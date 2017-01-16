Market Forecast And Valuations

Methodology

I used NOPAT as a proxy for FCF for all sectors, except financials. I used the residual interest for financials since NOPAT is not a meaningful metric for banks.

Valuations

Equity valuations, although not cheap, appear to be reasonable. Financials, basic materials, industrials, and utilities all appear to provide sufficient margin of safety in a 2.2% GDP growth environment, while only financial services and utilities provide sufficient margin of safety without accounting for GDP growth.

Figure 1: Financials valued using residual interest and market cap weighted

Figure 2 shows the perpetuity growth rate currently priced into the market by sector. Cells in green show the market implied growth is negative. Cells in red show sectors where the market implied perpetuity growth rate is greater than the projected GDP growth rate of 2.2%. Cells in yellow highlight the sectors, which the market believes will grow between 0% and 2.2%. Cost of capital assumptions are influenced by 2016 industry cost of capital calculations from NYU professor Aswath Damodaran. Financial data shown in charts is from YCharts. Charts are screenshots of my own calculations in excel.

Figure 2

Valuations: Discussion

The market aggregate perpetuity growth rate is between zero and the long-term GDP growth rate, which suggests that the market is not overvalued. It is further worth noting that the technology and healthcare sectors are areas which may reasonably grow at a rate faster than GDP.

The energy sector is widely expected to rebound due to supply reductions, which may justify the high valuation. I believe it is possible that utilities are close to fairly valued as rising interest rates will continue to lead investors to abandon the dividend yield in favor of safer yields in bonds. This will raise the cost of capital for utilities, and lower the valuation.

Unfortunately, I do not have access to historical growth rates by sector or a database which would allow me to calculate the historical growth rates by sector. This analysis should help investors judge for what they are paying. This analysis provides the framework for investors to make a judgment call on how much they are willing to pay for growth.

The Fed (monetary policy)

It is my opinion that the Fed intends to slowly bring rates back to normal. If equity markets continue to rise rapidly following the inauguration of President Trump, the Fed may be inclined to raise rates at a more rapid pace. This is not to say that the Fed intends to kill the bull market, but rather it will likely take advantage of a system capable of handling rate hikes. Ideally, under such a scenario, the Fed would flatten equity markets to limit multiple expansion without forcing a market downturn. This view should be taken in context of the fact Yellen's term is set to expire in February of 2018. She is likely to be replaced with a more hawkish Fed chairperson.

In the next six months, the Fed is scheduled to meet in January/February, March, May and June. The CME Fed watch tool lists the implied probability of at least one rate hike at 4%, 25.3%, 38%, and 66.6% at each of the meetings, respectively. Yellen's cautious approach would suggest that the Fed is unlikely to raise rates until the implied probability is closer to 90%. She will likely use so-called "open mouth operations" to help the market price in the rate hikes before they occur. It is highly unlikely the Fed raises rates twice or more in the next six months. The most recent Fed minutes revealed that some members of the Federal Reserve were more concerned about inflation from overheating the economy than secondary to employment factors or GDP growth. The market, which continued upward after the release of the Fed minutes, may have interpreted this viewpoint as a response to the possibility of fiscal stimulus under which the Fed may need to raise rates more rapidly to counteract the fiscal stimulus and prevent hyperinflation. Thus, the need to raise rates faster than previously anticipated is unlikely to have a substantially negative impact on the market.

Presidential Policy and Fiscal Policy

The new administration will bring a new fiscal policy which, if successfully implemented, will have a significant impact on the market. Following the election of Donald Trump, the markets rallied. Despite the relative uncertainty of a Trump presidency, the market rallied in response to proposed fiscal stimulus and regulatory reductions. It is possible the rally was also in part a result of increased capital deployment, which was deliberately sidelined until after the election. It is my opinion that while Trump's policies may be less clear than Clinton's, the uncertainty of which candidate would be elected actually created more uncertainty in the market than the certainty of a president with arguably unclear policy proposals. Thus, it is my opinion that the market rallied after the election as the combined result of less uncertainty as well as the potential for fiscal stimulus and deregulation.

Moving forward, the markets will discount how much fiscal stimulus and deregulation the president-elect will be able to implement. In a Republican-controlled legislation, some deregulation seems inevitable. By contrast, I believe that expectations of infrastructure spending should be tempered unless the president-elect can devise a plan to prevent infrastructure spending from raising the deficit. It is also worth noting, that fiscal policy, in general, can be difficult and time-consuming to pass. Trump's protectionist stance on trade has the potential to do damage to the economy. However dramatic Trump may be in presenting his views, it is unlikely he will be able to pass legislation with potential to do significant damage to the US macro economy.

Brexit Uncertainty

The move by Great Britain to leave the EU is facing a number of legal challenges which may delay the triggering of Article 50, while a number of other sources suggest leaving the EU (renegotiation of trade deals, etc.) is a complicated issue. At this point, it is difficult to estimate when, or even if Great Britain will leave the EU. Brexit has the potential to trigger substantial impairment charges for any company operating in the EU. The impairment would be most significant for financials with significant operations in the EU. Since the market appears to be pricing in a change that Article 50 will not be triggered, the triggering of Article 50 will create volatility and potential opportunity in the market.

Summary: Six-Month Forecast

Fiscal stimulus in the form of infrastructure improvements and deregulation has the potential to serve as a catalyst for the equity markets. The greatest impact will be to basic materials, industrials and financials. Consumer discretionary and technology may also benefit indirectly as a result of increased household income. Valuations, based on closing prices from 12/31/2016, are reasonable in aggregate, particularly if the economy continues to see reasonable growth. Economic indicators are generally positive, and economists are forecasting reasonably strong growth in 2017. The model effectively shows that markets are very close to fairly valued with an implied growth rate of 1.7%. Since this is less than both the forecasted GDP growth rate, it may be argued that markets are slightly undervalued, but it should be recognized that corporate earnings will suffer internationally if the dollar remains strong or strengthens.

I believe the S&P 500 has the potential to gain 1.5% to 2% over the next six months as I believe that markets are fairly valued and have already priced in a substantial portion of the potential future catalysts. I further believe that excessive market gains will be tempered by interest rate hikes. That will leave the S&P 500 index between 2,272 and 2,283. I could be wrong if the president-elect is successful in passing substantial fiscal stimulus and deregulating legislation in the first six months, or if the Fed does not hike rates faster should markets become overly exuberant. On the downside, I could be wrong if market sentiment changes, of if Article 50 is triggered without effective trade deals in place.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.