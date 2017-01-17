Patterson Companies: Is A Takeover Inevitable?

A few years ago we first wrote that Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) was a likely a takeover target. Our opinion has not changed and has likely hardened given recent takeover activity in the animal health/pet care market space. (Note, a couple years ago we wrote about takeover trends in the pet care/animal health industry.) Early in January 2017, privately held Mars, Inc. ("MARS" - a candy and pet food company) announced it was acquiring veterinary hospital operator VCA Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) for $7.7 billion (the maker of Pedigree pet food) to gain an even greater foothold in the global pet healthcare market. Through such acquisition MARS added about 800 pet hospitals to its network of more than 900 clinics. Prior to such acquisition, MARS was already the largest pet food company in the world by holding about 25 percent of the $71.77 billion global pet food market (in 2015). MARS' next closest competitor is Nestle SA (NESN.VX), the maker of the Purina cat and dog food brand. A pet care acquisition by MARS is not as out of place when one considers that candy manufacturers have been diversifying their business as calorie-conscious consumers increasingly avoid sweet sugary candies, a trend that has depressed growth in the global confectionery market.

Another early January 2017, animal health/pet-care related acquisition involved Archer Daniels Midland Company's (NYSE:ADM) announced acquisition of Crosswind Industries, Inc. ("Crosswinds"), an industry leader in the manufacture of contract and private label pet treats and foods, as well as specialty ingredients. In commenting on the acquisition, ADM noted that the global pet food industry "represents a strong opportunity for strategic growth" for the company. ADM noted further that it already sold "more than 50 ingredients and commodities that are used by more than 70 percent of all pet food companies in North America." ADM concluded by stating that it had announced or completed several organic growth and improvement projects for its animal nutrition business across the U.S., as well as overseas. With both the ADM and MARS acquisitions in mind, investors should be able to see a continued pattern that was first discussed in our article on the animal health/pet care industry a couple years ago. Animal health/pet care acquisitions are likely to continue given pet owners' spending habits on their pets, especially in the premium space. Such acquisitions are especially desirable for companies experiencing slower growth in their non-pet-care businesses that want to participate in the pet healthcare market growth that has experienced an average of 7 to 8 percent growth over the long term.

Investors should not be surprised then that we consider PDCO a takeover target given that about 50 percent of its business is animal health/pet care related. A takeover of PDCO is even more likely given that the company has struggled of late even though 50 percent of its business participates in a highly desirable growth market. In late 2016, investors dumped PDCO's shares in a dramatic fashion as the company's total revenue growth was below expectations despite stronger-than-expected animal health business growth. The company's dental sales were flat with the year-ago quarter due to a decrease in dental consumables growth and a continuing weak end dental market. The company's EBITDA margins were also below its plans due to weakness in the animal health business as such business faced rebate practice changes. (Rebate practices adversely effected PDCO's animal health business given animal health manufacturer consolidation resulting from Boehringer Ingelheim's purchase of Sanofi's (NYSE:SNY) animal health business. Such consolidation in the animal health industry has adversely affected PDCO through significant margin pressure on decreased rebates, product mix issues, and contract renegotiations.) We will not speculate in this article on which company would takeover PDCO, but we do have some ideas.

Although PDCO is not a pure animal health/pet care takeover play, we can see an acquirer taking over the entire company to: 1) spin-off PDCO's dental product/services business; or 2) sell off PDCO's dental product/services business to offset the total cost of acquiring PDCO. To remind investors, PDCO distributes products that include: 1) dental consumables; 2) dental equipment; 3) companion pet products including vaccines, antibiotics, and pet food; 4) veterinary equipment and 5) production animal products. Although investors engaged in a strong sell off of the company's shares after its latest earnings announcement, positive trends still favor the company's businesses. As PDCO reiterated during its latest earnings call (and we have noted in a previous article on PDCO), multiple trends favor the company's two businesses including: 1) an aging human population; 2) a growing companion pet market due to strong relationships between pet owners and their pets; and 3) a growing production animal business due to an increased demand for protein. In addition, PDCO will continue to realize cost-saving synergies from its integration of Animal Health International acquisition.

While PDCO's animal health businesses will benefit from companion pet and animal consumption trends, its dental business benefits from specific traits to such market. The dental market, for example, faces less scrutiny than other healthcare markets as a higher amount of dental expenditures are out of pocket, uninsured and driven by consumer spending. Aside from the consumer-driven growth of dental spending, industry technological changes and mergers/acquisitions also drive dental spending growth. Technological changes in the dental industry such as computer-aided design systems, improved digital X-rays and scanning techniques have made dental procedures quicker and more cost efficient. Some of such technological changes have just begun to be adopted in the dental market and are a source of long-term growth. We should also point out that much of the dental supply market is highly fragmented and mergers and acquisitions are likely to continue in such market, with PDCO a likely acquirer and/or acquisition target separate and apart from it desirability as a takeover target due to its participation in the animal health/pet care market.

We believe that investors should consider PDCO shares on any weakness during an overall market sell off to collect an about 2.4 percent dividend yield and to recognize share price appreciation from the company's transformation to a two-division company whereby each division sells into markets that face positive long-term trends. Investors are also likely to benefit further from continued consolidation in the desirable animal health/pet care market as PDCO remains a takeover target.

Our View

As noted above in regard to the ADM and MARS acquisitions, consolidation has continued in the animal health/pet care markets given the desirable growth projected for such markets. PDCO is one such takeover target in a consolidating market, especially if the company continues to stumble in its effort to drive consistent revenue/earnings growth in markets where long-term trends favor both of its businesses. With respect to the near-term weakness PDCO showed in its recent earnings report, we see the company adapting and adjusting to the abrupt changes in each industry such businesses participate in. We also see the company adapting to and overcoming any weakness in its animal health business due to animal health manufacturer consolidation which caused significant margin pressure on decreased rebates, product mix issues, and contract renegotiations. We also see the company overcoming weakness in its dental business due to market changes resulting from its anticipated ending of its exclusive relationship with Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) in regard to its Sirona products, partially through its new distribution agreement with Heartland Dental.

PDCO's management's recent stumble with respect to its most recent earnings report makes us hesitate in recommending the company's shares as a standalone company, but strengthens our belief in the company as a takeover target whereby new management puts the company on course to more consistent revenue/earnings growth. We believe that the company's shares offer significant value to new investors and that the company will benefit by selling into markets that have long-term growth opportunities, given the above-noted trends that favor such markets. Further, with the recent investor sell off of PDCO shares, we believe that pressure will increase on PDCO management to achieve positive results or put the company up for sale. PDCO's current price-to-earnings ratio is 17.95 and its forward price-to-earnings ratio is 17.95 based on fiscal 2017 earnings estimates of $2.30 and 16.80 based on fiscal 2018 earnings estimates of $2.46. We should note that analysts have substantially reduced their earnings estimates for both years since PDCO's recent earnings report. We believe that potential PDCO investors should consider initiating a partial position in PDCO shares now or a full position during any overall market selloff. Over the long term, PDCO shares will reward and investor with share price appreciation, dividend growth, share buybacks and a likely takeover.

