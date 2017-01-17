Johnson Controls: Buying At A Discount

Market seems to be discounting identified synergy opportunities by nearly 12%, and I see it as an opportunity.

Rarely do I see M&A activity make as much sense as it does in the Johnson Controls-Tyco case.

Johnson Controls has been trading sideways over the past 6 months, after a stellar first half of 2016.

Recently, I reviewed the list of top 20 "loser" mid-to-mega cap stocks in the industrials space over the past 12 weeks as I was searching for an inexpensive and high-quality name to buy on weakness and add to my SRG holdings. Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) caught my attention.

The stock rallied earlier in 2016 following the announced intention of Johnson Control Inc.'s merger with Tyco International. But shares took a long, deep breath in the past six months, as investors awaited further clarity on the future state of the "new" Johnson Controls International that is being created.

See below the performance of the stock against the industrials sector (NYSEARCA:VIS) and the broad equities market over the past 3 months.

First, and for context, let's recap the key developments that took place during Johnson Control's transformation in late 2015 and 2016:

- Hitachi joint venture: in October 2015, Johnson Controls completed a joint venture agreement with Hitachi to produce air conditioning products and technology. The JV, owned 60% by Johnson Controls, had about $2.8 billion in sales at the time of the transaction - for context, Johnson Control's total revenues in FY15 were $37.2 billion - in addition to 14,000 employees and 24 global locations. This arrangement further strengthened Johnson Control's HVAC and building automation solutions portfolio.

- Tyco merger: on January 25th, 2016, Johnson Controls Inc. announced a merger with Tyco International. For every share of Johnson Controls Inc. stock, existing shareholders would receive one share of Johnson Controls International (the new company) and own in aggregate 56% of JCI; or $34.88/share in cash to opt out of the deal. The old Johnson Controls Inc. would also receive $3.9 billion in aggregate cash from Tyco International, financed through a bank facility.

The rationale behind the merger, as explained by Johnson Controls' management team, was "to become a leading global multi-industrial company […]. With its world-class fire and security businesses, Tyco aligns with and enhances the Johnson Controls buildings platform [which includes HVAC, power solutions and energy storage] and further positions all of [the companies'] businesses for global growth."

What the merger did, in short, was to help turn Johnson Controls into a more complete-package building solution provider than it used to be before, without the Tyco portfolio and with the car seat business (on the latter subject, see next bullet).

The two graphs below, provided by Johnson Controls, best illustrates how the two legacy businesses complement each other.

Source: Company presentations

- Adient spinoff: the last main piece of the transformation came with the spinoff of Johnson Control's lower margin, lower growth Automotive Seating and Interior business in October 2015. The new company, which basically manufactures $17 billion per year worth of car seats, is now called Adient (NASDAQ:ADNT), and trades as an independent public company. In my view, this unit did not have much in common with the building systems piece of the business, and it seems logical to me that it should have been spun off or divested.

With the addition of Tyco's security and fire business and without the car seat manufacturer, the new Johnson Controls International became a company more focused on building technology and solutions (over three-fourths of total revenues) and energy storage (a.k.a. the batteries division). See chart below.

Source: Company's presentation

My take on the "new" Johnson Controls

The transformation, in my view, will be highly beneficial to Johnson Controls and its shareholders. The merger and spin-off creates noticeable benefits from a strategic and synergistic perspectives. Lots of buzz words, I know. But rarely do I see M&A activity make as much sense as it did in this case.

With Tyco's security and fire portfolio, Johnson Controls is now able to offer a full suite of building solutions that range from heating and cooling systems to lighting control to intrusion and fire detection and alarm. Whereas most mergers or acquisitions attempt to create value largely through cost reduction and consolidation of redundant activities, I believe Johnson Controls has the opportunity to drive sizable top-line upside by using a unified sales channel to cross-sell and upsell its new portfolio of products and services.

In fact, the company shared for the first time last month its expectations for extra revenue opportunities from the merger: $500 million by FY20. This does not sound like much at all, considering that the amount would represent a meager 1.5% annual top-line upside from FY16 levels - while organic growth alone is projected at 3% to 4%. I believe the figure could go up over time, as the merger integration process evolves and management is clearer on what the company can reasonably achieve.

The $85-$100 million in EBIT that could be generated from the extra $500 million in revs are in addition to the $650 million in run-rate savings that the company expected to realize by FY20 as of early 2016, plus the $100 million in additional productivity opportunities identified since then. All accounted for, the Johnson Controls/Tyco merger is currently expected to generate $1.10 in EPS upside by FY20.

Below is how management sees EPS evolving over the next four years.

Source: Company's presentation

Here's an intriguing thought: $1.10 in extra EPS valued at the current forward P/E of nearly 16x adds up to almost $18/share in price appreciation. When the Tyco merger was announced on January 25th of last year, JCI was trading at $30.60 and climbed to $43.66 today. The $13 share appreciation over the past 12 months is $5/share lower than the "intrinsic" $18/share value of the identified merger synergies.

This means that the Street is discounting by a factor of nearly 12% ($5/share in skepticism divided by $43.66) the company's ability to deliver on the cost-cutting and extra revenue initiatives that management has already identified and committed to. While conservativeness alone might justify such a discount, I believe the $1.10 might even prove to be a "low-ball estimate", suggesting that shares could reach the low- to mid-$50 range as the transformation winds down, over the next 12-18 months.

Below is a table that illustrates how solid Johnson Controls looks, from a fundamentals perspective, against the median of its peer group of mid-to-mega cap industrials names. Percent price change is over the previous 12 weeks:

JCI comp table vs. Industrials peers JCI Peer Median Market Cap (millions) $39,286 $6,352 % Price Change -3.6% +9.9% Div. Yield % 2.4% 1.7% Debt/Total Capital 37.2% 37.7% Est. EPS Growth 12.2% 10.1% Fwd P/E 15.6x 21.1x Price/Book 1.6x 3.5x PEG Ratio 1.3x 2.1x

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Zacks downloaded earlier in January 2017

What I don't love about JCI

Amid the opportunities and potential upside, I see short- and mid-term risks associated with cash management.

The company currently holds only $2 billion is cash, $12.8 billion in debt, and has a credit facility of $3 billion available. Per the most recent analyst day presentation (December 2016), management believes that Johnson Controls is "significantly liquid" and that "annual cash generation comfortably supports anticipated funding needs".

However, the company booked over $1 billion in tax expenses in 2016 as a result of the M&A activity (mostly repatriation costs associated with the Adient spinoff) that is expected to result in cash outflows in FY17. In addition, nearly $1 billion of the company's debt is maturing within the next two years. This is not to mention potential restructuring costs and outflows that usually result from the cost-cutting initiatives.

On the plus side, Johnson Control has been a consistent producer of FCF (free cash flow), having generated $650 million and $460 million in FY16 and FY15, respectively. In FY15 and FY14, Tyco produced a sizable $300 million and $540 million in FCF, respectively. And the expected synergies could help to boost these numbers further in the future.

