'Don't Get Fooled Again:' Do Your Homework On China

It may be complicated, but no one said being informed was easy.

There's a reason why China keeps popping up as the proximate cause during large drawdowns.

If you were surprised to watch stocks crash in January of 2016, you probably didn't do your homework after Black Monday.

There's an old saying in Tennessee. I know it's in Texas, it's probably in Tennessee. It says 'fool me once' ... 'shame on... shame on you'... you fool me, you can't get fooled again.

That's the George Bush version of an old adage about who ultimately is to blame if you're caught wrong-footed a second time under the same or similar circumstances that conspired to mislead you on a previous occasion.

The message can be summed up using another clichéd maxim: "Those who don't learn history are doomed to repeat it."

Well, despite the ubiquitous nature of the above-cited aphorisms, I find that the average investor (and, I dare say, the average trader) is generally behind the curve when it comes to understanding why things seem to go to hell in a handbasket any time China makes waves in the FX market. Indeed, anyone who tunes out after reading that last sentence (i.e. after figuring out that this article is about the RMB) is just proving my point.

China's transition to a new currency regime in August of 2015 triggered violent selloffs in global markets and effectively took a September rate hike off the table for the Fed.

Now you'd think that after watching stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) fall 1,000 points at the open on the morning of August 24, 2015, investors would have read up on China's currency dilemma - especially considering the media attention the PBoC's FX reserve burn received.

But apparently, a lot of people simply ignored the issue, writing it off as an exogenous shock originating in the machinations of a reclusive foreign central bank, and thereby something that can be swept under the rug as a one-off. Importantly, that determination would be impossible to come to if you took the time to understand why markets reacted as they did to the devaluation. Indeed, the fact that the PBoC itself sought to pitch the devaluation as a "one-off" should have served as a kind of contrarian indicator.

How do I know market participants didn't expend enough energy studying the RMB (NYSEARCA:CYB)? Well, because risk keeps bouncing even though the China concerns that have led to big drawdowns haven't been adequately addressed.

That is, it's not that there was some kind of permanent resolution to the RMB issue in October of 2015 or in February of 2016, it's just that markets forgot there was ever an issue in the first place:

Ok, so what exactly is the issue? And a follow-up question: Doesn't the Shanghai Accord and subsequent dovish message from the Fed (in March 2016) count as a resolution?

Let's take those questions one at a time.

The problem resides in the feedback loop created by the nexus of Fed/DM policy divergence and the PBoC's fixing mechanism which relies heavily on the trade-weighted RMB basket.

There's a distinction out there between "good" USD strength and "bad" USD strength. "Good" USD strength is dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) appreciation versus the euro and the yen. "Bad" USD strength is dollar appreciation versus EM currencies (which can lead to outflows, debt servicing problems, and eventually, currency crises). The RMB fixing mechanism has the potential to turn "good" into "bad."

Consider the following from Morgan Stanley (my highlights):

So far markets have proved that they can cope with USD strength as long as this USD strength materializes against liquidity-providing low-yielding currencies. EMs with good domestic stories even remained supported when the fast-falling JPY and EUR led to a widening in the cross-currency basis, increasing offshore EUR and JPY funding costs.

We can argue about the extent to which "domestic stories" will remain "good" going forward, but the bolded passage above can be illustrated with the following chart from Deutsche Bank (recall that I highlighted this weeks ago):

(Chart: Detusche Bank)

Here are a couple of charts that should help you conceptualize the G3 policy divergence:

(Charts: Morgan Stanley)

Basically, rock bottom real yields in euroland and Japan help to keep a bid under high yielding EM currencies. As Morgan Stanley puts it, "[when] real yields in two of the three most used global funding currencies stay low, it provides the higher-yielding EM asset class with some cushion."

Got it. Here's the problem: The yuan fixing mechanism has to account for dollar strength against the EUR (NYSEARCA:FXE) and JPY . In other words, if China wants to keep the RMB stable against the trade-weighted index, the PBoC has to set the USD/CNY fix higher (i.e. weaken the yuan) on days when the broad dollar appreciated the previous day.

To the extent Beijing deviates from this (i.e. doesn't adhere to its own rules with regard to the fix), the RMB will appreciate against the basket. This is precisely what's happened since Trump was elected, as the Politburo looks to put its best foot forward (to quote Goldman) in the face of the new administration's antagonistic stance toward trade (see here for more).

So if you're following along, you've probably got the same question as Morgan Stanley: "What would happen should low-yielding currencies weaken too much, pushing the 'quasi' USD-pegged RMB higher or alternatively pushing USDCNY beyond 7.30?"

Given the fixing mechanism, China has but two choices if the broad dollar appreciates too much. They can either i) set the USDCNY fix higher (weaken the yuan) in order to keep the RMB stable against the basket, thereby preserving trade competitiveness but risking a further drawdown in FX reserves as the PBoC is forced to intervene in the spot market to keep the currency from falling too much, or ii) keep the fix where it is and allow the trade-weighted RMB to appreciate, thereby protecting FX reserves but simultaneously losing trade competitiveness at a time when the economy is already decelerating. Here's how Morgan Stanley explains it (my highlights):

In the case of China's authorities acting to try to reduce the impact the sharply higher USD has on USDCNY, this could either lead to a higher RMB-TWI or currency reserves falling at a fast pace. A further decline in reserves from here may have unwanted consequences with respect to investors drawing critical conclusions concerning financial stability. Hence, China may allow the RMB-TWI to rise, which reduces its international competitiveness somewhat. Going via this route would make it more difficult for the US to single China out as a currency manipulator. However, the higher RMB-TWI may have a demand-weakening impact which for an economy running higher capacity reserves compared to 2009 may increase the non-performing loan problem, weakening banks, the velocity of money and finally demand conditions.

Behold! Another Catch-22.

Now let's answer the second question posed at the outset ("Doesn't the Shanghai Accord and subsequent dovish message from the Fed [in March 2016] count as a resolution [to the RMB problem]?").

The short answer is "no." Note that the Fed can short-circuit everything described above by ensuring the policy divergence between itself and the ECB/BoJ doesn't continue to widen. But given incoming domestic data (e.g. an unemployment rate at or below NAIRU) and the possibility that the Trump administration will add fiscal stimulus to an economy that's already running hot, the FOMC doesn't have the same leeway it had last March when a dovish lean and subsequent dollar correction saved the day. Let's go to Morgan Stanley one more time (my highlights):

No China bailout by the Fed: It's clear that a higher USD is not optimal for China, but unlike last year when the verbally easing Fed Chair Janet Yellen rode to the rescue, we are now confronted by an output gap-closed economy heading towards its next step of reflation, namely capex and wages finally breaking higher. Circumstances suggest that the Fed may have less scope to react to international instead of domestic needs. A higher USD may not be good for financial and economic stability of China.

Alright, so admittedly, that's all pretty complicated and incorporating it into your reaction function is a daunting task.

But you don't have a choice. Not if you hope to understand the dynamics that are driving markets. As I wrote earlier this month, the Fed's task is now inherently impossible because the list of variables the committee has to include in its own reaction function is now limited only by the number of factors that go into determining where markets trade.

That is, Yellen and company now have to understand everything all at once - including how their decisions will shape the very variables they considered when making said decisions!

How can you, as an investor/trader, possibly be expected to operate in an environment like that?

Well, you can't. Not really. But what you can do is try and understand the dynamics that figure most prominently in policymakers' calculus. For the Fed, China takes the number one spot in that regard for all of the reasons described above.

So if you don't feel like you have a good handle on why China keeps popping up as the proximate cause for large drawdowns like we witnessed in August 2015 and January 2016, and/or why seemingly esoteric things like overnight yuan HIBOR and Chinese 7-day repo rates are suddenly making the front page of the Wall Street Journal (as they did during the first week of 2017), then you might want to study up. Because as George Bush so eloquently put it, "you fool me once you can't get fooled again."

