Marijuana Stocks: Second Week Of 2017 At 9.5% To 12.9% Returns From The January Effect

|
Includes: ACAN, ACBFF, ACCA, ACGX, ACOL, AERO, AFPW, AGTK, ALCSQ, AMFE, AMMJ, APHQF, ATTBF, AVT, AVTCQ, AXIM, BABL, BAYP, BLDV, BLOZF, BLPG, BTFL, BUDZ, BXNG, CAFS, CANL, CANN, CARA, CBCA, CBDS, CBGI, CBIS, CBMJ, CBNT, CBSC, CCAN, CGRA, CGRW, CHUM, CIIX, CLSH, CNAB, CNBX, CNZCF, CPMD, CRLRQ, CRTL, CRWG, CSAX, CVSI, DEWM, DIGP, DIRV, DPWW, DSCR, EAPH, ECIG, EDXC, EFFI, EMMBF, ENCC, ENDO, ENRT, ERBB, ESPH, ESSI, ETST, FBEC, FFFC, FITX, FRLF, FSPM, FTPM, FUTL, FWDG, GBHL, GBHPF, GBLX, GEAR, GLAG, GLDFF, GNBT, GRCU, GRCV, GRNH, GRPOF, GRSO, GRWC, GRWG, GTSO, GWPH, GYOG, HALB, HEMP, HLIX, HLSPY, HMKTF, HMPQ, HVST, ICBU, ICNM, IGC, IGPK, IGRW, IIPR, IJJP, IMLFF, INCC, INQD, INSY, ITNS, IVITF, KAYS, KGKG, KSHB, LATF, LCTC, LDSYF, LGBI, LSCG, LVVV, LXRP, MBOO, MCIG, MCOA, MCPI, MDCL, MDCN, MDEX, MDRM, MEDT, MGWFF, MJLB, MJMD, MJMJ, MJNA, MJNE, MJTK, MMHC, MNTR, MQPXF, MQTRF, MRPHF, MSRT, MYDX, MYEC, MYHI, NDEV, NEWC, NGBL, NGMC, NHLE, NMUS, NRTI, NSPDF, NTRR, NVGT, NWWTF, NXTTF, OGRMF, OPMZ, OSLH, OWCP, OXIS, PHOT, PKPH, PLPL, PMCB, PMCM, PNPL, PNTV, POTN, PRMCF, PRRE, PTOG, PUFXF, PZOO, QASP, QEDN, RAMO, REFG, REVI, RFMK, RMHB, RSSFF, SAGD, SGBY, SING, SIPC, SLNX, SLTK, SMG, SNNC, SPLIF, SPRWF, SRNA, STEV, STWC, TAUG, TBQBF, TECR, THCBF, TRPX, TRTC, TWMJF, UAMM, UBQU, UMBBF, UNGS, UPOT, USEI, USMJ, VAPE, VAPI, VAPR, VATE, VHUB, VNTH, VPCO, VPOR, VRCI, VRTHF, WCIG, WDRP, WTII, XXII, ZDPY, ZYNE
by: Anthony Cataldo

Summary

I use my Seeking Alpha portfolio of Marijuana Stocks to compute a 12% equal-weighted return for the second week of January 2017.

The January effect has been determined to be a “small firm” effect, so I dichotomize the population into [1]≥$5 and [2] <$5 partitions.

Returns are [1] 9.5% for the stocks trading at≥$5 or “non-penny” stocks and [2] 12.9% for those trading at <$5 or “penny” stocks.

The difference between 12.9% and 9.5% returns for a single week is economically significant [3.4%] and consistent with the academic literature.

A “small firm”-based January effect persists for the Marijuana sector of the economy, and is likely to continue, as long as micro-caps dominate the sector.

I provided for all observations of marijuana stocks that my Seeking Alpha followers and I could assemble in this Seeking Alpha article. This is the data base or starting point.

I used my Seeking Alpha portfolio to determine the performance of the population of marijuana stocks for the second week of January, to test for a January effect follow-through. All of the measures and computations referred to are included in the APPENDIX.

I simply computed the return or "1 Wk Perf" for the January 9 through January 13 period - the second week of trading for January 2017. It was 12.0% but the entire sector was up, so I wanted to be more precise and distinguish for small firms.

Since the January effect has been proved to be a "small firm" effect, I decided to dichotomize the population into "penny" stocks (below $5 per share) and "non-penny" stocks ($5 or above per share). In the academic literature, researchers, sometimes, [1] dichotomize, [2] trichotomize (ignoring the 1 middle sample), or even look at firms by market capitalization [3] decile (again, ignoring the middle 8 samples, but focusing on the extremes to generate statistically significant results).

It is remarkable that I did not have to use any extreme techniques to detect a January effect, and did not have to use any statistical techniques to "tease" out any results. The difference is "economically" significant. The [1] penny stocks portfolio or sample generated a return of 12.9% (n=204) and the [2] non-penny stock portfolio or sample generated a return of 9.5% to 10.3%, depending on whether I include or exclude 1 stock [Innovative Industrial Properties] (n=12 or 13).

How Do You Use This To Trade?

This well-documented "seasonal" is likely to continue for the marijuana sector until it matures and the penny stocks are all but gone. I suspect that this "market inefficiency" persists, and has not been arbitraged into non-existence, only because so many of these stocks are penny stocks and not traded by institutions. The good news is that you are not competing against institutions and this opportunity could last for a few years.

Continue to look for a tax loss selling or harvesting during mid-to-late December entry points and high early January returns. If history repeats, these marijuana stocks should drop in price-per-share as we head into February 2017; however, Ted Ohashi drew my attention to the Canadian legalization efforts likely to conclude in spring of 2017, which he operationally defined as "March 20 to June 21, 2017." This represents an event period containing an event date that we do not yet know. We could see an upside over-reaction once any official, positive announcement is made. Therefore, any positioning in anticipation should be taken before this, as-of-yet, unknown event date.

So, if you like a marijuana stock, particularly if it is a stock trading below $5, but have not yet "pulled the trigger" to buy, consider an early spring 2017 entry point to establish your position. If this upside over-reaction occurs, do not forget to take some profits.

APPENDIX

No Sort

Sort

Penny

Non-Penny

Non-Penny

Symbol

1 Wk Perf

Symbol

1 Wk Perf

Symbol

1 Wk Perf

Symbol

1 Wk Perf

Symbol

1 Wk Perf

1

(OTCQX:ACAN)

-1.0%

1

GYOG

-66.7%

1

ACAN

-1.0%

1

AVT

-0.8%

1

AVT

-0.8%

2

(OTCQB:ACBFF)

2.6%

2

PTOG

-66.7%

2

ACBFF

2.6%

2

AXIM

58.3%

2

AXIM

58.3%

3

(OTCQB:ACCA)

-16.9%

3

REVI

-61.9%

3

ACCA

-16.9%

3

CARA

11.1%

3

CARA

11.1%

4

(OTCPK:ACGX)

-25.0%

4

FTPM

-40.0%

4

ACGX

-25.0%

4

CBDS

13.5%

4

CBDS

13.5%

5

(OTCPK:ACOL)

45.8%

5

DIRV

-33.3%

5

ACOL

45.8%

5

GWPH

1.3%

5

GWPH

1.3%

6

(OTCQB:AERO)

0.3%

6

VAPR

-31.6%

6

AERO

0.3%

6

HLIX

-2.4%

6

HLIX

-2.4%

7

(OTCPK:AFPW)

0.0%

7

WCIG

-31.0%

7

AFPW

0.0%

7

INSY

-0.3%

7

INSY

-0.3%

8

(OTCPK:AGTK)

-8.9%

8

FSPM

-30.0%

8

AGTK

-8.9%

8

LCTC

40.9%

8

LCTC

40.9%

9

(OTCPK:ALCSQ)

-

9

GLAG

-29.5%

9

AMFE

34.8%

9

MQTRF

2.4%

9

MQTRF

2.4%

10

(OTCPK:AMFE)

34.8%

10

PNPL

-29.2%

10

AMMJ

-11.5%

10

SMG

-2.9%

10

SMG

-2.9%

11

(OTCQB:AMMJ)

-11.5%

11

BUDZ

-27.9%

11

APHQF

2.8%

11

TWMJF

0.0%

11

TWMJF

0.0%

12

(OTCQB:APHQF)

2.8%

12

BABL

-25.4%

12

ATTBF

-0.1%

12

ZYNE

2.0%

12

ZYNE

2.0%

13

(OTCQB:ATTBF)

-0.1%

13

ACGX

-25.0%

13

BABL

-25.4%

13

IIPR

0.0%

14

(NYSE:AVT)

-0.8%

14

NDEV

-23.9%

14

BAYP

0.0%

15

(OTCPK:AVTCQ)

-

15

CRTL

-23.3%

15

BLDV

0.0%

16

(OTCQB:AXIM)

58.3%

16

IJJP

-20.0%

16

BLOZF

-4.3%

17

(OTCPK:BABL)

-25.4%

17

TECR

-19.3%

17

BLPG

0.8%

18

(OTCPK:BAYP)

0.0%

18

WDRP

-18.2%

18

BTFL

0.0%

19

(OTCPK:BLDV)

0.0%

19

CSAX

-17.8%

19

BUDZ

-27.9%

20

(OTCPK:BLOZF)

-4.3%

20

ACCA

-16.9%

20

BXNG

6.7%

21

(OTCPK:BLPG)

0.8%

21

GRCU

-16.9%

21

CAFS

164.7%

22

(OTCPK:BTFL)

0.0%

22

CPMD

-16.1%

22

CANL

50.0%

23

(OTCPK:BUDZ)

-27.9%

23

FRLF

-15.9%

23

CANN

-3.8%

24

(OTCQB:BXNG)

6.7%

24

MJNE

-12.9%

24

CBCA

0.0%

25

(OTCPK:CAFS)

164.7%

25

CLSH

-12.5%

25

CBGI

0.0%

26

(OTCPK:CANL)

50.0%

26

AMMJ

-11.5%

26

CBIS

6.5%

27

(OTCQB:CANN)

-3.8%

27

CBNT

-11.3%

27

CBMJ

65.7%

28

(NASDAQ:CARA)

11.1%

28

CIIX

-10.5%

28

CBNT

-11.3%

29

(OTCPK:CBCA)

0.0%

29

LDSYF

-10.5%

29

CBSC

0.0%

30

(OTCQB:CBDS)

13.5%

30

GRWC

-9.7%

30

CCAN

-0.9%

31

(OTC:CBGI)

0.0%

31

MYEC

-9.5%

31

CGRA

2.5%

32

(OTCPK:CBIS)

6.5%

32

IVITF

-9.4%

32

CGRW

-2.6%

33

(OTCPK:CBMJ)

65.7%

33

SGBY

-9.4%

33

CHUM

-5.2%

34

(OTCPK:CBNT)

-11.3%

34

MCOA

-9.2%

34

CIIX

-10.5%

35

(OTCPK:CBSC)

0.0%

35

AGTK

-8.9%

35

CLSH

-12.5%

36

(OTCPK:CCAN)

-0.9%

36

EAPH

-8.9%

36

CNAB

0.7%

37

(OTCPK:CGRA)

2.5%

37

ITNS

-8.7%

37

CNBX

-4.9%

38

(OTCPK:CGRW)

-2.6%

38

NTRR

-8.3%

38

CNZCF

20.9%

39

(OTCPK:CHUM)

-5.2%

39

KSHB

-7.8%

39

CPMD

-16.1%

40

(OTCQB:CIIX)

-10.5%

40

GBHPF

-7.0%

40

CRLRQ

200.0%

41

(OTCQB:CLSH)

-12.5%

41

INCC

-6.7%

41

CRTL

-23.3%

42

(OTCQB:CNAB)

0.7%

42

MQPXF

-6.7%

42

CRWG

33.8%

43

(OTCQB:CNBX)

-4.9%

43

SRNA

-6.5%

43

CSAX

-17.8%

44

(OTCQB:CNZCF)

20.9%

44

GRWG

-6.2%

44

CVSI

8.7%

45

(OTCPK:CPMD)

-16.1%

45

REFG

-6.1%

45

DEWM

-5.3%

46

(OTCPK:CRLRQ)

200.0%

46

VATE

-5.7%

46

DIGP

7.8%

47

(OTCPK:CRTL)

-23.3%

47

MSRT

-5.6%

47

DIRV

-33.3%

48

(OTCPK:CRWG)

33.8%

48

DEWM

-5.3%

48

DPWW

39.9%

49

(OTCPK:CSAX)

-17.8%

49

PNTV

-5.3%

49

DSCR

0.0%

50

(OTCQB:CVSI)

8.7%

50

CHUM

-5.2%

50

EAPH

-8.9%

51

(OTCPK:DEWM)

-5.3%

51

CNBX

-4.9%

51

EDXC

36.0%

52

(OTCQB:DIGP)

7.8%

52

THCBF

-4.4%

52

EFFI

-4.0%

53

(OTCPK:DIRV)

-33.3%

53

BLOZF

-4.3%

53

EMMBF

2.6%

54

(OTCQB:DPWW)

39.9%

54

MYDX

-4.3%

54

ENCC

17.3%

55

(OTCPK:DSCR)

0.0%

55

EFFI

-4.0%

55

ENDO

21.4%

56

(OTCPK:EAPH)

-8.9%

56

CANN

-3.8%

56

ENRT

17.1%

57

(OTCQB:ECIG)

-

57

QEDN

-3.4%

57

ERBB

10.0%

58

(OTCPK:EDXC)

36.0%

58

TRTC

-3.3%

58

ESPH

46.1%

59

(OTCPK:EFFI)

-4.0%

59

FNREF

-3.0%

59

ESSI

13.2%

60

(OTCPK:EMMBF)

2.6%

60

OGRMF

-3.0%

60

ETST

12.2%

61

(OTCPK:ENCC)

17.3%

61

SMG

-2.9%

61

FBEC

-1.7%

62

(OTCPK:ENDO)

21.4%

62

CGRW

-2.6%

62

FFFC

0.0%

63

(OTCQB:ENRT)

17.1%

63

GBLX

-2.6%

63

FITX

190.0%

64

(OTCPK:ERBB)

10.0%

64

HLIX

-2.4%

64

FNREF

-3.0%

65

(OTCQB:ESPH)

46.1%

65

LSCG

-2.4%

65

FRLF

-15.9%

66

(OTCPK:ESSI)

13.2%

66

FBEC

-1.7%

66

FSPM

-30.0%

67

(OTCPK:ETST)

12.2%

67

NSPDF

-1.7%

67

FTPM

-40.0%

68

(OTCPK:FBEC)

-1.7%

68

ACAN

-1.0%

68

FUTL

5.3%

69

(OTCPK:FFFC)

0.0%

69

CCAN

-0.9%

69

FWDG

0.0%

70

(OTC:FITX)

190.0%

70

AVT

-0.8%

70

GBHL

33.3%

71

(OTCPK:FNREF)

-3.0%

71

MDCL

-0.7%

71

GBHPF

-7.0%

72

(OTCPK:FRLF)

-15.9%

72

INSY

-0.3%

72

GBLX

-2.6%

73

(OTC:FSPM)

-30.0%

73

ATTBF

-0.1%

73

GEAR

0.0%

74

(OTCPK:FTPM)

-40.0%

74

MJNA

-0.1%

74

GLAG

-29.5%

75

(OTCQB:FUTL)

5.3%

75

RSSFF

-0.1%

75

GLDFF

2.5%

76

(OTCPK:FWDG)

0.0%

76

AFPW

0.0%

76

GNBT

27.3%

77

(OTCPK:GBHL)

33.3%

77

BAYP

0.0%

77

GRCU

-16.9%

78

(OTCPK:GBHPF)

-7.0%

78

BLDV

0.0%

78

GRCV

100.0%

79

(OTCQB:GBLX)

-2.6%

79

BTFL

0.0%

79

GRNH

0.8%

80

(OTCPK:GEAR)

0.0%

80

CBCA

0.0%

80

GRPOF

6.4%

81

(OTCPK:GLAG)

-29.5%

81

CBGI

0.0%

81

GRSO

21.7%

82

(OTCQB:GLDFF)

2.5%

82

CBSC

0.0%

82

GRWC

-9.7%

83

(OTCPK:GNBT)

27.3%

83

DSCR

0.0%

83

GRWG

-6.2%

84

(OTCPK:GRCU)

-16.9%

84

FFFC

0.0%

84

GTSO

35.0%

85

(OTCPK:GRCV)

100.0%

85

FWDG

0.0%

85

GYOG

-66.7%

86

(OTCPK:GRNH)

0.8%

86

GEAR

0.0%

86

HALB

92.3%

87

(OTCPK:GRPOF)

6.4%

87

HMKTF

0.0%

87

HLSPY

3.1%

88

(OTCQB:GRSO)

21.7%

88

HVST

0.0%

88

HMKTF

0.0%

89

(OTCQB:GRWC)

-9.7%

89

ICNM

0.0%

89

HMPQ

26.7%

90

(OTCQB:GRWG)

-6.2%

90

IGRW

0.0%

90

HVST

0.0%

91

(OTCPK:GTSO)

35.0%

91

INQD

0.0%

91

ICBU

28.6%

92

(NASDAQ:GWPH)

1.3%

92

LATF

0.0%

92

ICNM

0.0%

93

(OTCPK:GYOG)

-66.7%

93

LGBI

0.0%

93

IGC

7.1%

94

(OTCPK:HALB)

92.3%

94

MDEX

0.0%

94

IGPK

7.2%

95

(OTCPK:HEMP)

-

95

MDRM

0.0%

95

IGRW

0.0%

96

(OTCPK:HLIX)

-2.4%

96

MJMD

0.0%

96

IJJP

-20.0%

97

(OTCQB:HLSPY)

3.1%

97

NGBL

0.0%

97

IMLFF

20.4%

98

(OTC:HMKTF)

0.0%

98

NRTI

0.0%

98

INCC

-6.7%

99

(OTCPK:HMPQ)

26.7%

99

NWWTF

0.0%

99

INQD

0.0%

100

(OTCPK:HVST)

0.0%

100

OPMZ

0.0%

100

ITNS

-8.7%

101

(OTCPK:ICBU)

28.6%

101

OSLH

0.0%

101

IVITF

-9.4%

102

(OTCPK:ICNM)

0.0%

102

SLNX

0.0%

102

KAYS

56.6%

103

(NYSEMKT:IGC)

7.1%

103

SNNC

0.0%

103

KGKG

36.4%

104

(OTCPK:IGPK)

7.2%

104

STWC

0.0%

104

KSHB

-7.8%

105

(OTC:IGRW)

0.0%

105

TWMJF

0.0%

105

LATF

0.0%

106

(NYSE:IIPR)

-

106

UMBBF

0.0%

106

LDSYF

-10.5%

107

(OTCPK:IJJP)

-20.0%

107

UNGS

0.0%

107

LGBI

0.0%

108

(OTCQB:IMLFF)

20.4%

108

USMJ

0.0%

108

LSCG

-2.4%

109

(OTCPK:INCC)

-6.7%

109

VNTH

0.0%

109

LVVV

81.8%

110

(OTCQB:INQD)

0.0%

110

VPCO

0.0%

110

MCIG

86.1%

111

(NASDAQ:INSY)

-0.3%

111

WTII

0.0%

111

MCOA

-9.2%

112

(OTCPK:ITNS)

-8.7%

112

AERO

0.3%

112

MCPI

11.8%

113

(OTCPK:IVITF)

-9.4%

113

CNAB

0.7%

113

MDCL

-0.7%

114

(OTCQB:KAYS)

56.6%

114

BLPG

0.8%

114

MDEX

0.0%

115

(OTCPK:KGKG)

36.4%

115

GRNH

0.8%

115

MDRM

0.0%

116

(OTCQB:KSHB)

-7.8%

116

GWPH

1.3%

116

MEDT

12.5%

117

(OTCPK:LATF)

0.0%

117

XXII

1.5%

117

MGWFF

4.4%

118

(OTCPK:LCTC)

40.9%

118

ZYNE

2.0%

118

MJLB

10.0%

119

(OTCQB:LDSYF)

-10.5%

119

MQTRF

2.4%

119

MJMD

0.0%

120

(OTCPK:LGBI)

0.0%

120

CGRA

2.5%

120

MJMJ

100.0%

121

(OTCPK:LSCG)

-2.4%

121

GLDFF

2.5%

121

MJNA

-0.1%

122

(OTCPK:LVVV)

81.8%

122

ACBFF

2.6%

122

MJNE

-12.9%

123

(OTCQB:LXRP)

-

123

EMMBF

2.6%

123

MJTK

285.0%

124

(OTCPK:MBOO)

-

124

PRMCF

2.6%

124

MMHC

20.0%

125

(OTCQB:MCIG)

86.1%

125

APHQF

2.8%

125

MNTR

2.8%

126

(OTCPK:MCOA)

-9.2%

126

MNTR

2.8%

126

MQPXF

-6.7%

127

(OTCPK:MCPI)

11.8%

127

HLSPY

3.1%

127

MRPHF

6.1%

128

(OTCQB:MDCL)

-0.7%

128

ZDPY

3.5%

128

MSRT

-5.6%

129

(OTCPK:MDCN)

-

129

SPLIF

3.6%

129

MYDX

-4.3%

130

(OTCPK:MDEX)

0.0%

130

VAPI

3.8%

130

MYEC

-9.5%

131

(OTCPK:MDRM)

0.0%

131

PLPL

4.2%

131

MYHI

99.0%

132

(OTCPK:MEDT)

12.5%

132

MGWFF

4.4%

132

NDEV

-23.9%

133

(OTCQB:MGWFF)

4.4%

133

FUTL

5.3%

133

NEWC

22.3%

134

(OTCPK:MJLB)

10.0%

134

RFMK

5.3%

134

NGBL

0.0%

135

(OTCPK:MJMD)

0.0%

135

MRPHF

6.1%

135

NGMC

42.9%

136

(OTCPK:MJMJ)

100.0%

136

PMCB

6.2%

136

NHLE

170.3%

137

(OTCPK:MJNA)

-0.1%

137

GRPOF

6.4%

137

NMUS

21.9%

138

(OTCQB:MJNE)

-12.9%

138

TAUG

6.4%

138

NRTI

0.0%

139

(OTCQB:MJTK)

285.0%

139

CBIS

6.5%

139

NSPDF

-1.7%

140

(OTCPK:MMHC)

20.0%

140

BXNG

6.7%

140

NTRR

-8.3%

141

(OTCQB:MNTR)

2.8%

141

IGC

7.1%

141

NVGT

77.3%

142

(OTCPK:MQPXF)

-6.7%

142

IGPK

7.2%

142

NWWTF

0.0%

143

(OTC:MQTRF)

2.4%

143

SIPC

7.7%

143

NXTTF

20.7%

144

(OTCQB:MRPHF)

6.1%

144

DIGP

7.8%

144

OGRMF

-3.0%

145

(OTCQB:MSRT)

-5.6%

145

PKPH

8.3%

145

OPMZ

0.0%

146

(OTCQB:MYDX)

-4.3%

146

SPRWF

8.5%

146

OSLH

0.0%

147

(OTCPK:MYEC)

-9.5%

147

CVSI

8.7%

147

OWCP

190.0%

148

(OTCQB:MYHI)

99.0%

148

PUFXF

9.1%

148

OXIS

53.9%

149

(OTCPK:NDEV)

-23.9%

149

VRCI

9.9%

149

PHOT

20.4%

150

(OTCPK:NEWC)

22.3%

150

ERBB

10.0%

150

PKPH

8.3%

151

(OTCPK:NGBL)

0.0%

151

MJLB

10.0%

151

PLPL

4.2%

152

(OTCPK:NGMC)

42.9%

152

TBQBF

10.2%

152

PMCB

6.2%

153

(OTCPK:NHLE)

170.3%

153

CARA

11.1%

153

PNPL

-29.2%

154

(OTCQB:NMUS)

21.9%

154

MCPI

11.8%

154

PNTV

-5.3%

155

(OTCPK:NRTI)

0.0%

155

ETST

12.2%

155

POTN

40.7%

156

(OTCPK:NSPDF)

-1.7%

156

MEDT

12.5%

156

PRMCF

2.6%

157

(OTCQB:NTRR)

-8.3%

157

ESSI

13.2%

157

PRRE

20.0%

158

(OTCPK:NVGT)

77.3%

158

CBDS

13.5%

158

PTOG

-66.7%

159

(OTCPK:NWWTF)

0.0%

159

ENRT

17.1%

159

PUFXF

9.1%

160

(OTC:NXTTF)

20.7%

160

ENCC

17.3%

160

PZOO

33.3%

161

(OTCQB:OGRMF)

-3.0%

161

VHUB

18.7%

161

QEDN

-3.4%

162

(OTCQB:OPMZ)

0.0%

162

MMHC

20.0%

162

REFG

-6.1%

163

(OTCPK:OSLH)

0.0%

163

PRRE

20.0%

163

REVI

-61.9%

164

(OTCQB:OWCP)

190.0%

164

USEI

20.0%

164

RFMK

5.3%

165

(OTCQB:OXIS)

53.9%

165

VPOR

20.0%

165

RMHB

36.0%

166

(OTCPK:PHOT)

20.4%

166

IMLFF

20.4%

166

RSSFF

-0.1%

167

(OTCPK:PKPH)

8.3%

167

PHOT

20.4%

167

SAGD

53.8%

168

(OTCPK:PLPL)

4.2%

168

NXTTF

20.7%

168

SGBY

-9.4%

169

(OTCQB:PMCB)

6.2%

169

CNZCF

20.9%

169

SING

81.9%

170

(OTCPK:PMCM)

-

170

ENDO

21.4%

170

SIPC

7.7%

171

(OTC:PNPL)

-29.2%

171

GRSO

21.7%

171

SLNX

0.0%

172

(OTCPK:PNTV)

-5.3%

172

NMUS

21.9%

172

SLTK

47.1%

173

(OTCPK:POTN)

40.7%

173

NEWC

22.3%

173

SNNC

0.0%

174

(OTC:PRMCF)

2.6%

174

VAPE

23.8%

174

SPLIF

3.6%

175

(OTCPK:PRRE)

20.0%

175

HMPQ

26.7%

175

SPRWF

8.5%

176

(OTC:PTOG)

-66.7%

176

GNBT

27.3%

176

SRNA

-6.5%

177

(OTCPK:PUFXF)

9.1%

177

ICBU

28.6%

177

STEV

34.8%

178

(OTCPK:PZOO)

33.3%

178

UBQU

33.1%

178

STWC

0.0%

179

(OTCPK:QASP)

-

179

GBHL

33.3%

179

TAUG

6.4%

180

(OTCPK:QEDN)

-3.4%

180

PZOO

33.3%

180

TBQBF

10.2%

181

(OTCPK:RAMO)

-

181

CRWG

33.8%

181

TECR

-19.3%

182

(OTCPK:REFG)

-6.1%

182

AMFE

34.8%

182

THCBF

-4.4%

183

(OTCPK:REVI)

-61.9%

183

STEV

34.8%

183

TRTC

-3.3%

184

(OTCPK:RFMK)

5.3%

184

GTSO

35.0%

184

UAMM

78.6%

185

(OTCQB:RMHB)

36.0%

185

EDXC

36.0%

185

UBQU

33.1%

186

(OTCQB:RSSFF)

-0.1%

186

RMHB

36.0%

186

UMBBF

0.0%

187

(OTCPK:SAGD)

53.8%

187

KGKG

36.4%

187

UNGS

0.0%

188

(OTCQB:SGBY)

-9.4%

188

DPWW

39.9%

188

USEI

20.0%

189

(OTCPK:SING)

81.9%

189

POTN

40.7%

189

USMJ

0.0%

190

(OTCPK:SIPC)

7.7%

190

LCTC

40.9%

190

VAPE

23.8%

191

(OTCPK:SLNX)

0.0%

191

NGMC

42.9%

191

VAPI

3.8%

192

(OTCQB:SLTK)

47.1%

192

VRTHF

45.1%

192

VAPR

-31.6%

193

(NYSE:SMG)

-2.9%

193

ACOL

45.8%

193

VATE

-5.7%

194

(OTCPK:SNNC)

0.0%

194

ESPH

46.1%

194

VHUB

18.7%

195

(OTCQB:SPLIF)

3.6%

195

SLTK

47.1%

195

VNTH

0.0%

196

(OTCPK:SPRWF)

8.5%

196

CANL

50.0%

196

VPCO

0.0%

197

(OTCQB:SRNA)

-6.5%

197

SAGD

53.8%

197

VPOR

20.0%

198

(OTCPK:STEV)

34.8%

198

OXIS

53.9%

198

VRCI

9.9%

199

(OTCPK:STWC)

0.0%

199

KAYS

56.6%

199

VRTHF

45.1%

200

(OTCPK:TAUG)

6.4%

200

AXIM

58.3%

200

WCIG

-31.0%

201

(OTC:TBQBF)

10.2%

201

CBMJ

65.7%

201

WDRP

-18.2%

202

(OTCQB:TECR)

-19.3%

202

NVGT

77.3%

202

WTII

0.0%

203

(OTCQB:THCBF)

-4.4%

203

UAMM

78.6%

203

XXII

1.5%

204

(Pending:TRPX)

-

204

LVVV

81.8%

204

ZDPY

3.5%

205

(OTCQX:TRTC)

-3.3%

205

SING

81.9%

206

(OTCPK:TWMJF)

0.0%

206

MCIG

86.1%

207

(OTCPK:UAMM)

78.6%

207

HALB

92.3%

208

(OTCPK:UBQU)

33.1%

208

MYHI

99.0%

209

(OTC:UMBBF)

0.0%

209

GRCV

100.0%

210

(OTCPK:UNGS)

0.0%

210

MJMJ

100.0%

211

(OTCPK:UPOT)

-

211

CAFS

164.7%

212

(OTCPK:USEI)

20.0%

212

NHLE

170.3%

213

(OTCPK:USMJ)

0.0%

213

FITX

190.0%

214

(OTCPK:VAPE)

23.8%

214

OWCP

190.0%

215

(OTCQB:VAPI)

3.8%

215

CRLRQ

200.0%

216

(OTCPK:VAPR)

-31.6%

216

MJTK

285.0%

217

(OTCPK:VATE)

-5.7%

218

(OTCPK:VHUB)

18.7%

219

(OTCPK:VNTH)

0.0%

220

(NASDAQ:VPCO)

0.0%

221

(OTCPK:VPOR)

20.0%

222

(OTCPK:VRCI)

9.9%

223

(OTCPK:VRTHF)

45.1%

224

(OTCPK:WCIG)

-31.0%

225

(OTCPK:WDRP)

-18.2%

226

(OTCPK:WTII)

0.0%

227

(NYSEMKT:XXII)

1.5%

228

(OTCQX:ZDPY)

3.5%

229

(NASDAQ:ZYNE)

2.0%

N=229

12.0%

n=216

12.7%

n=204

12.9%

n=12

10.3%

n=13

9.5%

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLOZF, BAYP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.