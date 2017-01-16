Coke Looks Cheap Considering Future Growth Projections

Coke (NYSE:KO) has just not been able to rally alongside the S&P (NYSE:SPX) since the start of last November. In fact, the S&P500 is up a whopping 8.9% compared to Coke's drop of almost 3%. This has resulted in Coke's share price dropping back to sub $41 levels at present. However I don't see anything fundamentally wrong with Coke at present. Yes its carbonated drinks will continue to come under pressure in the near term but the company seems to have plenty in its locker (by means of a growing non-carbonated profile and relatively low per capita consumption in developing markets) to offset current weakness.

Furthermore one of the easiest ways it can bring more revenues in every year is to raise the price of the product. For example, there are approximately 1.7 billion cans of coke (or equivalent) consumed every day. Raising the price of the can by just one cent would spike revenues by $1.7 billion daily. Obviously Coke has to be careful how it increases tariffs but considering the dominant position Coke has in most markets, it is easy to see how the beverage company can increase top line sales year on year without making meaningful changes to its business model. Apart from pricing though, here are some areas where I feel Coke may have some tailwinds in the near term which should result in share price gains in the not too distant future.

With the company announcing its earnings in a couple of weeks time to finalize the year, it will be interesting to see whether it can post above $1.90 in earnings for the full fiscal year. In the third quarter, it was encouraging to see soda volumes basically flat for the quarter as growth in Fanta & Sprite offset lagging Diet Coke sales in the Americas. Furthermore we saw global volume growth inching up on a rolling year basis which predominantly was from the sustained growth in non-carbonated beverages. Remember Coke has less than a third of the worldwide non-carbonated market so expect sustained aggressive investments in this area over the next few years.

Moreover Coke's margin story continues to look encouraging with operating margins increasing to 24.2% in the third quarter which was a 50 basis point rise on a rolling year basis. In fact if we look at analysts' earnings projections over the next few years, we can see a major improvement in margins on the horizon. The divestment of its distribution assets and manufacturing facilities will definitely help but its strong market position predominantly along with its ability to increase prices should keep adjusted margins rising going forward. Just look at next year's numbers.

Analysts are projecting $34.72 billion in top line sales on earnings of $1.98. Revenues are finally expected to bottom out in 2019 when just over $33 billion is expected on earnings of $2.25. So basically Coke is expected to undergo significant margin expansion up until 2020 which is going to boost earnings by at least 25%. This illustrates to me that the share price may be a tad undervalued here.

Furthermore, the US dollar has lost its 50 day moving average which is bullish for a company like Coke which has significant international sales. Coke has been keeping its shareholders keen over the past few years by talking up its volume numbers which were obviously much better than its dollar amount numbers. Bears didn't buy this argument and stated that Coke needed significant better earnings for investors to become interested once again. Well they are coming and could be much better then even expected at present.

In fact, I believe the next 5 years could be very fruitful for Coke. Its expansive cost cutting program is going to be really gaining traction alongside meaningful dollar weakness which is really going to help its numbers. As the chart shows, with the dollar losing its 50 day moving average at a multi-year top, it is more than likely that meaningful selling will ensue from here. Coke's earnings in dollars should get a nice boost here

Technically, the stock's slow stochastics really became oversold last month and the bounce thus far has been weak. Furthermore sentiment is still on the floor. I see the $40 level or even the 200 day average operating as strong support levels here. Remember Coke is not a volatile stock which is an advantage in my opinion with the S&P500 at all time highs. Coke should participate in a sustained rally in equities but should not sell off violently like other high beta stocks if a steep decline was on the cards. Given Coke's competitive advantages and strong 3.42% dividend, a huge amount of diverse investors are invested in this stock. Many of them would simply just buy more if the stock dropped meaningfully under $40 a share.

To sum up, Coke looks well positioned at present. Margin expansion, sustained dollar weakness and bearish sentiment should drive this stock north over the next few years. We may use upcoming earnings to get long here.

