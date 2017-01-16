Bummed About Your Abbott Labs Dividend? Here's How To Boost It

This article talks about the psychology of this notion and shows you how you could boost that cash flow component if you so desired.

If you look back Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has put together an enviable dividend track record. I'll provide some context to demonstrate what I mean.

The company has declared 372 consecutive quarterly dividends - dating back to 1924. Not only that, Abbott Labs has not only paid but also increased this dividend for 45 straight years.

And the increases have not been unsubstantial. Going back to 2006, Abbott increased its payout by 7%, 10%, 11%, 11% 10%, 9% and 6% in the years leading up to the AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) spin-off. During that time, despite already increasing its dividend for three decades, Abbott was growing its dividend by an average compound rate north of 9% per annum.

After the spin-off the payout was re-based, making the 57% increase in 2014 less relevant. In 2015 the per share dividend was increased by 9% and in 2016 Abbott made an 8% higher payout. You could say that shareholders got used to mid-to-high single digit payout growth year-after-year.

So this year's increase - a rise from $0.26 per quarter to $0.265 or "just" a 1.9% boost - may seem a bit off-putting. Indeed, this is the lowest increase that you could find going back 25 years. It's still an increase, but it certainly differs from what many have come to expect.

As a result, some shareholders were disgruntled. Sort of like when an employee becomes used to a certain raise each year and "only" gets a 2% boost. It's still an increase, but it falls short of expectations. I'd like to point out three notions here.

For one thing, a fixation on income - especially when we're talking a couple of cents worth of difference - probably won't be the most important part of the investment story. It's still an increase and continues a long and storied payout streak. Much more important to the future of the business (and indeed to the future payouts) is going to be how the underlying profit machine develops in the years to come.

Second, this shouldn't have been much of a surprise. Back in April of 2016, when Abbott announced the St. Jude acquisition, slide 4 of the presentation indicated that Abbott was committed to its credit rating and would reduce its share repurchase activity and "moderate the pace of growth of its dividend." Granted we didn't know exactly what that would mean, but the expectation was in place.

In linking to the first idea, the future viability of this acquisition is apt to be much more important than if this year's quarterly payout equates to $0.265 or say $0.27 or $0.28. Indeed, while a smaller increase may not be perceived as good news to income investors, it certainly is for the business. Instead of getting to an uncomfortable debt level, Abbott is working to remain prudent.

Finally, suppose someone is bummed enough about the lackluster dividend increase that they are considering selling their stake. Let's think about what would have been an acceptable level of income. You've come to anticipate 7% or 9% increases, so let's stick with that. From $0.26 per quarter, to the nearest cent, that equates to $0.28 or $0.08 on an annual basis. Think about that, someone is out there upset by the difference of collecting $0.08 per share or $8 per 100 shares this year.

Granted this compounds over time, but so too can the prudence of Abbott's strategy. The good news is that you don't have to outright sell if you truly wanted to capture that extra tiny bit of income.

Here's a look at some available call options for Abbott labs for the January 2018 expiration date:

Note that I have no special preference for this expiration date (many prefer shorter time periods) but it does show the annual picture fairly well.

The first column indicates the strike price or the price at which you would be agreeing to sell at least 100 shares of Abbott. Next you have the "net" premium, which takes the most recent bid less $0.12 per share for frictional expenses.

The third column highlights the "extra" yield that this would represent (which may be taxed differently than dividends). And the final column highlights the maximum gain - including sale and option proceeds but ignoring potential dividend payments - should the option be exercised.

You can see that the last strike price - $55 - relates to our discussion above. If you truly wanted to generate that extra $8 in income per 100 shares you could agree to sell your Abbott shares at a price of $55.

Now one of two basic things occur: either the option is exercised or it is not. If the option is not exercised - as would be the case with a price of less than $55 - you continue to hold your Abbott shares, keep receiving dividend payments and also have that $8 in "extra" income to boo - you got your accustomed cash flow increase. Granted there is no guarantee you could do this again next year, but for this year you have slightly boosted that income stream.

If the option is exercised, your total return will be 34.6% to ~37% depending on if you collect dividend payments along the way. The downside is that shares could go higher, but I'd hardly consider a 35%+ return in the next year as a poor result.

Now it should be underscored that I'm not advocating this route. Instead, it's about pointing out that if you are truly disturbed by a few cent dividend increase difference - which could very well work out better in the long-term run anyway - you can do something about it.

And this applies for different option agreements as well. You could effectively double your dividend yield by agreeing to "cap" your gain at 17% in the next year. Or you could receive an upfront yield close to 7% if you're willing to "cap" your gain closer to 9% for the year. The point is that you're not an idle party in this. There are quite literally options available to you if you so desire to boost your income by a little or a lot.

In short, Abbott's most recent dividend increase may not be perceived as good news by income investors, but I think there's a lot of important counterpoints. For one thing, it could ultimately prove to be a prudent move for the long-term longevity of the business. For another, this was something to be expected - management told you nine months in advance. And finally, if you're still dissatisfied you have alternatives available to you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.