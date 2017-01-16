Why I Bought GlaxoSmithKline Recently

The stock is attractively priced, partly due to currency effects, and the weak pound will continue to be a tailwind for the business.

2016, the year of the Brexit vote hasn't been a great year for British stocks, at least not for foreign investors. Due to the devaluation of the British pound, most people outside the UK do not benefit from the record high that the FTSE 100 just reached. 2016 was also a year in which the pharma & biotech sector underperformed the broader market which lowered some valuations to attractive levels again.

After the Brexit, I had a closer look at stocks from the UK, and the beaten pharma & biotech sector attracts me as well. Hence a UK pharma company sounds like an ideal target for me, and I found it in GlaxoSmithKline.

To start with the obvious, it is primarily the weakness of the pound which dragged GlaxoSmithKline ADRs (NYSE:GSK) to a new 52-week low at the end of 2016.

The dollar gained 20% against the British pound in 2016, but the depreciation of the currency is even more dramatic when looking at the five-year chart.

Hence, GSK's performance in pence looks much friendlier than GSK ADRs in New York, and the stock actually gained 15% in the last 12 months on the London Stock Exchange.

Source: GSK investor relations.

Although the British pound can continue to fall further, at the current exchange rate, dollar investors can buy GSK a lot cheaper today than they could over the past five years.

A Company in Transition

I have to say that I already looked at GSK two years ago, but what I saw did not convince me. The company was confronted with the patent expiration for its top selling product, the respiratory drug Seretide/Advair which still represented 26% of GSK's Pharmaceuticals revenue. One of the reasons why I was attracted was the dividend, however GSK did not generate enough free cash flow to cover it sustainably.

Several things have changed since then, and I believe many for the good. In early 2015, GSK completed a major three-part transaction with Novartis. GSK sold its oncology franchise and acquired Novartis vaccine business (without flu vaccines). Both companies created a new Consumer Healthcare joint venture in which GSK holds the majority stake and an equity interest of 63.5%.

The key question for me to determine whether GSK is an attractive pick at these depressed levels is the company's ability to grow again and to increase its free cash flow to sustainably fund the dividend.

Return to Growth

GSK reports accelerating top line growth after several years of sales decline which is a good sign. Q3 revenues were up 8% at constant exchange rates and grew 7% in the first nine months. Vaccines have been the primary growth driver, up 20% in Q3 and 16% until September 30. Growth in Pharmaceuticals accelerated noticeably from 2% in the first nine months to 6% in Q3. GSK guided towards currency adjusted revenue growth of 11-12% for the full year.

Sales of new pharmaceutical and vaccine products in Q3 increased 79% at constant exchange rates to £1,212M or to £3,083M in the first nine months of 2016. These products are now expected to deliver at least £6B of revenues on a CER basis in 2018, two years earlier than the original 2020 target.

The crucial question going forward is how much sales with old products will be lost, because 23 of the 40 products (or product groups) in Pharmaceuticals reported shrinking sales in the third quarter. Most of them are smaller products which do not move the needle, but there is one area of concern.

A threat is the launch of the first generic version of GSK's Advair in the US. Although the patent for the drug has already expired, it was still protected by a patent on the Diskus inhaler. Mylan was the first generic player to file a new drug application, and the product could be launched in 2017. GSK's own long-term guidance assumes that US Advair sales could fall to $435M in 2020 (in 2015 the drug generated $1,900M in revenue).

This leaves a gap which needs to be closed, and it all comes down to whether the growing new products can overcompensate declining Advair sales, and how fast the generic competition can capture market share.

Despite this, the chances are good that GSK will be able to grow both top and bottom line. GSK has a strong position in its biggest therapeutic area, the respiratory segment, and a new generation of products will help to compensate falling Seretide/Advair sales. Anti HIV drugs are the fastest growing segment within GSK, and the company seems to be able to defend its position as one of the market leaders against competitors like Gilead Sciences.

Dividend

GSK's yield surely looks attractive, and the dividend can be considered safe at least until next year. The Board essentially promised shareholders an annual dividend of 80 pence per ordinary share for the years 2015-17. The dividend comprises three quarterly payments of 19 pence and a fourth dividend of 23 pence. In April 2016, the company paid a special dividend of 20 pence on top, part of the proceeds of the sale of the oncology franchise.

The Q3 interim dividend was paid on 12 January 2017, and the US$ net dividend (after fees) was determined at $0.457 per ADR as each ADR represents two ordinary shares. GSK yields 5.1% which is very attractive, provided that the dividend is sustainable.

In order to secure the dividend beyond the year 2017, GSK's cash flow needs to improve. The regular dividend payments require £3.9B ($4.8B), but unfortunately the company does not generate enough free cash flow which means that net debt rises.

At the end of Q3, GSK's net debt stood at £14.7B, compared to £10.7B on 31 December 2015. The increase can partly be attributed to an £1.3B exchange rate effect from foreign debt, but nevertheless GSK had to borrow money to pay the dividend, a development which is not sustainable.

Outlook

Obviously, the weak pound is one tailwind for GSK. In local currency, group sales went up 15% in the first nine months. GSK generates more than 80% of turnover outside the UK, and as revenues in hard currencies go up, costs in the UK remain constant. This positively impacts the company's bottom line due to a higher proportion of costs being in pounds compared to revenues.

I expect the positive earnings trend to continue, mainly fueled by growing sales of new products. The operational cash flow in the first three quarters of 2016 already improved, but there is still a large gap until free cash flow can cover the dividend.

I have decided to initiate a position in GSK recently, because the risk-reward profile of the stock looks promising to me. The weakness of the British pound allows foreign investors to buy the stock close to its 5-year low. I am optimistic that GSK's new products will indeed overcompensate falling Advair/Seretide sales and bring the return to growth. Additional upside could bring a delay of generic products entering the market in the US or supply constraints.

Finally, a major deal could be a major catalyst. There has been some speculation in the past about the two major British pharma companies Astra and GSK going together. Alternatively, GSK could become an acquisition target. A potential buyer could spin-off and sell the vaccines and OTC business relatively easily and use the proceeds to partly fund the takeover.

Conclusion

Foreign investors who are interested in GSK benefit from the weakness of the British pound and can buy the stock close to its 5-year low. The company managed to return to growth, a development which is fueled by new products. The stock has a dividend yield of 5.1% which is guaranteed until the end of FY17, therefore it will be important for GSK to increase free cash flow to cover the dividend sustainably.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation, any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation. Before making any investment decisions, investors should also use other sources of information, draw their own conclusions, and consider seeking advice from a broker or financial advisor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GSK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.