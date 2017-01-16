CVS Health: Strong Yield With A Catalyst

The stock is no longer a big discount, but the net payout yield remains attractive and catalysts exist for higher earnings.

The company provided stabilized estimates for 2017 while raising the dividend by 17%.

As highlighted back in November after some disappointing forward guidance, CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) plunged to multi-year lows. The stock has since rebounded somewhat.

After confirmation of 2017 numbers at the Analyst Day in the middle of December, the stock is up to $82. Are the numbers supportive of a pushback to previous levels around $100?

CVS confirmed a couple of crucial numbers with the updated guidance that provided confidence to the market that the situation was getting worse. The company reiterated the following 2017 guidance:

EPS $5.77 to $5.95

Operating cash flows of $7.7 to $8.6 billion

Free cash flow of $6.0 to $6.4 billion

The EPS is mostly inline with 2016 numbers while the cash flow estimates are below the expectations from last year. In general though, the stock now worth $87 billion changes the equation.

CVS now trades at about 14x 2017 EPS estimates and a similar amount times free cash flows. The yield though remains rather elevated even after a $10 snapback rally.

The dividend was increased 18% to $2.00 per share annually. The new payout yields 2.4%. As well, CVS projects spending $5 billion on share buybacks this year.

The projected net payout yield equates to roughly 8.0% based on the combination of a 5.6% stock buyback yield and the 2.4% dividend yield. Over the last few years, this number sits near the top of the range.

CVS Net Common Payout Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

One slight negative from the above chart is that CVS is projecting to decrease the stock buybacks over the course of 2017. Normally, one would prefer to see a company ramp up the stock buybacks after a major sell off.

The shift to a bigger dividend yield is almost a signal that the company is confident in the free cash flows, but doesn't necessarily see the stock as an extreme bargain over $20 off the highs.

Another potential huge positive for CVS is a potential tax reform. The company is forecasting spending upwards of $4 billion on income taxes in 2017. Any reductions in the tax rates would definitely help this company paying in the 39% income tax range.

CVS Effective Tax Rate (TTM) data by YCharts

The easy money was clearly made when this retail pharmacy stock cratered after the Q3 earnings report. The key investor takeaway is that the stock still offers a compelling long-term investment with a still rather large net payout yield.

CVS isn't being as aggressive on the stock buybacks that would indicate an incredible value, but the stock has a hidden catalyst in a cut to the income tax rates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.