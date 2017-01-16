How Saudi Arabia Could Achieve Higher Oil Prices

There will be some loss of volume, but higher revenues will be achieved this year with greater confidence.

I have been skeptical about the effectiveness of OPEC's strategy of cutting back production to increase world oil prices. It's an indirect method, creating incentives for other oil producers, including those within OPEC, not to do their "fair share." Any single producer has the incentive to cheat, while the cartel cuts back.

Success using this cutback approach has led to less unity rather than greater unity. Contrary to general impression, increasing pricing power did not unite OPEC in the past. According to another writer, "OPEC was more united when the world market situation was against them than when it was in its favor."

Wrong Targets

The OPEC Secretary General Barkindo has recently said that OPEC's target is to reduce global oil inventories to their 5 year average. According to my calculations, that is more than 400 million barrels lower for the period 2010 - 2014 (i.e., prior to the build-up of the glut). But reducing inventories is an indirect route to achieving higher oil prices.

Mr. Barkindo also said OPEC isn't targeting a specific price for crude. And yet, most GCC countries need oil prices well above $60/b. It seems odd not to try to target a price range that would work for them. True, there is uncertainty about future demand, and the optimal price-production combination, but trying to discover that indirectly is less efficient, more chaotic and less effective.

An alternative that could be more direct and create an incentive to cooperate is to raise Official Selling Prices in a predetermined program. I am directing this to Saudi Arabia and its fellow Gulf producers (Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, and Oman) who control over 17 million barrels per day, almost 20% of the world's daily production.

Saudi Energy Minister Khaild Al-Fahil and OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo. Source: OPEC.

Saudi Arabia, et al., would take the lead to establish a monthly Official Sales Price (OSP) system of crude prices which would systematically increase prices each month by some factor, perhaps $0.50-$1.00 per month, for example. In one year, the total increase could be $6.00-$12.00/b, neither highly inflationary, nor damaging to the world's economy.

Because of the market clout of this group, spot prices would rise to the level of the marginal supplier because this supply is needed by the world. All other producers would have the incentive to price at the spot level to achieve higher revenues. They may underbid this group by a little to maintain customers, or possibly pick up new volumes, but the greed of receiving the highest price possible would tend to distribute any reduction in demand more evenly among all of the world's producers.

It is even possible that some countries, more desperate for revenues, such as Libya, Nigeria and Venezuela, might price their oil above this OSP system. Consumers still need the oil.

Conclusions

As prices go higher, of course there may be some decline in demand, though demand is very inelastic in one year. Oil companies might deplete inventories rather than pay higher prices, but why sell inventory at today's price if prices are going up?

As oil producers gain confidence in this strategy, they would reduce their hedges. Buyers would be happy to buy producers' hedges if they were confident in higher prices down the road.

OPEC could adjust the price schedule depending on world supply and demand considerations. And it could simply maintain a price level if it so desired. But I think it will find that its revenues improve as it increases prices slowly.

Finally, I believe there will be a response by American shale oil in 2017. But a rise of one million barrels a day would be tops. And a loss of market share of 1 million for a gain of say $10/b makes sense (e.g., 3% loss of volume, 20% gain in price).

OPEC could achieve $62/b in 2017 under this method, I think, if it were implemented starting March with $1/b monthly increments. The outcome using the current production control method, with incentives for cheating, is far less predictable.

In an unexpected development, Venezuela's president, Nicolas Maduro, said that he would be circulating a proposal for a new formula to OPEC next week to help support oil prices. He also called for a meeting of heads of state of all 25 signatories to the agreements. It seems to imply he sees trouble with the agreements being implemented just two weeks into the agreements.

