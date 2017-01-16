General Motors Reveals Bolt Rollout Plan

It was about a month and a half ago when General Motors (NYSE:GM) opened up its website for consumers to start customizing their all-new electric Chevy Bolt. The first long range EV that comes at a decent price point has seen a limited rollout, as the company mainly looks to states to earn ZEV credits. With the company's Bolt expansion plan seeming to be delayed a bit, we now have an idea when the rest of the US will get these vehicles.

We knew that California and Oregon would be the only states to get deliveries in 2016, and GM reported less than 600 sales in December. In the table below, we can see how going forward, a number of states will have the Bolt by Spring, and the vehicle should be in dealerships in all states by September.

(Source: electrek article via Green Car Reports)

Now a handful of states may not seem like much at first, but we have to remember that some of the earliest states are also the most populous according to estimated data. By February, states representing about 20% of the US population should see the Bolt in dealerships, and that number rises to more than 31% by April.

We've heard that General Motors has reportedly planned for production of about 30,000 vehicles a year for the Bolt, but that could be subject to change depending on demand and other factors. It will be interesting to see how many Bolts were sold in January, the first full month of deliveries for the vehicle. There are those that believe the number of Bolts sold may top the number of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model S units delivered.

While there is a huge price difference in these two vehicles, there is a psychological impact of more Bolts being delivered. While we are on the subject of Tesla, the company just announced its newest referral program in order to drive sales. Not only does the newest plan continue the $1,000 discount for new owners, but it has both quarterly and yearly prizes for those who refer multiple buyers. For those that say Tesla doesn't discount, you are wrong. While this isn't "advertising" in the traditional TV or radio sense, Tesla does pay hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars in prizes out a year, likely reported in marketing expenses.

Now that we have a clearer idea of how the Bolt rollout is going to occur, it is up to Tesla to respond with its Model 3 progress. Will Tesla give us more M3 details at its Q4 report? That remains a key question. One thing is certain, and that is that the Bolt is on the road and will soon be seen in more states. General Motors has fired the first shot in this race, and it will be interesting to see how both consumers and investors respond.

