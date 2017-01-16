Alcoa - Stagnation Ahead

With rate increases by the US Federal Reserve in 2017, the dollar may strengthen, which could be a headwind that will dampen and possibly erase the gains seen in 2016.

Aluminum has had a strong end of last year with news from China about output cuts in their industrial sector. These cuts have been priced into Alcoa's stock fully.

After the spin-off, Alcoa has become a pure-play on the price of aluminum, and I foresee a negative year for this base metal.

Alcoa Inc. Split

Until this year, Alcoa Inc. (NYSE:AA) (Aluminum Company of America) was an aluminum company that contained multiple business segments ranging from commodity segments (Aluminum, Bauxite, etc.) to value add segments (Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, etc.). However, on November 1st, 2016, Alcoa Inc. split into two separate companies; Alcoa Corporation, which retains the upstream business, and Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC), which retains 20% ownership in Alcoa and the downstream, or value-add business unit.

Risks facing Alcoa Corp.

Alcoa Corp. retains Alcoa Inc.'s business segments of Aluminum, Alumina, Bauxite, Cast Products and Energy. With their split, Alcoa has decreased the quantity of possible risks to their business, while increasing the severity of these risks. Their two primary risks, in the words of Alcoa's 2016 3rd quarter 10-Q, are:

"(a)material adverse changes in aluminum industry conditions, including global supply and demand conditions and fluctuations in London Metal Exchange-based prices and premiums, as applicable, for primary aluminum, alumina, and other products, and fluctuations in indexed-based and spot prices for alumina; (NYSE:B) deterioration in global economic and financial market conditions generally."

Source: Alcoa Investor Relations

China Cuts Output, Dollar Rises and Alcoa Stagnates

Neither of these risks have affected Alcoa recently with the global economy growing at a slow but steady rate, the World Bank estimates global output increased by 2.3% in 2016, and aluminum prices trending upwards off 5-year lows in 2016. And since the separation, Alcoa's stock has been on a winning streak posting a 44% return since the 1st of November. This has run in tandem with the increase of aluminum prices, which have seen 18% off 5-year lows in January 2016.

Many investors foresee a continued long-term trend of increased aluminum premium, because of the news coming out of China with their industrial industries cutting back on production surpluses. This decrease in surpluses could severely cut into the supply glut that has plagued the aluminum market for the past few years.

I would argue that these output cuts have already been priced into the equity prices within the base metal industry. I believe that Alcoa will go into stagnation within the year of 2017 as much of their positive catalysts have already been priced in, and they are facing headwinds with the increasing value of the dollar. I would recommend a Hold rating for AA, and if you are currently long, I would suggest selling short-term covered calls. I will detail a trade idea at the end of the article.

The trends that back up this hypothesis can be viewed graphically. The first graph compares the monthly returns of Aluminum Premiums vs. Alcoa's stock price, since 2003. The second graph compares the monthly returns of Aluminum Premiums vs. the US Dollar Index (USDX), which tracks the strength of the US dollar, since 2003.

(Sources: Yahoo Finance and Indexmundi.com)

p=.000000420

(Sources: Yahoo Finance and Indexmundi.com)

p=.0076

Graph 1 displays that there is a positive correlation between aluminum premiums and Alcoa's share value. Through a regression analysis, for every one percent change in the price of aluminum there should be a concurrent .93% increase in the value of Alcoa's stock price. However, only 20.2% of the variability in the price of Alcoa's stock price is explained by the change in the premium of aluminum, which shows that the relationship isn't even close to perfect.

However, this isn't surprising because the price of aluminum is affected by many different variables. With a p value less than .05, it's very probable that I can reject the hypothesis that there is no slope relationship between the two variables.

Graph 2 displays the negative correlation between the price movement of the USDX and aluminum premiums. The regression analysis estimates that for every 1% increase in the value of the USDX index, the price of aluminum is decreased by .53%. This correlation has less strength than the previous graph, because the change in USDX only explains 6.07% of the variability in the price movement in aluminum premiums. Although this isn't a perfect correlation, the p value is still below .05. With this statistic, there is a high probability that there is a correlation between these two variables.

With the recent run-up of Alcoa's equity, Alcoa's positive catalysts (Chinese output cuts) are already priced in. With the trends listed above, Alcoa will struggle to post significant gains facing the headwinds of increased rates in the United States.

Trade Decision and Possible Option Trade

I would give Alcoa a Hold rating going into 2017, and throughout the next year.

If you are long AA, and agree that Alcoa is going to face headwinds soon because of the increasing value of the dollar. I would suggest selling covered calls on AA to produce a return in a time where Alcoa may face stagnant capital gains. As of the writing of this article, the bid price for a March 17, 2017 Strike $35 call was $1.40 ($140 a contract). If the stock doesn't break through the $35 ceiling, this option premium will give the investor a 2-month holding period return of 4.24%. However, this strategy isn't for the faint of heart, because any gains above $35 will not be realized by the current holder of the equity.

This concludes my first analysis. Any comments, or feedback would be greatly appreciated

Disclosure: I am/we are long AA, ARNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.