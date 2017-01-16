9 Dividend Companies With Lower Share Prices

The investing world brings about an interesting phenomenon that as far as I know doesn't often get repeated elsewhere. Hordes of people "root" for higher share prices, even as they continue to be net buyers for years on end.

It's commonplace and even encouraged in the industry. If a particular index or group of stocks is "up" (read higher bids for the day) the financial newscaster will bring you the day's events with delight. If there's a "down day" (already a negative connotation) that same newscaster will dutifully bring you the news with the same enthusiasm as they might tell you about a minor cold coming on - an unwanted bother.

This, despite the idea that this broadcaster is much more likely to be a net buyer than a seller - either with new capital, reinvested dividends or on their behalf via share repurchases.

Interestingly we, as an investing whole, make no such mistakes in our everyday lives. When we go to the grocery store and pick up a loaf of bread, we're not rooting for a higher price by the time we get to the register. Likewise, with a regular gasoline purchase, we're not hoping the price will increase before we're done pumping (or even next week or year for that matter).

Even with other investment vehicles - say a rental unit or a farm - this "root for higher prices while buying" fallacy takes no such form. You don't agree to a price on a condo and then throw in an extra $5k for fun. In all these other areas we know well the value of capital and want it to go as far as possible.

Yet for some reason with stocks, this notion isn't carried through. So many cheer for higher prices and dread the lower bids. Granted you can make the argument that a portion of the population is actually looking to sell and still others would be inclined to sell if the price became high enough.

However, I'd simply like to point out that many of the same people rooting for higher prices each week are the same ones receiving regular paychecks and automatically placing regular buy orders.

The thing of it is, if you truly wanted a higher price when you're buying that can be arranged. You don't have to hope and wish it occurs. If you're buying or reinvesting in say Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) at $41, that same seller would obviously be willing to part with shares at $45 or $50 instead if it would make you feel better. The psychological disconnect should be obvious in this light, yet time and again investors "root" for higher prices while simultaneously buying more by the week or month.

So when I see share prices bouncing about, it's lower ones - not higher - that grab my attention. Lower prices, given a stable underlying business, tend to equate to a higher underlying cash flow claim and income stream with the same amount of capital. Moreover, a lower price can often mean a lower "investment bar" along with the possibility of a "snap back" effect in the future.

Obviously this is not a foolproof method - investing simply and only because a security went down is nearly as foolish as investing because it went up. However, lower prices can provide a starting place to begin to explore securities. If a company's long-term earnings power has diminished by say 5% and yet the share price is down 15%, that's the sort of thing that lowers the investment bar and may make an investment opportunity a bit more compelling.

With that in mind, I thought it might be useful to highlight a variety of companies that have seen reasonably lower share prices in the last year. Ideally I'd like to look at securities down by 15% or more, but alas it's getting harder and harder to find those examples. Here's a look at 9 dividend-paying securities that have decreased in price by anywhere from 8% to 21% in the last 52-weeks:

Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) - 21% lower

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) - 20% lower

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) - 17% lower

CVS (NYSE:CVS) - 14% lower

Kroger (NYSE:KR) - 13% lower

Nike (NYSE:NKE) - 10% lower

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) - 11% lower

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) - 8% lower

V.F. Corp (NYSE:VFC) - 8% lower

Now the point of sharing a list like this is not to suggest that these securities will now "outperform" or anything of the sort. Instead, it's about creating a starting point and continuing your research from here. It's about flipping over rocks. The more securities you look at the more opportunities could be presented.

A year is a bit arbitrary, but it gives you a feel for what has been unfashionable as of late. You can see a theme that might align with a generalization that you may know. For instance, the above names populate the retail, grocery, health care and apparel sectors - all of which have shown signs of struggle or at least uncertainty recently.

Still, it's that sort of uncertainty that can often lead to an easier investment thesis. For instance, take something like CVS. Shares are down 14% in the last year but more like 25%+ since the middle of 2015. And to be sure the expectations of the business are now lower than they were.

However, the "investment bar" is a whole lot lower as well. CVS went from a high growth expectation in the last couple of years to a slightly lower one (but still quite robust). Yet even if you suggest that the company now won't grow at all - 0% company-wide growth for the next decade - today's share price still has the possibility of generating a total return in the 4% to 7% range. If shares were still trading north of $110 that "low bar" expectation wouldn't be possible. With a price closer to $80, the company doesn't have to improve much in order to justify an investment thesis.

The idea being that materially lower share prices can simultaneously lower the investment bar. Not always, not absolutely, but frequently when you look back at the best investment opportunities it happens to be a situation where the share price declined by way more than the impairment in the business.

Now the takeaway is not about investing in one (or any) of the above names. Perchance you still don't particularly care for those securities or valuations and would need say 30% lower prices for them to be of interest. The point is to recognize what you're after and then spend your time evaluating possibilities that might fit that criteria. So as example you could focus on quality first, next see what has declined by a decent amount and then figure out whether the business impairment (if any) has matched that lower share price. Finding a disconnect between these last two components is often fertile ground for opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KO, CVS, CAH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.