Commodities Top The Weekly Performance List

Commodities led the way higher last week among the major assets classes, based on a set of exchange-traded products. Close behind: Emerging-market stocks, the number two total-return performer for the five trading days through Jan. 13.

The iPath Bloomberg Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP), a broadly defined measure of the asset class, jumped 1.7% last week. The gain edged out of the 1.4% increase for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:VWO), which posted its third consecutive weekly increase.

Last week's big loser: Real estate investment trusts (REITs) in the US. Vanguard REIT (NYSEARCA:VNQ) tumbled 2.0% in the second week of January - the first weekly setback since mid-December.

Last week's results, however, were generally positive overall, providing lift to an ETF-based version of the Global Markets Index (GMI.F). This investable, unmanaged benchmark that holds all the major asset classes in market value weights inched higher by 0.4% for the week.

In the one-year column, widespread gains continue to dominate the major asset classes. The biggest winner is once again emerging market equities. VWO's one-year return (based on 252 trading days) is a sizzling 27.2% through Jan. 13.

The only loser for the past year as of Friday: Corporate bonds in foreign markets. PowerShares International Corporate Bond (NYSEARCA:PICB) is off fractionally, slipping roughly 10 basis points for the year through last week's close.

The overall trend for markets is still solidly positive via GMI.F, which is currently sitting on a strong 13.1% total return for the past year.

For some perspective on what to expect from the major asset classes in the long run, take a look at the current update of risk premia projections.