The Nokia Smartphone Resurrection

So for the time being, any positive news on Nokia device sales, will not affect Nokia's stock yet.

This time around, Nokia has a chance to make money, but it will not be much.

It's official folks, the Nokia (NYSE:NOK) brand of smartphones will be on sale again.

The new Nokia 6 phone will feature a Snapdragon 430 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of on-board storage, microSD support, a 16-megapixel rear-camera, 8-megapixel front-camera and a 3,000mAh battery.

It also has a 5.5" screen with full HD resolution wrapped in 2.5D Gorilla Glass. And while I am not an expert on how smartphones are manufactured, the press release about the body of the Nokia 6 sounds impressive:

It takes 55 minutes to machine a single Nokia 6 from a solid block of 6000 series aluminium. It then receives two separate anodising processes, taking over ten hours to complete, with each phone being polished no less than five times. The end result is an aluminium unibody with the highest level of visual and structural quality.

The Nokia 6 will be manufactured by Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF). Initially it will only be available in China through JD.com (NASDAQ:JD). The retail price will be about $250.

On the face of it, the Nokia 6 seems like another middle of the road Chinese phone; however, I think it's a really good device for the money.

And even as the Nokia 6 goes on sale in China, there are already rumors that soon the Nokia 8 will be debuting. In fact, speculation has it that the Nokia 8 will be a flagship device, that will compete head on with the future Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone 8 and the Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) Galaxy S8.

Will Nokia make any money?

First of all HMD (HMD Global) is a company headquartered in Espoo, Finland, and has secured the exclusive rights to use the Nokia brand worldwide. Nokia has no equity relationship with HMD, and will receive a royalty for every device HMD sells..

For HMD this is a good deal. On the one hand, Nokia is one of the most recognized brands in the world, and on the other, I'm assuming they will get blanket patent coverage from Nokia, so as to not have any legal problems. Remember that Apple and Nokia are at each other's throats at the moment.

The deal is also a good deal for Nokia. Nokia has been out of the smartphone business since 2014, when it sold its smartphone assets to Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). However, Nokia still has patents, technology and know-how that currently remain idle.

Nokia is basically leveraging its know-how with this deal. It can't hurt, and if HMD is successful, Nokia could make a lot of money at some point.

Nokia will not be involved in any hardware development and will incur no marketing costs. HMD will undertake all costs associated with the development and marketing of devices.

Also, a lot of effort has been put into this deal on the part of HMD. Please note that this effort has been percolating for many months now.

Back in May, Microsoft sold its entry-level feature phone assets to FIH Mobile Ltd., a subsidiary of Foxconn and HMD for $350 million. As part of the deal, FIH will also acquire Microsoft's Vietnam manufacturing facility with 4,500 employees.

HMD has also agreed to invest $500 million over the next three years to support the global marketing of Nokia devices. In addition, HMD and Nokia will have access to Foxconn's device manufacturing, supply chain and engineering capabilities. In other words, a lot of effort and money are going into this deal.

Similar to the deal BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) struck with TCL Communication recently, Nokia will undertake no risk. However, just as BlackBerry will provide TCL with support and all that is needed to be successful, Nokia will also provide HMD with technology and know-how that will help sell as many devices possible. So this is a win-win deal all around.

However., even if I think the Nokia 6 is a great device, the space is overcrowded with many good devices. So it's not going to be easy, no matter how recognizable the Nokia brand is.

On the other hand, Nokia has a better chance at making some money this time around, by virtue of the fact that the Nokia 6 will be running Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Android operating system.

While I thought Microsoft's Mobile operating system was really good, the lack of app availability was the main reason Nokia was never able to gain traction. The Nokia name did not do much to help sell Nokia devices before 2014. So it is not a given that the Nokia name is enough to sell devices.

But with the new generation of Nokia devices running on Android, at least Nokia has a better chance this time around. One the one hand, the Nokia brand still carries significant recognition all over the world, and on the other, just about everyone uses Android phones.

Nokia in the good old days sold tens of millions of devices every year. So let's assume HMD will pay Nokia an average $20 per device sold. If HMD manages to sell 25 million devices per year, then Nokia might make as much as $500 million per year. Nokia might make even more money, if the rumored Nokia 8 becomes a success in the high-end smartphone segment.

Bottom line

I think that the Nokia 6 device has all the elements to become a success. On the one hand, it runs on Android, it's a very good device, and a lot of money will be put into this effort. Also, HMD will have access to Nokia's know-how and patents, and will have Foxconn as a manufacturing partner.

As for Nokia, I think that in several years, it might make as much as $500 million or even more, depending on how successful HMD becomes.

However, for the time being, I do not think the resurgence of the Nokia brand of smartphones and tablets will have an effect on Nokia's stock. Even if HMD becomes a success, it will not happen overnight, but over the course of several years.

Nokia has always sold lower-end devices in Asia, Africa and many other parts of the world, but never made much money. While I think the Nokia 6 will sell well, HMD needs to become successful in the high-end spectrum of the smartphone space for Nokia to make any serious money over time.

The rumored Nokia 8 might just be the device to put Nokia again on the map, but it's too early to tell at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.