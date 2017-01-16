The S&P 500 In Week 2 Of January 2017

The second week of January 2017 proved to be yet another disappointment for those focused on the Dow Jones Industrials (DJI) and its now month-long quest to finally reach the magical 20,000 milestone, even as the Nasdaq index (IXIC) hit a new record high.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) in Week 2 of January 2017 kept bouncing along just below its week old all-time record high. Not that any of that was in any way unexpected...

It was a week in which the news to which investors reacted had very little impact on the overall course of the S&P 500. The headlines below are what stood out to us as significant during the week that was.

Monday, 9 January 2017

Tuesday, 10 January 2017

Wednesday, 11 January 2017

Thursday, 12 January 2017

Friday, 13 January 2017

Barry Ritholtz summarized the positives and negatives reported for the U.S. economy during Week 2 of January 2017.