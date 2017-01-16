Yahoo Is Done - Cramer's Lightning Round (1/13/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, January 13.

Bullish Call

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI): It's worth buying the stock to catch the 12% gain.

Bearish Calls

Yahoo (NASDAQ:YHOO): It's done. Take the cash and do better things with it.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT): "I think that the easy money has been made. I'm not going to get you in there for the tough money."

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL): There is no surety of the dividend after their merger.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW): It's a Trump stock but it has moved up already.

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP): Sell this and buy Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP).

