The S&P 500 In Week 2 Of January 2017

The second week of January 2017 proved to be yet another disappointment for those focused on the Dow Jones Industrials (DJI) and its now month-long quest to finally reach the magical 20,000 milestone, even as the Nasdaq index (IXIC) hit a new record high.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) in Week 2 of January 2017 kept bouncing along just below its week old all-time record high. Not that any of that was in any way unexpected...
It was a week in which the news to which investors reacted had very little impact on the overall course of the S&P 500. The headlines below are what stood out to us as significant during the week that was.
Monday, 9 January 2017
- Fed's Kaplan says backs gradual rate increases in 2017
- Fed's Rosengren: rate hike timing depends partly on fiscal policy
- With recovery 'largely done,' Lockhart says Fed should step aside
- Oil drop stymies Dow's march to 20,000; health stocks boost Nasdaq
Tuesday, 10 January 2017
- Oil slides 2 percent on strong dollar, doubts of OPEC output cuts
- S&P ends flat as healthcare advance offset by lower oil
Wednesday, 11 January 2017
- Oil rises by most in over a month on weak dollar after Trump conference
- Wall Street ends choppy session higher, health lags on Trump comments
Thursday, 12 January 2017
- Fed can consider unwinding balance sheet when fed funds hits 1 percent: Harker
- Fed's Kaplan says 'reasonable' to debate balance sheet this year
- Fed 'may be in better position' to reduce balance sheet, Bullard says
- These three stories represent a trial balloon by Fed officials for how the U.S. central bank might choose to tighten its monetary policy in addition to continuing its current strategy of hiking short-term interest rates. The market's reaction to these trial balloons was led to the steepening the yield curve for U.S. Treasuries on 12 January 2017.
- U.S. stocks end lower, dollar sags as Trump trades ease
Friday, 13 January 2017
- Oil falls on China concerns, down 3 percent for the week on OPEC doubts
- S&P 500 gains as bank earnings start strong
Barry Ritholtz summarized the positives and negatives reported for the U.S. economy during Week 2 of January 2017.