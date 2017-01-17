Johnson Controls: The Company Is In A 'Show Me' Mode Going Into Earnings

Although Johnson Controls' (NYSE:JCI) tax inversion acquisition of Tyco International ("TYC") closed as recently as late 2016, so far there has been a disappointing investor response to the "new" tax-inverted JCI. In fact, JCI's shares are currently trading below their new tax-inversion cost basis of $45.69 despite other industrial-related stocks trading higher on the President Trump "infrastructure trade" of late 2016 into 2017. Perhaps investors are waiting to determine whether JCI's integration of TYC's businesses is on track with respect to cost-related synergies and other non-tax related benefits of such acquisition. With the company set to announce just weeks from now its first full quarter earnings with TYC being integrated into JCI, we will soon find out investors' response to the initial results of the newly combined companies. Given that investors are adverse to uncertainty, we expect an investor "prepare for the worst" but get a "better-than-expected" result reaction to the company's next earnings announcement in early February 2017.

The question that JCI's next earnings report will begin to answer is whether all of the company's transformative activities (including the late 2016 spin-off of its automotive seating and interiors businesses into a United Kingdom based company) in recent years will begin to show results. The company's most recent quarterly results in late 2016 revealed revenue and earnings before special items that exceeded estimates. Profitability improved in the quarter across all of its businesses due to cost-reduction initiatives, restructuring savings and operational efficiencies drove the company's double-digit earnings per share growth. Although such quarter only included partial TYC's results, we believe that JCI will succeed in obtaining additional cost reductions, restructuring savings and operational efficiencies to drive increased revenue/earnings growth for years to come. With this in mind, we recommend investors consider a partial position in the company's shares on any overall market weakness going into the next earnings announcement.

The company's merger with TYC and spin-off of its automotive seating and interiors businesses as part of Adient plc (NASDAQ:ADNT) were its most recent and significant transformational actions to exit low-margin industrial businesses to focus on less cyclical higher margin markets that are experiencing higher growth rates. Aside from the company's transformative efforts, it has also been engaged in an ongoing cost savings program. With much of such transformative activities behind it, now is the time for JCI to show that the steps it has taken are able to put it on the road to achieving consistent revenue/earnings growth. If the company is able to record more consistent revenue/earnings growth following the JCI/TYC combination, investors will reward the company by assigning a higher price-to-earnings multiple for its shares that is in line with the already higher price-to-earnings ratios assigned for its competitors' shares. At the outset, we note that the combined JCI/TYC expects at least $150 million in annual taxes and $500 million in other synergies over the next three years.

JCI offers products that include HVAC equipment and controls, automotive interiors and battery manufacturing, while TYC offers fire-safety and security products and services. A now joined JCI/TYC will benefit by combining each company's offerings of complementary product/services with customer and geography overlap along with significant revenue and cost synergies. The combined companies will also drive growth through product cross-selling and complementary distribution networks. Clearly then, there are benefits to the combined companies in addition to cost synergies and a lower tax rate through the now-completed tax inversion. As JCI moves forward to integrate TYC, it will also continue to focus on its market-leading building business that includes its heating and air conditioning equipment for commercial buildings, and on its devices for monitoring and regulating electricity usage, temperature, fire safety and security. The company will also focus on its highly profitable automotive battery business that will benefit from fuel economy regulations due to its advanced lead-acid battery technology.

We believe that investors should consider a partial position in JCI's shares ahead of the next earnings announcement during a overall market selloff. If investors react negatively to the company's next earnings announcement (which we do not expect), we believe investors should then establish a full position. As a JCI investor waits for the benefits from the company's transformative activities to come to fruition, they will collect a 2.50 percent dividend that is likely to be increased on an annual basis. With the ADNT spin-off now behind it and the TYC acquisition closed and integration ongoing, JCI will likely show more reliable revenue/earnings growth over the intermediate and long term, and the company's shares will be assigned a price-to-earnings ratio more consistent with its competitors.

Our view

As our article title indicates, JCI is in a "show me" mode with respect to investors going into its next earnings report. As noted above, investors are risk averse to uncertainty, In particular, investors are even more risk averse to companies such as JCI that have taken multiple transformative activities with a goal of transforming towards higher growth businesses in higher growth markets. There are many moving parts to the transformation that JCI has undertaken and any misstep could adversely affect its results. We believe, however, that shareholders will benefit from the TYC transaction if JCI can achieve its stated goal of saving at least $150 million in taxes and $500 million in additional synergies in three years. In our experience, however, such cost savings targets and additional synergies goals set out by JCI tend to be understated targets that an acquiring company generally will exceed.

A combination of JCI's products, including HVAC equipment and controls, automotive interiors and battery manufacturing, with TYC's fire-safety and security products and services is an advantageous combination. As noted above, the newly joined companies had each offered complementary product and services with customer and geography overlap along with significant revenue and cost synergies. A now-combined JCI/TYC will drive growth by the cross-selling of products and complementary distribution networks. As JCI's transformation shows results, it will then be able to focus on future technology trends, such as the energy efficiency of office buildings and energy efficient battery technology. Finally, as the integration of TYC into JCI moves forward JCI's profit margins will increase and its forward price-to-earnings ratio will increase to be in line with its competitors.

Earnings estimates for JCI are $2.69 for fiscal year 2017 and $3.10 for its fiscal year 2018. (We should note that estimates have fallen for both years in recent months.) JCI's shares are trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 based on fiscal year 2017 earnings estimates and 14.10 based on fiscal year 2018 estimates. While we believe investors could buy JCI shares now, we also believe that since overall markets are at 52-week highs, potential JCI investors could buy shares in the $40.30 to $43.40 price range (a price to earnings ratio ranging from 13.00 to 14.00 based on fiscal year 2018 earnings) Over the long term, a combined JCI/TYC and other transformative actions will reward long-term investors with increasing dividends, substantial share repurchases and share price appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JCI, ADNT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.