PNC Financial Proves Once Again Why It Isn't Worth Owning

Photo credit

I've been pretty clear about my bearishness on PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) in the past as the company's inferior fundamentals don't match its industry valuation. PNC has long been an also-ran in the super-regional bank space and yet, it continues to trade with its peers. Its entire 2016 and indeed its freshly-reported fourth quarter were yet more proof that PNC should be trading at a discount to its peers. But the stock has flown anyway and is now trading for 15.4 times 2017 earnings. Considering all of the impediments to growth that PNC has, there is simply no way to justify such a multiple.

Revenue was roughly flat in Q4 as a small boost in lending was offset by lower noninterest income. A fractional gain in total loans was partially offset by a slightly lower NIM as neither number moved much. This is par for the course for PNC, but the other big banks that reported on Friday posted fairly sizable loan growth. That has been the name of the game in banking since the beginning of 2016, but PNC simply hasn't participated. While its NIM is fairly strong, the fact that it also isn't moving means PNC continues to be plagued by a lack of options for revenue growth. This is one reason why I've been bearish; it has no way to grow in any sort of material way and Q4 was yet more proof of that. At a time when everyone is opening the lending spigot, PNC continues to sit on its hands. PNC is already at 82% in terms of its loan-to-deposit ratio, and that's a problem. That's already very high when others are much lower, and it means PNC's available lending capacity is much lower than some of its big bank competitors. That simply won't do, and it is a big reason why I continue to dislike this stock; this fact isn't accounted for in the current stock price.

Credit losses remain very low for PNC as the entire industry has been doggedly chasing lower losses for years now. PNC has never had a problem with loan losses, and it isn't about to start now. So from that perspective, PNC deserves some credit.

Noninterest expense grew 2% in Q4, but the entirety of the gain was due to a charitable donation. Without that, noninterest expense would have been flat and that's okay, but there is still room for improvement. The problem is that PNC has never shown any sort of willingness or ability to improve upon its efficiency ratio despite the fact that it hovers in the low-60s. The best banks are in the mid-50s, so there is opportunity there for PNC. But flat expenses aren't a good way to produce a lower efficiency ratio, and that means margin expansion is going to be difficult to come by.

That's the problem with PNC; with very little loan growth, flat NIM and flat expenses, where is profit growth going to come from? PNC cannot rely upon rate hikes alone to boost earnings, but that is exactly what it is doing and Q4 is certainly not the only evidence of that. This has been going on for some time and it has become very apparent PNC is not interested in growing in any sort of meaningful way. It is collecting deposits at a very slow rate, so it cannot lend aggressively without boosting its LTD ratio into an area that would make it and the regulators uncomfortable. And with flat expenses, the only lever it has for earnings growth is higher rates. When other banks are doing all three, why own a bank that is doing just one?

Earnings are supposed to grow 7.5% in 2017 and while that's okay, it will be a struggle for PNC to get there. Loan growth may come in at 1% or 2%, but fees have been roughly flat. That means the lion's share of revenue gains will have to come via higher rates, and that is a situation that is ripe for a disappointment. I think the three hikes promised by the Fed are coming, but better than 4% sales growth based solely upon higher NIM is a lot to ask. I think there is some downside risk to PNC's revenue number and as it has shown no ability to boost margins, I'm not sure how it gets to 7.5% EPS growth. The buyback is too small to do it on its own, and I have no faith that any sort of expense cuts are coming, so if anything, PNC's estimates have downside risk, not upside like some of the other big banks.

Despite all of these negative factors, PNC continues to trade with its peer group. When euphoric rallies like the most recent bank rally take place, it boosts everyone. That includes inferior players like PNC - which has no fundamental reason why it should trade with the peer group - and after the euphoria wears off, people start to separate the wheat from the chaff again. PNC is the latter, and I simply cannot understanding owning it for better than 15 times earnings. If you want to own a bank, you are better off with just about any other large bank than PNC. Go somewhere that has some growth and room for expansion, not a bank that has high costs and no way to meaningfully grow its loan book.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.