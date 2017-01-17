Is Northern Dynasty Ready For Another Leg Up Post-Secondary?

The successful capital raise, investors meetings, and Trump inauguration on the 20th should be, at least short term, supportive of NAK's stock price.

I know for a fact, post the secondary, that Northern Dynasty's management team has investor meetings in NYC this week. This could be a catalyst for shares this week.

On October 24, 2015, exclusively on Seeking Alpha, I wrote up and recommended shares of Northern Dynasty (NYSEMKT:NAK). Shares were then changing hands at $0.74 per share. We eat our own cooking, and we bought shares of NAK. However, I continuously make the mistake of never buying nearly enough shares of my what turn out to be my best ideas and I usually sell too early, often way too early. We sold our position at $1.50. We picked $1.50 because this corresponds to a $513 million valuation.

On December 27th, when shares of NAK were exploding to upside, I submitted a late day piece that investors should take profits. I wrote the piece too late in the day to make SA's editing review window, so my article got published the next morning, around 10 a.m. when shares were trading around $2.20 to $2.25 price level.

My recommendation to take profits proved prescient, at least for a about a week, as shares corrected back down to a intraday low of $1.72 on January 4th. However, as I often forget, even attempting to calling tops and bottoms are a fool's errand, so I only looked good for a short period of time.

Fast forward to after the bell, January 11, 2017, and we learned that Northern Dynasty had announced the launch of a secondary offering, priced at $1.85. Please see the timely coverage by Seeking Alpha, as I learned about the news from a SA real time email alert.

Initially, I was unsure if this fund raising was wise, as it might have made more sense to wait until/if the EPA case gets thrown out. However, the market has proven my skepticism wrong with shares closing this past Friday at $2.28. Also when you are raising capital on Wall Street, you need to have some planned good news in order for investors to get excited about taking up the secondary, beyond a usual price concessions/discount to that day's closing price.

As I mentioned in my December 28, 2016 article, Northern Dynasty's CEO, Ron Thiessen, went on the record with Reuters on December 21, 2016 and stated the following. This is the good news that the company is anticipating receiving in a Trump administration.

Ronald Thiessen, chief executive officer and president of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd, said he expected the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to announce in the first quarter of 2017 that it will let the application process proceed for the controversial project. He said the company has held discussions with Trump's transition team, including Myron Ebell, who heads the EPA transition.

In my simple mind, with Mr. Thiessen's declarative and strong level of confidence formally in the press that they win the EPA case - which will allow them to formally file for permitting with the Army Corps of Engineers - this information had to be fully priced into shares by December 28, 2016. What I underestimated is that I have been following NAK since 2011, and it isn't a household name, therefore the vast majority of U.S. investors have never even heard of the company. In this scenario, the ability to synthesize and play out the logical chain of events can be a negative, as Northern Dynasty has become a momentum stock given the sheer scale of its proven gold and copper reserves. Momentum stocks are more art than science.

Purpose of this write up.

With the context out of the way, the reason I wrote a new piece is because I wanted to alert my readers that members of the Northern Dynasty team are in New York this week for investor meetings with the buy side, post the secondary, to spread the word about the Pebble mine in a "Brave New World under Donald Trump". Their timing could not be better, especially with Donald Trump being sworn into office on January 20, 2017.

Incidentally, my friend is a portfolio manager for a mutual fund in NYC, and I know for a fact that he was invited to attend an investor lunch and presentation about the company on Friday, January 20th 2017. There is nothing good or bad about this, it is simply a function of a post secondary dog and pony show that is customary for capital raising on Wall Street. If you have a great story to tell then as a sell side analyst, you try to connect management teams with folks that allocate investment capital for a living.

The vast majority of retail investors would never know about these lunch meetings, so I decided to share this with my readers. If you are still long shares of NAK from my write up, it is possible that shares may catch a continued bid this week, given the timing of Trump's inauguration and the Northern Dynasty management team's efforts to re-familiarize its story to Wall Street.

Here is the January 11th press release announcing the secondary along with the firms serving as lead underwriters: Cantor Fitzgerald Canada, TD Securities, and BMO Capital.

The next day due to strong demand and inclusive of the underwriters' over allotment option, the total capital raise consist of 20.24 million shares issued, raising $37.444 million less underwriting fees.

Valuation and Next Steps

If we look at Turquoise Hill Resources' (NYSE:TRQ) nearly $6.9 billion market capitalization, while this is fully permitted and its Oyu Tolgoi mine is a producing mine, we know that the Pebble Mine deposit is twice as large. Therefore, the remaining billion dollar questions investors should be asking are as follows:

1) How long will it take for Pebble to work through the permitting process? By management's estimates, this could be 3 to 4 years.

2) Assuming that they were able to get it Pebble permitted, the next logical question is: how much capex is required to safely build out the infrastructure and get this into production? Given the terrain and its location, rightly so, the engineering safe guards would have to be the world's best. Moreover, there would have to be multiple redundant safe guards to protect against three standard deviation events (think earthquake). All in are we talking about a price tag of upwards of $6 to $10 billion?

3) Finally, how would Northern Dynasty fund this type of capex profile? Most likely they would need to sell it to a major. The hard part is that there are probably only a half a dozen companies with the technical expertise to safely build out this type of project. And then they have to evaluate if the potential massive NPV is enough to justify the environmentalists making them public enemy number one. We know that there will be lots of ink, and environment lobbyists mobilizing to stop this project. They don't care if it creates thousands of very high paying jobs in an economically depressed area.

In terms of valuations, with the secondary up sized to over 20 million new shares, there are now close to 362 fully diluted shares.

At Friday's closing price of $2.28, NAK's market capitalization is $825 million. I am not sure how to value this company and its optionality. I knew the optionality was underpriced at $0.74 ($252 million market capitalization). That said, I am alerting my SA readers that this NYC dog and pony show should be supportive of the stock price. I am not recommending investors rush out and buy shares at $2.28, but if you are long, as I did write this up at $0.74, perhaps you might want to see if NAK can make a new 52 week high and push through $2.50.

