Marijuana Stocks: Second Week Of 2017 At 9.5% To 12.9% Returns From The January Effect

A “small firm”-based January effect persists for the Marijuana sector of the economy, and is likely to continue, as long as micro-caps dominate the sector.

The difference between 12.9% and 9.5% returns for a single week is economically significant [3.4%] and consistent with the academic literature.

Returns are [1] 9.5% for the stocks trading at≥$5 or “non-penny” stocks and [2] 12.9% for those trading at <$5 or “penny” stocks.

The January effect has been determined to be a “small firm” effect, so I dichotomize the population into [1]≥$5 and [2] <$5 partitions.

I use my Seeking Alpha portfolio of Marijuana Stocks to compute a 12% equal-weighted return for the second week of January 2017.

I provided for all observations of marijuana stocks that my Seeking Alpha followers and I could assemble in this Seeking Alpha article. This is the data base or starting point.

I used my Seeking Alpha portfolio to determine the performance of the population of marijuana stocks for the second week of January, to test for a January effect follow-through. All of the measures and computations referred to are included in the APPENDIX.

I simply computed the return or "1 Wk Perf" for the January 9 through January 13 period - the second week of trading for January 2017. It was 12.0% but the entire sector was up, so I wanted to be more precise and distinguish for small firms.

Since the January effect has been proved to be a "small firm" effect, I decided to dichotomize the population into "penny" stocks (below $5 per share) and "non-penny" stocks ($5 or above per share). In the academic literature, researchers, sometimes, [1] dichotomize, [2] trichotomize (ignoring the 1 middle sample), or even look at firms by market capitalization [3] decile (again, ignoring the middle 8 samples, but focusing on the extremes to generate statistically significant results).

It is remarkable that I did not have to use any extreme techniques to detect a January effect, and did not have to use any statistical techniques to "tease" out any results. The difference is "economically" significant. The [1] penny stocks portfolio or sample generated a return of 12.9% (n=204) and the [2] non-penny stock portfolio or sample generated a return of 9.5% to 10.3%, depending on whether I include or exclude 1 stock [Innovative Industrial Properties] (n=12 or 13).

How Do You Use This To Trade?

This well-documented "seasonal" is likely to continue for the marijuana sector until it matures and the penny stocks are all but gone. I suspect that this "market inefficiency" persists, and has not been arbitraged into non-existence, only because so many of these stocks are penny stocks and not traded by institutions. The good news is that you are not competing against institutions and this opportunity could last for a few years.

Continue to look for a tax loss selling or harvesting during mid-to-late December entry points and high early January returns. If history repeats, these marijuana stocks should drop in price-per-share as we head into February 2017; however, Ted Ohashi drew my attention to the Canadian legalization efforts likely to conclude in spring of 2017, which he operationally defined as "March 20 to June 21, 2017." This represents an event period containing an event date that we do not yet know. We could see an upside over-reaction once any official, positive announcement is made. Therefore, any positioning in anticipation should be taken before this, as-of-yet, unknown event date.

So, if you like a marijuana stock, particularly if it is a stock trading below $5, but have not yet "pulled the trigger" to buy, consider an early spring 2017 entry point to establish your position. If this upside over-reaction occurs, do not forget to take some profits.

APPENDIX

No Sort Sort Penny Non-Penny Non-Penny Symbol 1 Wk Perf Symbol 1 Wk Perf Symbol 1 Wk Perf Symbol 1 Wk Perf Symbol 1 Wk Perf 1 (OTCQX:ACAN) -1.0% 1 GYOG -66.7% 1 ACAN -1.0% 1 AVT -0.8% 1 AVT -0.8% 2 (OTCQB:ACBFF) 2.6% 2 PTOG -66.7% 2 ACBFF 2.6% 2 AXIM 58.3% 2 AXIM 58.3% 3 (OTCQB:ACCA) -16.9% 3 REVI -61.9% 3 ACCA -16.9% 3 CARA 11.1% 3 CARA 11.1% 4 (OTCPK:ACGX) -25.0% 4 FTPM -40.0% 4 ACGX -25.0% 4 CBDS 13.5% 4 CBDS 13.5% 5 (OTCPK:ACOL) 45.8% 5 DIRV -33.3% 5 ACOL 45.8% 5 GWPH 1.3% 5 GWPH 1.3% 6 (OTCQB:AERO) 0.3% 6 VAPR -31.6% 6 AERO 0.3% 6 HLIX -2.4% 6 HLIX -2.4% 7 (OTCPK:AFPW) 0.0% 7 WCIG -31.0% 7 AFPW 0.0% 7 INSY -0.3% 7 INSY -0.3% 8 (OTCPK:AGTK) -8.9% 8 FSPM -30.0% 8 AGTK -8.9% 8 LCTC 40.9% 8 LCTC 40.9% 9 (OTCPK:ALCSQ) - 9 GLAG -29.5% 9 AMFE 34.8% 9 MQTRF 2.4% 9 MQTRF 2.4% 10 (OTCPK:AMFE) 34.8% 10 PNPL -29.2% 10 AMMJ -11.5% 10 SMG -2.9% 10 SMG -2.9% 11 (OTCQB:AMMJ) -11.5% 11 BUDZ -27.9% 11 APHQF 2.8% 11 TWMJF 0.0% 11 TWMJF 0.0% 12 (OTCQB:APHQF) 2.8% 12 BABL -25.4% 12 ATTBF -0.1% 12 ZYNE 2.0% 12 ZYNE 2.0% 13 (OTCQB:ATTBF) -0.1% 13 ACGX -25.0% 13 BABL -25.4% 13 IIPR 0.0% 14 (NYSE:AVT) -0.8% 14 NDEV -23.9% 14 BAYP 0.0% 15 (OTCPK:AVTCQ) - 15 CRTL -23.3% 15 BLDV 0.0% 16 (OTCQB:AXIM) 58.3% 16 IJJP -20.0% 16 BLOZF -4.3% 17 (OTCPK:BABL) -25.4% 17 TECR -19.3% 17 BLPG 0.8% 18 (OTCPK:BAYP) 0.0% 18 WDRP -18.2% 18 BTFL 0.0% 19 (OTCPK:BLDV) 0.0% 19 CSAX -17.8% 19 BUDZ -27.9% 20 (OTCPK:BLOZF) -4.3% 20 ACCA -16.9% 20 BXNG 6.7% 21 (OTCPK:BLPG) 0.8% 21 GRCU -16.9% 21 CAFS 164.7% 22 (OTCPK:BTFL) 0.0% 22 CPMD -16.1% 22 CANL 50.0% 23 (OTCPK:BUDZ) -27.9% 23 FRLF -15.9% 23 CANN -3.8% 24 (OTCQB:BXNG) 6.7% 24 MJNE -12.9% 24 CBCA 0.0% 25 (OTCPK:CAFS) 164.7% 25 CLSH -12.5% 25 CBGI 0.0% 26 (OTCPK:CANL) 50.0% 26 AMMJ -11.5% 26 CBIS 6.5% 27 (OTCQB:CANN) -3.8% 27 CBNT -11.3% 27 CBMJ 65.7% 28 (NASDAQ:CARA) 11.1% 28 CIIX -10.5% 28 CBNT -11.3% 29 (OTCPK:CBCA) 0.0% 29 LDSYF -10.5% 29 CBSC 0.0% 30 (OTCQB:CBDS) 13.5% 30 GRWC -9.7% 30 CCAN -0.9% 31 (OTC:CBGI) 0.0% 31 MYEC -9.5% 31 CGRA 2.5% 32 (OTCPK:CBIS) 6.5% 32 IVITF -9.4% 32 CGRW -2.6% 33 (OTCPK:CBMJ) 65.7% 33 SGBY -9.4% 33 CHUM -5.2% 34 (OTCPK:CBNT) -11.3% 34 MCOA -9.2% 34 CIIX -10.5% 35 (OTCPK:CBSC) 0.0% 35 AGTK -8.9% 35 CLSH -12.5% 36 (OTCPK:CCAN) -0.9% 36 EAPH -8.9% 36 CNAB 0.7% 37 (OTCPK:CGRA) 2.5% 37 ITNS -8.7% 37 CNBX -4.9% 38 (OTCPK:CGRW) -2.6% 38 NTRR -8.3% 38 CNZCF 20.9% 39 (OTCPK:CHUM) -5.2% 39 KSHB -7.8% 39 CPMD -16.1% 40 (OTCQB:CIIX) -10.5% 40 GBHPF -7.0% 40 CRLRQ 200.0% 41 (OTCQB:CLSH) -12.5% 41 INCC -6.7% 41 CRTL -23.3% 42 (OTCQB:CNAB) 0.7% 42 MQPXF -6.7% 42 CRWG 33.8% 43 (OTCQB:CNBX) -4.9% 43 SRNA -6.5% 43 CSAX -17.8% 44 (OTCQB:CNZCF) 20.9% 44 GRWG -6.2% 44 CVSI 8.7% 45 (OTCPK:CPMD) -16.1% 45 REFG -6.1% 45 DEWM -5.3% 46 (OTCPK:CRLRQ) 200.0% 46 VATE -5.7% 46 DIGP 7.8% 47 (OTCPK:CRTL) -23.3% 47 MSRT -5.6% 47 DIRV -33.3% 48 (OTCPK:CRWG) 33.8% 48 DEWM -5.3% 48 DPWW 39.9% 49 (OTCPK:CSAX) -17.8% 49 PNTV -5.3% 49 DSCR 0.0% 50 (OTCQB:CVSI) 8.7% 50 CHUM -5.2% 50 EAPH -8.9% 51 (OTCPK:DEWM) -5.3% 51 CNBX -4.9% 51 EDXC 36.0% 52 (OTCQB:DIGP) 7.8% 52 THCBF -4.4% 52 EFFI -4.0% 53 (OTCPK:DIRV) -33.3% 53 BLOZF -4.3% 53 EMMBF 2.6% 54 (OTCQB:DPWW) 39.9% 54 MYDX -4.3% 54 ENCC 17.3% 55 (OTCPK:DSCR) 0.0% 55 EFFI -4.0% 55 ENDO 21.4% 56 (OTCPK:EAPH) -8.9% 56 CANN -3.8% 56 ENRT 17.1% 57 (OTCQB:ECIG) - 57 QEDN -3.4% 57 ERBB 10.0% 58 (OTCPK:EDXC) 36.0% 58 TRTC -3.3% 58 ESPH 46.1% 59 (OTCPK:EFFI) -4.0% 59 FNREF -3.0% 59 ESSI 13.2% 60 (OTCPK:EMMBF) 2.6% 60 OGRMF -3.0% 60 ETST 12.2% 61 (OTCPK:ENCC) 17.3% 61 SMG -2.9% 61 FBEC -1.7% 62 (OTCPK:ENDO) 21.4% 62 CGRW -2.6% 62 FFFC 0.0% 63 (OTCQB:ENRT) 17.1% 63 GBLX -2.6% 63 FITX 190.0% 64 (OTCPK:ERBB) 10.0% 64 HLIX -2.4% 64 FNREF -3.0% 65 (OTCQB:ESPH) 46.1% 65 LSCG -2.4% 65 FRLF -15.9% 66 (OTCPK:ESSI) 13.2% 66 FBEC -1.7% 66 FSPM -30.0% 67 (OTCPK:ETST) 12.2% 67 NSPDF -1.7% 67 FTPM -40.0% 68 (OTCPK:FBEC) -1.7% 68 ACAN -1.0% 68 FUTL 5.3% 69 (OTCPK:FFFC) 0.0% 69 CCAN -0.9% 69 FWDG 0.0% 70 (OTC:FITX) 190.0% 70 AVT -0.8% 70 GBHL 33.3% 71 (OTCPK:FNREF) -3.0% 71 MDCL -0.7% 71 GBHPF -7.0% 72 (OTCPK:FRLF) -15.9% 72 INSY -0.3% 72 GBLX -2.6% 73 (OTC:FSPM) -30.0% 73 ATTBF -0.1% 73 GEAR 0.0% 74 (OTCPK:FTPM) -40.0% 74 MJNA -0.1% 74 GLAG -29.5% 75 (OTCQB:FUTL) 5.3% 75 RSSFF -0.1% 75 GLDFF 2.5% 76 (OTCPK:FWDG) 0.0% 76 AFPW 0.0% 76 GNBT 27.3% 77 (OTCPK:GBHL) 33.3% 77 BAYP 0.0% 77 GRCU -16.9% 78 (OTCPK:GBHPF) -7.0% 78 BLDV 0.0% 78 GRCV 100.0% 79 (OTCQB:GBLX) -2.6% 79 BTFL 0.0% 79 GRNH 0.8% 80 (OTCPK:GEAR) 0.0% 80 CBCA 0.0% 80 GRPOF 6.4% 81 (OTCPK:GLAG) -29.5% 81 CBGI 0.0% 81 GRSO 21.7% 82 (OTCQB:GLDFF) 2.5% 82 CBSC 0.0% 82 GRWC -9.7% 83 (OTCPK:GNBT) 27.3% 83 DSCR 0.0% 83 GRWG -6.2% 84 (OTCPK:GRCU) -16.9% 84 FFFC 0.0% 84 GTSO 35.0% 85 (OTCPK:GRCV) 100.0% 85 FWDG 0.0% 85 GYOG -66.7% 86 (OTCPK:GRNH) 0.8% 86 GEAR 0.0% 86 HALB 92.3% 87 (OTCPK:GRPOF) 6.4% 87 HMKTF 0.0% 87 HLSPY 3.1% 88 (OTCQB:GRSO) 21.7% 88 HVST 0.0% 88 HMKTF 0.0% 89 (OTCQB:GRWC) -9.7% 89 ICNM 0.0% 89 HMPQ 26.7% 90 (OTCQB:GRWG) -6.2% 90 IGRW 0.0% 90 HVST 0.0% 91 (OTCPK:GTSO) 35.0% 91 INQD 0.0% 91 ICBU 28.6% 92 (NASDAQ:GWPH) 1.3% 92 LATF 0.0% 92 ICNM 0.0% 93 (OTCPK:GYOG) -66.7% 93 LGBI 0.0% 93 IGC 7.1% 94 (OTCPK:HALB) 92.3% 94 MDEX 0.0% 94 IGPK 7.2% 95 (OTCPK:HEMP) - 95 MDRM 0.0% 95 IGRW 0.0% 96 (OTCPK:HLIX) -2.4% 96 MJMD 0.0% 96 IJJP -20.0% 97 (OTCQB:HLSPY) 3.1% 97 NGBL 0.0% 97 IMLFF 20.4% 98 (OTC:HMKTF) 0.0% 98 NRTI 0.0% 98 INCC -6.7% 99 (OTCPK:HMPQ) 26.7% 99 NWWTF 0.0% 99 INQD 0.0% 100 (OTCPK:HVST) 0.0% 100 OPMZ 0.0% 100 ITNS -8.7% 101 (OTCPK:ICBU) 28.6% 101 OSLH 0.0% 101 IVITF -9.4% 102 (OTCPK:ICNM) 0.0% 102 SLNX 0.0% 102 KAYS 56.6% 103 (NYSEMKT:IGC) 7.1% 103 SNNC 0.0% 103 KGKG 36.4% 104 (OTCPK:IGPK) 7.2% 104 STWC 0.0% 104 KSHB -7.8% 105 (OTC:IGRW) 0.0% 105 TWMJF 0.0% 105 LATF 0.0% 106 (NYSE:IIPR) - 106 UMBBF 0.0% 106 LDSYF -10.5% 107 (OTCPK:IJJP) -20.0% 107 UNGS 0.0% 107 LGBI 0.0% 108 (OTCQB:IMLFF) 20.4% 108 USMJ 0.0% 108 LSCG -2.4% 109 (OTCPK:INCC) -6.7% 109 VNTH 0.0% 109 LVVV 81.8% 110 (OTCQB:INQD) 0.0% 110 VPCO 0.0% 110 MCIG 86.1% 111 (NASDAQ:INSY) -0.3% 111 WTII 0.0% 111 MCOA -9.2% 112 (OTCPK:ITNS) -8.7% 112 AERO 0.3% 112 MCPI 11.8% 113 (OTCPK:IVITF) -9.4% 113 CNAB 0.7% 113 MDCL -0.7% 114 (OTCQB:KAYS) 56.6% 114 BLPG 0.8% 114 MDEX 0.0% 115 (OTCPK:KGKG) 36.4% 115 GRNH 0.8% 115 MDRM 0.0% 116 (OTCQB:KSHB) -7.8% 116 GWPH 1.3% 116 MEDT 12.5% 117 (OTCPK:LATF) 0.0% 117 XXII 1.5% 117 MGWFF 4.4% 118 (OTCPK:LCTC) 40.9% 118 ZYNE 2.0% 118 MJLB 10.0% 119 (OTCQB:LDSYF) -10.5% 119 MQTRF 2.4% 119 MJMD 0.0% 120 (OTCPK:LGBI) 0.0% 120 CGRA 2.5% 120 MJMJ 100.0% 121 (OTCPK:LSCG) -2.4% 121 GLDFF 2.5% 121 MJNA -0.1% 122 (OTCPK:LVVV) 81.8% 122 ACBFF 2.6% 122 MJNE -12.9% 123 (OTCQB:LXRP) - 123 EMMBF 2.6% 123 MJTK 285.0% 124 (OTCPK:MBOO) - 124 PRMCF 2.6% 124 MMHC 20.0% 125 (OTCQB:MCIG) 86.1% 125 APHQF 2.8% 125 MNTR 2.8% 126 (OTCPK:MCOA) -9.2% 126 MNTR 2.8% 126 MQPXF -6.7% 127 (OTCPK:MCPI) 11.8% 127 HLSPY 3.1% 127 MRPHF 6.1% 128 (OTCQB:MDCL) -0.7% 128 ZDPY 3.5% 128 MSRT -5.6% 129 (OTCPK:MDCN) - 129 SPLIF 3.6% 129 MYDX -4.3% 130 (OTCPK:MDEX) 0.0% 130 VAPI 3.8% 130 MYEC -9.5% 131 (OTCPK:MDRM) 0.0% 131 PLPL 4.2% 131 MYHI 99.0% 132 (OTCPK:MEDT) 12.5% 132 MGWFF 4.4% 132 NDEV -23.9% 133 (OTCQB:MGWFF) 4.4% 133 FUTL 5.3% 133 NEWC 22.3% 134 (OTCPK:MJLB) 10.0% 134 RFMK 5.3% 134 NGBL 0.0% 135 (OTCPK:MJMD) 0.0% 135 MRPHF 6.1% 135 NGMC 42.9% 136 (OTCPK:MJMJ) 100.0% 136 PMCB 6.2% 136 NHLE 170.3% 137 (OTCPK:MJNA) -0.1% 137 GRPOF 6.4% 137 NMUS 21.9% 138 (OTCQB:MJNE) -12.9% 138 TAUG 6.4% 138 NRTI 0.0% 139 (OTCQB:MJTK) 285.0% 139 CBIS 6.5% 139 NSPDF -1.7% 140 (OTCPK:MMHC) 20.0% 140 BXNG 6.7% 140 NTRR -8.3% 141 (OTCQB:MNTR) 2.8% 141 IGC 7.1% 141 NVGT 77.3% 142 (OTCPK:MQPXF) -6.7% 142 IGPK 7.2% 142 NWWTF 0.0% 143 (OTC:MQTRF) 2.4% 143 SIPC 7.7% 143 NXTTF 20.7% 144 (OTCQB:MRPHF) 6.1% 144 DIGP 7.8% 144 OGRMF -3.0% 145 (OTCQB:MSRT) -5.6% 145 PKPH 8.3% 145 OPMZ 0.0% 146 (OTCQB:MYDX) -4.3% 146 SPRWF 8.5% 146 OSLH 0.0% 147 (OTCPK:MYEC) -9.5% 147 CVSI 8.7% 147 OWCP 190.0% 148 (OTCQB:MYHI) 99.0% 148 PUFXF 9.1% 148 OXIS 53.9% 149 (OTCPK:NDEV) -23.9% 149 VRCI 9.9% 149 PHOT 20.4% 150 (OTCPK:NEWC) 22.3% 150 ERBB 10.0% 150 PKPH 8.3% 151 (OTCPK:NGBL) 0.0% 151 MJLB 10.0% 151 PLPL 4.2% 152 (OTCPK:NGMC) 42.9% 152 TBQBF 10.2% 152 PMCB 6.2% 153 (OTCPK:NHLE) 170.3% 153 CARA 11.1% 153 PNPL -29.2% 154 (OTCQB:NMUS) 21.9% 154 MCPI 11.8% 154 PNTV -5.3% 155 (OTCPK:NRTI) 0.0% 155 ETST 12.2% 155 POTN 40.7% 156 (OTCPK:NSPDF) -1.7% 156 MEDT 12.5% 156 PRMCF 2.6% 157 (OTCQB:NTRR) -8.3% 157 ESSI 13.2% 157 PRRE 20.0% 158 (OTCPK:NVGT) 77.3% 158 CBDS 13.5% 158 PTOG -66.7% 159 (OTCPK:NWWTF) 0.0% 159 ENRT 17.1% 159 PUFXF 9.1% 160 (OTC:NXTTF) 20.7% 160 ENCC 17.3% 160 PZOO 33.3% 161 (OTCQB:OGRMF) -3.0% 161 VHUB 18.7% 161 QEDN -3.4% 162 (OTCQB:OPMZ) 0.0% 162 MMHC 20.0% 162 REFG -6.1% 163 (OTCPK:OSLH) 0.0% 163 PRRE 20.0% 163 REVI -61.9% 164 (OTCQB:OWCP) 190.0% 164 USEI 20.0% 164 RFMK 5.3% 165 (OTCQB:OXIS) 53.9% 165 VPOR 20.0% 165 RMHB 36.0% 166 (OTCPK:PHOT) 20.4% 166 IMLFF 20.4% 166 RSSFF -0.1% 167 (OTCPK:PKPH) 8.3% 167 PHOT 20.4% 167 SAGD 53.8% 168 (OTCPK:PLPL) 4.2% 168 NXTTF 20.7% 168 SGBY -9.4% 169 (OTCQB:PMCB) 6.2% 169 CNZCF 20.9% 169 SING 81.9% 170 (OTCPK:PMCM) - 170 ENDO 21.4% 170 SIPC 7.7% 171 (OTC:PNPL) -29.2% 171 GRSO 21.7% 171 SLNX 0.0% 172 (OTCPK:PNTV) -5.3% 172 NMUS 21.9% 172 SLTK 47.1% 173 (OTCPK:POTN) 40.7% 173 NEWC 22.3% 173 SNNC 0.0% 174 (OTC:PRMCF) 2.6% 174 VAPE 23.8% 174 SPLIF 3.6% 175 (OTCPK:PRRE) 20.0% 175 HMPQ 26.7% 175 SPRWF 8.5% 176 (OTC:PTOG) -66.7% 176 GNBT 27.3% 176 SRNA -6.5% 177 (OTCPK:PUFXF) 9.1% 177 ICBU 28.6% 177 STEV 34.8% 178 (OTCPK:PZOO) 33.3% 178 UBQU 33.1% 178 STWC 0.0% 179 (OTCPK:QASP) - 179 GBHL 33.3% 179 TAUG 6.4% 180 (OTCPK:QEDN) -3.4% 180 PZOO 33.3% 180 TBQBF 10.2% 181 (OTCPK:RAMO) - 181 CRWG 33.8% 181 TECR -19.3% 182 (OTCPK:REFG) -6.1% 182 AMFE 34.8% 182 THCBF -4.4% 183 (OTCPK:REVI) -61.9% 183 STEV 34.8% 183 TRTC -3.3% 184 (OTCPK:RFMK) 5.3% 184 GTSO 35.0% 184 UAMM 78.6% 185 (OTCQB:RMHB) 36.0% 185 EDXC 36.0% 185 UBQU 33.1% 186 (OTCQB:RSSFF) -0.1% 186 RMHB 36.0% 186 UMBBF 0.0% 187 (OTCPK:SAGD) 53.8% 187 KGKG 36.4% 187 UNGS 0.0% 188 (OTCQB:SGBY) -9.4% 188 DPWW 39.9% 188 USEI 20.0% 189 (OTCPK:SING) 81.9% 189 POTN 40.7% 189 USMJ 0.0% 190 (OTCPK:SIPC) 7.7% 190 LCTC 40.9% 190 VAPE 23.8% 191 (OTCPK:SLNX) 0.0% 191 NGMC 42.9% 191 VAPI 3.8% 192 (OTCQB:SLTK) 47.1% 192 VRTHF 45.1% 192 VAPR -31.6% 193 (NYSE:SMG) -2.9% 193 ACOL 45.8% 193 VATE -5.7% 194 (OTCPK:SNNC) 0.0% 194 ESPH 46.1% 194 VHUB 18.7% 195 (OTCQB:SPLIF) 3.6% 195 SLTK 47.1% 195 VNTH 0.0% 196 (OTCPK:SPRWF) 8.5% 196 CANL 50.0% 196 VPCO 0.0% 197 (OTCQB:SRNA) -6.5% 197 SAGD 53.8% 197 VPOR 20.0% 198 (OTCPK:STEV) 34.8% 198 OXIS 53.9% 198 VRCI 9.9% 199 (OTCPK:STWC) 0.0% 199 KAYS 56.6% 199 VRTHF 45.1% 200 (OTCPK:TAUG) 6.4% 200 AXIM 58.3% 200 WCIG -31.0% 201 (OTC:TBQBF) 10.2% 201 CBMJ 65.7% 201 WDRP -18.2% 202 (OTCQB:TECR) -19.3% 202 NVGT 77.3% 202 WTII 0.0% 203 (OTCQB:THCBF) -4.4% 203 UAMM 78.6% 203 XXII 1.5% 204 (Pending:TRPX) - 204 LVVV 81.8% 204 ZDPY 3.5% 205 (OTCQX:TRTC) -3.3% 205 SING 81.9% 206 (OTCPK:TWMJF) 0.0% 206 MCIG 86.1% 207 (OTCPK:UAMM) 78.6% 207 HALB 92.3% 208 (OTCPK:UBQU) 33.1% 208 MYHI 99.0% 209 (OTC:UMBBF) 0.0% 209 GRCV 100.0% 210 (OTCPK:UNGS) 0.0% 210 MJMJ 100.0% 211 (OTCPK:UPOT) - 211 CAFS 164.7% 212 (OTCPK:USEI) 20.0% 212 NHLE 170.3% 213 (OTCPK:USMJ) 0.0% 213 FITX 190.0% 214 (OTCPK:VAPE) 23.8% 214 OWCP 190.0% 215 (OTCQB:VAPI) 3.8% 215 CRLRQ 200.0% 216 (OTCPK:VAPR) -31.6% 216 MJTK 285.0% 217 (OTCPK:VATE) -5.7% 218 (OTCPK:VHUB) 18.7% 219 (OTCPK:VNTH) 0.0% 220 (NASDAQ:VPCO) 0.0% 221 (OTCPK:VPOR) 20.0% 222 (OTCPK:VRCI) 9.9% 223 (OTCPK:VRTHF) 45.1% 224 (OTCPK:WCIG) -31.0% 225 (OTCPK:WDRP) -18.2% 226 (OTCPK:WTII) 0.0% 227 (NYSEMKT:XXII) 1.5% 228 (OTCQX:ZDPY) 3.5% 229 (NASDAQ:ZYNE) 2.0% N=229 12.0% n=216 12.7% n=204 12.9% n=12 10.3% n=13 9.5%

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLOZF, BAYP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.