Gold - Will The Rally Prove To Be A Dead-Cat Bounce Or A Longer-Term Trend Reversal?

How to profit from investing in gold miner stocks is also discussed.

I will discuss where gold price will go next: a dead cat bounce or trend reversal?

Gold and US dollar presented a perfect inverse relationship after the US presidential election.

After seven consecutive weekly drops, gold prices have finally bounced back in the last three weeks.

Review of Recent Gold and Gold Miner Price Movement

Gold price topped at 1.386 back in July 2016 and then started its downtrend. The down move was slow at first and became intensified after US presidential election: down 10% from 1,250 to 1,125 in seven weeks, the most consecutive weekly drops in its over 60 years of trading history. SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) has a similar chart. See its two-year weekly chart below:

from StockCharts.com

Market Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) is more bullish than gold.

First, its price only had one weekly big drop after the US presidential election;

Second, its price bottomed before gold price found its bottom; and

Third, it had four weekly price gains in a row since it bottomed.

Please see its two-year weekly chart below:

from StockCharts.com

The recent gold price up/down has fit perfectly, though inversely, with the US dollar's recent strength/weakness.

US dollar got a huge lift after Trump won the US presidential election. It ran up from below 96 to near 104 in seven weeks and only gave up some of its gains in the last three weeks. See its two-year weekly chart below:

from StockCharts.com

It is very interesting to note that the gold price presented a very similar chart pattern during the last two December Fed meetings (in 2015 and 2016): down big before December's Fed meeting and bottoming one day after Fed meeting, and rallying big few days later.

produced from StockCharts.com

Above shows a side-by-side one month daily gold price chart:

on the left side - from December 7, 2015 to January 7, 2016

on the right side: - from December 7, 2016 to January 8, 2017

In both cases, the gold price dropped big before the Fed meeting and bottomed one day after the Fed meeting: at 1,040 on December 17, 2015 and at 1,125 on December 15, 2016.

In both cases, the gold price had a two-day bounce after it hit the bottom and then pulled back again. The big rally happened after the pullbacks.

The difference is that it took longer in 2015 to start the rally than in 2016: 7 days vs. 3 days.

Where the Gold and Gold Miner Prices Will Go Next

I will not be surprised to see a short-term pullback in gold and gold miner prices after a three-week run:

The US dollar may bounce back from three weekly loses during the week Trump gets sworn into the office.

Gold is now at its key resistance level of $1,205 - $1,225 and may have difficulty breaking out on its first try.

On the other hand, I do believe that the recent rally in gold and gold miners is far from over. We may be most likely to see a repeat of the 2016 gold rally. As I have shown above, they have presented very similar chart patterns so far. And this year's rally may be stronger.

In addition, weekly technical indicators all give bullish signals for gold and bearish signals for the US dollar. I only showed two technical indicators in the charts: MACD and STD. For gold, they are now moving up from an oversold condition and for the US dollar they are moving down from their overbought condition.

Other indicators, such as RSI, etc., also showed the same trend.

In fact, I became a long-term gold bull once the Fed increased its fed funds rate for the first time in nine years in December 2015. In my previous article I wrote

Gold prices and the Fed fund interest rate have positive correlations most of the time, and the only time they are in negative correlation is when gold prices move higher while interest rates keep moving down. Data from over 60 years of history have never shown that an increased interest rate will result in lower gold prices.

Furthermore, if the US economy does enter its inflationary phase, the inverse relationship between US dollar and gold will diminish gradually. They may move up at the same time.

In fact, under inflationary environment, most asset classes will become more expensive, as the US dollar will then become worth much less.

The Fed plan to increase the fed funds rate 2-4 times this year may give us an early sign that real inflation is coming even we may not feel it now.

How to Profit From Investing In Gold and Gold Miner Stocks

It is very difficult to time the market. This is particularly true for gold.

Many investors want to find the exact bottom and buy at the cheapest possible level, and want to take a profit as soon as they see any sign of weakness - and may miss the big rally later. I have made the same kinds of mistakes many times myself over the years.

I daresay most gold and gold miner investors may have missed the recent rally in gold and gold miners. I may be wrong.

Let me explain why.

In 2015, gold bottomed on December 17, followed by two days of a bounce then a seven-day pullback. The real run started on January 4, 2016.

In 2016, gold bottomed on December 15, followed by two days of a bounce and a three-day pullback thereafter.

Many investors may have seen gold 2015 pattern and may wait for a further pullback to buy.

But this time gold started its run after only three days of pullback. Therefore investors may be caught off-guard and may have missed gold's first run.

Next, after one week of a gold run, those investors looked at last year's run and found that gold had pulled back again after a big one-week rally. They were then waiting for its pullback to buy. But they disappointed again. This time gold has run three weeks in a row.

Now those investors are still waiting and waiting. Gold may pull back or it may not.

What to do next?

My advice: it is still not too late to buy into gold and gold miner stocks. I am quite certain that investors will be profitable if buying at current prices and holding the buys for few more months or for many years, even if they do not buy at the bottom.

Averaging down should work. That is, buy it in steps and add to the position if the price drops 20% - 30% after purchase.

My bold prediction: Gold prices will not drop to below 1,125, the recent bottom, in 2017. Gold prices will have higher lows and higher highs.

This is what I foresee: a 1,040 low followed by a 1,125 low - and a 1,386 high followed by 1,450 (?). I am just guessing.

For me, I have never stopped buying gold miner stocks. My Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) position, which I bought last August, is still under water. All my other gold miner buys are quite profitable (Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI), Sandstorm Gold (NYSEMKT:SAND), NovaGold Resources (NYSEMKT:NG), Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Bull 3X ETF (NYSEARCA:JNUG)) or at breakeven (Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL), Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL)) at the moment. Click to see my holdings up to December 2016. I have bought few more this year and will add more later and do not plan to sell them at anytime soon.

Conclusion

First I would like to repeat my view: gold started its long-term bull cycle after the Fed increased its fed funds rate for the first time in December 2015.

Gold and US dollar inverse relationship will still be in play as long as inflation is a non-event, but they will diminish gradually when inflation comes.

Gold will have a repeat run of that seen last year.

Gold's low last December of 1,125 will most likely be the 2017 low.

It is still not too late to invest in gold and gold miner stocks right now, even their big bounce back. Averaging down should work if the gold price drops later from its current level.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABX, AGI, HL, SBGL, JNUG, NG, SAND.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.