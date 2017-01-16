Wal-Mart - An Excellent Defense Hold

We are getting long here and may use upcoming earnings to sell some premium against our position.

Market timing is one of the most difficult skills to learn in the world of investing. With the S&P 500 approaching 2,300 many investors are debating whether to double down on their existing positions or lighten up in the event that a steep decline is coming. With sentiment in the S&P 500 as bullish optimistic levels, the risk one would feel here has to be to the downside considering the huge move we have had since November. Now is the time in my opinion to be investing in strong defensive stocks with compelling competitive advantages. Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) fits the bill here nicely as the company is also trading at a slight discount to its intrinsic value in my opinion. Here are three reasons why I would be getting long Wal-Mart at this juncture.

Firstly I like the same-store sales trends that are taking place at present especially in the US. In the company's fiscal third quarter, we saw comparable store sales growth of 1.2% on a rolling quarter basis. This growth came on the back of higher traffic and more expensive average ticket costs. This means that Wal-Mart has now achieved nine consecutive quarters of same store sales growth which is definitely a trend that I do not see abating. I think these are the figures that investors need to be taking into account instead of the company's margins at present.

Sentiment has remained bleak of late due to the company's operating margin falling to 4.8% on a trailing 12-month average. However this is due to recent elevated spending such as significant e-commerce activity plus a multi-billion dollar play in wages and staff training which were needed to be done in my opinion to deliver long-term growth. However investors should expect these investments to eventually taper off which will reduce the downward pressure on margins over the long term.

Although Wal-Mart has outperformed the market by a considerable distance over the past few decades, I want to pull up a chart of Wal-Mart's share price compared to the S&P500 since the year 2000. As we can see from the chart Wal-Mart trading range has been very predictable over the past 16 years. This is a huge advantage for income investors, especially options investors, who can consistently sell option premium against their stock every month.

However what catches the eye even more is how strongly Wal-Mart's share price traded during sharp declines in equity markets, such as in 2002 as well as in 2008 and 2009. In investing the number one rule should always be to protect the downside. Wal-Mart in my opinion will definitely not drop as much if and when the S&P eventually turns over.

Technically the 5-day RSI indicator is getting to too oversold levels like it did back in October when the stock dropped but subsequently rallied back to over $70 a share. Sentiment has been at pretty bleak levels also with the company's earnings multiple dropping to 14.6 which is slightly below the company's historic average. Dividend investors should definitely be attracted by the company's price-to-cash-flow ratio of 6.6 which again is a good 30% below company's historic averages.

Although dividend growth rates wouldn't be that hectic in Wal-Mart, its payout ratio on a 12-month trailing average is only 43.2% which illustrates that sustained dividend increases will definitely keep coming. Recession proof stocks that are income orientated are the companies that I am eyeing up at present. Wal-Mart increased its earnings per share by $0.26 in 2009 and as previously illustrated its share price was more or less unaffected.

Source : Sentimentrader.com

To cut a long story short, Wal-Mart with the momentum it has clearly garnered in e-commerce plus same store sales growth illustrates to me two things.

One is the e-commerce boom that Wal-Mart desperately wants more of. With the $3 billion purchase of Jet.com, the large stake in JD.com in China, its 20%+ growth rate in e-commerce revenues in Q3 and more recent investment, growth in this area of its business looks set to continue. Therefore if e-commerce trends remain robust going forward, Wal-Mart has the scale and balance sheet to take advantage and at least eat into Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) market share in the US one would feel.

On the other hand, Wal-Mart as alluded to earlier is an excellent recession proof stock due to its bargain basement brand it has built up down through the decades. In this type of environment its huge footprint (such as Sam's Clubs, Supercenters & Neighborhood Markets) should be able to take the pressure off potential sliding e-commerce sales. In a nutshell, the stock looks set for upside gains but also looks heavily protected in case we have an environment of money contraction in the US.

Our portfolio is getting long Wal-Mart here. We may use heightened volatility at its upcoming earnings announcement to sell some premium against our long stock but otherwise, this will be a long term play.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.