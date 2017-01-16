Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend Just 2%... What Now?

If you've been long Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for multiple years, as I have,then this latest dividend increase doesn't seem like much. Typically, this large medical conglomerate raises its dividend in the first quarter of each year. In each of the last few years the company has raised that dividend by double digits, or at least high single-digits.

This time around Abbott raised its dividend by only 2%, from 26 cents per quarter to 26.5 cents. This tends to happen to companies; dividend growth can decelerate over time. This is especially so for high dividend growers. Dividend growth investors might be tempted to sell Abbott Labs and look elsewhere, but I don't believe they should do that. This article explains why I believe Abbott Labs remains an excellent choice for dividend growth, even after this year's nominal increase.

Well-telegraphed slowdown

This "deceleration" of the dividend was, in fact, announced to investors well in advance, and is a result of Abbott's acquisition of St. Jude Medical, the iconic medical device maker, back in the middle of last year. St. Jude had a market cap of $25 billion, and was purchased for a hefty premium of 41%. The cash portion of this acquisition was paid for in new debt, and the end result was that Abbott Labs was downgraded to Baa3 by Moody's.

For exactly this reason, Abbott decided to "decelerate" its dividend growth. In my previous article on Abbott Laboratories, back on June 29th, I predicted that Abbott would moderate its dividend growth until 2018. So far so good. Whether Abbott Labs re-accelerates its dividend depends a great deal on how well the company executes on this acquisition and how well St. Jude Medical's device business does going forward.

I continue to have confidence in pro-forma Abbott Laboratories. The St. Jude acquisition, while quite expensive, adds a valuable array of medical device assets, with a particularly strong position in cardiovascular devices and neuromodulation patient care devices. St. Jude has quite a few upcoming devices in both of these fields. I believe that this will drive growth in Abbott Labs for some time.

What to expect going forward

We don't yet know the exact effects of this landmark acquisition, but I think we will have a lot more clarity once the company comes out with its 2017 guidance later this month. However, Abbott does have the following revenue expectations for the fourth quarter of 2016, which could be something of an analogue for next year: Mid-single digit growth in diagnostics, high single digit growth from generic pharmaceuticals, mid single digit growth from diagnostics, roughly flat revenue from nutrition, and varying levels of growth for its devices business, including double digit growth from the diabetes care business.

For what it's worth, analysts appear to be expecting double-digit EPS growth in 2017, which will likely be propelled by St. Jude's devices portfolio, but also by a new suite of instruments that Abbott has developed on its own, as well as some growth from branded generic pharmaceuticals. I'm quite happy with double digit EPS growth, and I strongly believe that it will lead to double digit dividend growth in 2018. Investors will have to wait another year for that. Patience is a virtue. In the meantime, Abbott Labs is a solid business to own.

Is Abbott Laboratories a buy?

Courtesy of Google Finance.

I've owned Abbott Labs for about half a decade now, but I admit that I haven't added shares in awhile. According to data from FAST Graphs, Abbott has averaged a P/E ratio of 16.8 times over the last ten-years. Right now Abbott trades at 18.5 times operating earnings, a slight premium. I think Abbott continues to be a good growth name, well positioned for a steady increase in medical spending worldwide. However, there are better places to put money into at this time.

I would consider buying Abbott Laboratories if the dividend yield came out to 3% or greater. At this dividend payment, that would mean a share price of $35.33, with a price to earnings of approximately 16 times.

To conclude, investors should not at all be discouraged by Abbott Labs' slower dividend growth in 2017. This slower dividend growth came about due to a major, transformative acquisition. I believe that we will see dividend growth more akin to what investors are used to in 2018 and beyond.

If you're interested in Abbott Labs, feel free to follow me on Seeking Alpha. I am personally long this stock, and will continue writing update articles when doing so is both material and relevant.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.