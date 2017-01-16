What Went Wrong In The Eagle Ford?

In this piece, I discover my own fault but, just as important, found an issue with the data that shows the EIA was too bullish on a decline.

Last year, I wrote monthly articles on the Eagle Ford and using data provided by the EIA (Energy Information Administration) in its Drilling Productivity Report, to estimate what the year-end production figures for oil should be in the region. Since the year is now over and the EIA has given their final forecast for December of 2016, I decided that it would be a good idea to go over my work and see if and how the data provided was useful for long-term oil investors.

In my prior works on the Eagle Ford, I had three different forecasts for oil production every month, a conservative scenario, a moderate scenario, and a liberal scenario. To stay in the middle, all of my numbers below, unless otherwise stated, refer to the moderate scenario data I looked at, which was, in my opinion, the most realistic outcome for production.

A look at production data throughout the year

Just as in a recent article where I wrote about this for the Permian Basin, I outlined the fact that there are two good ways to measure the success of my model throughout the year. The first of these is to look at where I projected oil production would be in December of last year every single month and compare it to the EIA's current expectations for the region. In the graph below, I did just that.

*Created by Author

What you can see from this data is that I have been, for most of the year, woefully incorrect regarding the oil production trends in the Eagle Ford. In the majority of months I continued to increase my own forecasts based on the EIA's newest data and, as a result, my year-end production estimate rose from a paltry 453,647 barrels per day to a whopping 1,003,071 barrels per day. In essence, the forecasting error here was an astounding 54.8%, far more than anything seen in my Permian numbers. This error came on the down side, which means that I was estimating a far larger drop than what actually transpired.

This trend existed for most of the year and I really only came within an acceptable range of the final result in my August report but at no time did I release data that showed a more bearish picture (more oil output than what really should happen). The reason behind this is interesting and is something I'll dig into momentarily but, first, there's some other data I'd like to go through first.

What about the average picture?

Sadly, my conclusions regarding average oil production (the second important method we can use) throughout the year followed a similar pattern. Thankfully, however, the disparity was far less pronounced. In the graph below, you can see the results of my analysis. On the bullish side, my forecast error was 33.1% and on the bearish side there was no forecast error because the year-end average was higher than all the others.

*Created by Author

What you see here is a situation where oil production estimates provided by my model also trended higher to eventually come closer to the end result calculated by the EIA but instead of having to wait until August to get within striking range, we were there by May (maybe April depending on how large you consider an acceptable error to be).

A look at the factors involved

There is no denying that, in part, this failure was my own because I was incorrect regarding the number of rigs operating in the region by the end of the year. In my model, I believed that the tough environment warranted a run down to zero rigs in operation by the end of last year (and that probably would have happened if prices were still below $30 per barrel) but as energy prices rebounded, the rig count climbed back up to 39 units. This is still far below the 75 seen the same time a year ago, but is more bearish than my model suggested.

That said, the majority of the blame here seems to lie on the EIA itself. For starters, the organization believed that production in January of last year was 1,200,679 barrels per day. This was from their first report I looked at earlier in the year. However, since that time, the EIA has revised their numbers higher and January data now suggests that output in the Eagle Ford averaged 1,435,554 barrels per day, a disparity of 234,875 barrels per day.

The other error the EIA made was in its decline rate for the region. Using their own numbers, I estimated that the decline rate there from earlier last year should have been around 12% per month but, as you can see in the graph below, this number moved down and stands right now at about 7.84% per month. Even tracing back and looking at their revised estimate for the region for the month of January it came out to 8% so the organization was mistaken in how quickly wells would be depleted. Assigning the 7.84% decline rate throughout the year from the January forecast would have increased the year-end production estimate by 246,335 barrels per day on its own, while it would have increased the average yearly figure by 166,164 barrels per day.

*Created by Author

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems as though the picture in the Eagle Ford last year was not what I expected and was not what the EIA expected either. From a rig count perspective, I certainly erred but a massive chunk of the miss can be attributed to a mixture of the EIA getting the decline rate off by a large degree and by it getting the data off regarding production estimates throughout the year, both of which had a huge impact and made up the vast majority of the mix.

