0%
|
105
|
LATF
|
0.0%
|
106
|
(NYSE:IIPR)
|
-
|
106
|
UMBBF
|
0.0%
|
106
|
LDSYF
|
-10.5%
|
107
|
-20.0%
|
107
|
UNGS
|
0.0%
|
107
|
LGBI
|
0.0%
|
108
|
20.4%
|
108
|
USMJ
|
0.0%
|
108
|
LSCG
|
-2.4%
|
109
|
-6.7%
|
109
|
VNTH
|
0.0%
|
109
|
LVVV
|
81.8%
|
110
|
0.0%
|
110
|
VPCO
|
0.0%
|
110
|
MCIG
|
86.1%
|
111
|
(NASDAQ:INSY)
|
-0.3%
|
111
|
WTII
|
0.0%
|
111
|
MCOA
|
-9.2%
|
112
|
-8.7%
|
112
|
AERO
|
0.3%
|
112
|
MCPI
|
11.8%
|
113
|
-9.4%
|
113
|
CNAB
|
0.7%
|
113
|
MDCL
|
-0.7%
|
114
|
56.6%
|
114
|
BLPG
|
0.8%
|
114
|
MDEX
|
0.0%
|
115
|
36.4%
|
115
|
GRNH
|
0.8%
|
115
|
MDRM
|
0.0%
|
116
|
-7.8%
|
116
|
GWPH
|
1.3%
|
116
|
MEDT
|
12.5%
|
117
|
0.0%
|
117
|
XXII
|
1.5%
|
117
|
MGWFF
|
4.4%
|
118
|
40.9%
|
118
|
ZYNE
|
2.0%
|
118
|
MJLB
|
10.0%
|
119
|
-10.5%
|
119
|
MQTRF
|
2.4%
|
119
|
MJMD
|
0.0%
|
120
|
0.0%
|
120
|
CGRA
|
2.5%
|
120
|
MJMJ
|
100.0%
|
121
|
-2.4%
|
121
|
GLDFF
|
2.5%
|
121
|
MJNA
|
-0.1%
|
122
|
81.8%
|
122
|
ACBFF
|
2.6%
|
122
|
MJNE
|
-12.9%
|
123
|
-
|
123
|
EMMBF
|
2.6%
|
123
|
MJTK
|
285.0%
|
124
|
-
|
124
|
PRMCF
|
2.6%
|
124
|
MMHC
|
20.0%
|
125
|
86.1%
|
125
|
APHQF
|
2.8%
|
125
|
MNTR
|
2.8%
|
126
|
-9.2%
|
126
|
MNTR
|
2.8%
|
126
|
MQPXF
|
-6.7%
|
127
|
11.8%
|
127
|
HLSPY
|
3.1%
|
127
|
MRPHF
|
6.1%
|
128
|
-0.7%
|
128
|
ZDPY
|
3.5%
|
128
|
MSRT
|
-5.6%
|
129
|
-
|
129
|
SPLIF
|
3.6%
|
129
|
MYDX
|
-4.3%
|
130
|
0.0%
|
130
|
VAPI
|
3.8%
|
130
|
MYEC
|
-9.5%
|
131
|
0.0%
|
131
|
PLPL
|
4.2%
|
131
|
MYHI
|
99.0%
|
132
|
12.5%
|
132
|
MGWFF
|
4.4%
|
132
|
NDEV
|
-23.9%
|
133
|
4.4%
|
133
|
FUTL
|
5.3%
|
133
|
NEWC
|
22.3%
|
134
|
10.0%
|
134
|
RFMK
|
5.3%
|
134
|
NGBL
|
0.0%
|
135
|
0.0%
|
135
|
MRPHF
|
6.1%
|
135
|
NGMC
|
42.9%
|
136
|
100.0%
|
136
|
PMCB
|
6.2%
|
136
|
NHLE
|
170.3%
|
137
|
-0.1%
|
137
|
GRPOF
|
6.4%
|
137
|
NMUS
|
21.9%
|
138
|
-12.9%
|
138
|
TAUG
|
6.4%
|
138
|
NRTI
|
0.0%
|
139
|
285.0%
|
139
|
CBIS
|
6.5%
|
139
|
NSPDF
|
-1.7%
|
140
|
20.0%
|
140
|
BXNG
|
6.7%
|
140
|
NTRR
|
-8.3%
|
141
|
2.8%
|
141
|
IGC
|
7.1%
|
141
|
NVGT
|
77.3%
|
142
|
-6.7%
|
142
|
IGPK
|
7.2%
|
142
|
NWWTF
|
0.0%
|
143
|
2.4%
|
143
|
SIPC
|
7.7%
|
143
|
NXTTF
|
20.7%
|
144
|
6.1%
|
144
|
DIGP
|
7.8%
|
144
|
OGRMF
|
-3.0%
|
145
|
-5.6%
|
145
|
PKPH
|
8.3%
|
145
|
OPMZ
|
0.0%
|
146
|
-4.3%
|
146
|
SPRWF
|
8.5%
|
146
|
OSLH
|
0.0%
|
147
|
-9.5%
|
147
|
CVSI
|
8.7%
|
147
|
OWCP
|
190.0%
|
148
|
99.0%
|
148
|
PUFXF
|
9.1%
|
148
|
OXIS
|
53.9%
|
149
|
-23.9%
|
149
|
VRCI
|
9.9%
|
149
|
PHOT
|
20.4%
|
150
|
22.3%
|
150
|
ERBB
|
10.0%
|
150
|
PKPH
|
8.3%
|
151
|
0.0%
|
151
|
MJLB
|
10.0%
|
151
|
PLPL
|
4.2%
|
152
|
42.9%
|
152
|
TBQBF
|
10.2%
|
152
|
PMCB
|
6.2%
|
153
|
170.3%
|
153
|
CARA
|
11.1%
|
153
|
PNPL
|
-29.2%
|
154
|
21.9%
|
154
|
MCPI
|
11.8%
|
154
|
PNTV
|
-5.3%
|
155
|
0.0%
|
155
|
ETST
|
12.2%
|
155
|
POTN
|
40.7%
|
156
|
-1.7%
|
156
|
MEDT
|
12.5%
|
156
|
PRMCF
|
2.6%
|
157
|
-8.3%
|
157
|
ESSI
|
13.2%
|
157
|
PRRE
|
20.0%
|
158
|
77.3%
|
158
|
CBDS
|
13.5%
|
158
|
PTOG
|
-66.7%
|
159
|
0.0%
|
159
|
ENRT
|
17.1%
|
159
|
PUFXF
|
9.1%
|
160
|
20.7%
|
160
|
ENCC
|
17.3%
|
160
|
PZOO
|
33.3%
|
161
|
-3.0%
|
161
|
VHUB
|
18.7%
|
161
|
QEDN
|
-3.4%
|
162
|
0.0%
|
162
|
MMHC
|
20.0%
|
162
|
REFG
|
-6.1%
|
163
|
0.0%
|
163
|
PRRE
|
20.0%
|
163
|
REVI
|
-61.9%
|
164
|
190.0%
|
164
|
USEI
|
20.0%
|
164
|
RFMK
|
5.3%
|
165
|
53.9%
|
165
|
VPOR
|
20.0%
|
165
|
RMHB
|
36.0%
|
166
|
20.4%
|
166
|
IMLFF
|
20.4%
|
166
|
RSSFF
|
-0.1%
|
167
|
8.3%
|
167
|
PHOT
|
20.4%
|
167
|
SAGD
|
53.8%
|
168
|
4.2%
|
168
|
NXTTF
|
20.7%
|
168
|
SGBY
|
-9.4%
|
169
|
6.2%
|
169
|
CNZCF
|
20.9%
|
169
|
SING
|
81.9%
|
170
|
-
|
170
|
ENDO
|
21.4%
|
170
|
SIPC
|
7.7%
|
171
|
(OTC:PNPL)
|
-29.2%
|
171
|
GRSO
|
21.7%
|
171
|
SLNX
|
0.0%
|
172
|
-5.3%
|
172
|
NMUS
|
21.9%
|
172
|
SLTK
|
47.1%
|
173
|
40.7%
|
173
|
NEWC
|
22.3%
|
173
|
SNNC
|
0.0%
|
174
|
2.6%
|
174
|
VAPE
|
23.8%
|
174
|
SPLIF
|
3.6%
|
175
|
20.0%
|
175
|
HMPQ
|
26.7%
|
175
|
SPRWF
|
8.5%
|
176
|
(OTC:PTOG)
|
-66.7%
|
176
|
GNBT
|
27.3%
|
176
|
SRNA
|
-6.5%
|
177
|
9.1%
|
177
|
ICBU
|
28.6%
|
177
|
STEV
|
34.8%
|
178
|
33.3%
|
178
|
UBQU
|
33.1%
|
178
|
STWC
|
0.0%
|
179
|
-
|
179
|
GBHL
|
33.3%
|
179
|
TAUG
|
6.4%
|
180
|
-3.4%
|
180
|
PZOO
|
33.3%
|
180
|
TBQBF
|
10.2%
|
181
|
-
|
181
|
CRWG
|
33.8%
|
181
|
TECR
|
-19.3%
|
182
|
-6.1%
|
182
|
AMFE
|
34.8%
|
182
|
THCBF
|
-4.4%
|
183
|
-61.9%
|
183
|
STEV
|
34.8%
|
183
|
TRTC
|
-3.3%
|
184
|
5.3%
|
184
|
GTSO
|
35.0%
|
184
|
UAMM
|
78.6%
|
185
|
36.0%
|
185
|
EDXC
|
36.0%
|
185
|
UBQU
|
33.1%
|
186
|
-0.1%
|
186
|
RMHB
|
36.0%
|
186
|
UMBBF
|
0.0%
|
187
|
53.8%
|
187
|
KGKG
|
36.4%
|
187
|
UNGS
|
0.0%
|
188
|
-9.4%
|
188
|
DPWW
|
39.9%
|
188
|
USEI
|
20.0%
|
189
|
81.9%
|
189
|
POTN
|
40.7%
|
189
|
USMJ
|
0.0%
|
190
|
7.7%
|
190
|
LCTC
|
40.9%
|
190
|
VAPE
|
23.8%
|
191
|
0.0%
|
191
|
NGMC
|
42.9%
|
191
|
VAPI
|
3.8%
|
192
|
47.1%
|
192
|
VRTHF
|
45.1%
|
192
|
VAPR
|
-31.6%
|
193
|
(NYSE:SMG)
|
-2.9%
|
193
|
ACOL
|
45.8%
|
193
|
VATE
|
-5.7%
|
194
|
0.0%
|
194
|
ESPH
|
46.1%
|
194
|
VHUB
|
18.7%
|
195
|
3.6%
|
195
|
SLTK
|
47.1%
|
195
|
VNTH
|
0.0%
|
196
|
8.5%
|
196
|
CANL
|
50.0%
|
196
|
VPCO
|
0.0%
|
197
|
-6.5%
|
197
|
SAGD
|
53.8%
|
197
|
VPOR
|
20.0%
|
198
|
34.8%
|
198
|
OXIS
|
53.9%
|
198
|
VRCI
|
9.9%
|
199
|
0.0%
|
199
|
KAYS
|
56.6%
|
199
|
VRTHF
|
45.1%
|
200
|
6.4%
|
200
|
AXIM
|
58.3%
|
200
|
WCIG
|
-31.0%
|
201
|
10.2%
|
201
|
CBMJ
|
65.7%
|
201
|
WDRP
|
-18.2%
|
202
|
-19.3%
|
202
|
NVGT
|
77.3%
|
202
|
WTII
|
0.0%
|
203
|
-4.4%
|
203
|
UAMM
|
78.6%
|
203
|
XXII
|
1.5%
|
204
|
(Pending:TRPX)
|
-
|
204
|
LVVV
|
81.8%
|
204
|
ZDPY
|
3.5%
|
205
|
-3.3%
|
205
|
SING
|
81.9%
|
206
|
0.0%
|
206
|
MCIG
|
86.1%
|
207
|
78.6%
|
207
|
HALB
|
92.3%
|
208
|
33.1%
|
208
|
MYHI
|
99.0%
|
209
|
0.0%
|
209
|
GRCV
|
100.0%
|
210
|
0.0%
|
210
|
MJMJ
|
100.0%
|
211
|
-
|
211
|
CAFS
|
164.7%
|
212
|
20.0%
|
212
|
NHLE
|
170.3%
|
213
|
0.0%
|
213
|
FITX
|
190.0%
|
214
|
23.8%
|
214
|
OWCP
|
190.0%
|
215
|
3.8%
|
215
|
CRLRQ
|
200.0%
|
216
|
-31.6%
|
216
|
MJTK
|
285.0%
|
217
|
-5.7%
|
218
|
18.7%
|
219
|
0.0%
|
220
|
(NASDAQ:VPCO)
|
0.0%
|
221
|
20.0%
|
222
|
9.9%
|
223
|
45.1%
|
224
|
-31.0%
|
225
|
-18.2%
|
226
|
0.0%
|
227
|
(NYSEMKT:XXII)
|
1.5%
|
228
|
3.5%
|
229
|
(NASDAQ:ZYNE)
|
2.0%
|
N=229
|
12.0%
|
n=216
|
12.7%
|
n=204
|
12.9%
|
n=12
|
10.3%
|
n=13
|
9.5%
Disclosure: I am/we are long BLOZF, BAYP.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.