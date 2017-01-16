The Reflation Trade Is Coming To An End

The question is, can we make an orderly transition, or will it be a disorderly one?

But these reflation efforts have been running into diminishing returns almost everywhere, and are now running on their last legs.

Reflation efforts in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis have been successful in keeping economies from slumping into depression, apart from some eurozone countries.

We come from a deep post-financial crisis slump in which several things happened:

In the US, household wealth was destructed to the tune of $9T, leading to a sharp deleveraging and interest rates falling to zero. Fiscal re-leveraging should have counterbalanced private sector deleveraging, but in the end the job was still done, albeit more slowly by monetary policy, which is much less effective under these circumstances.

In China, which is much more dependent on exports than other major economies, the falling away of export demand for their products created panic when hundreds of thousands of migrant workers became unemployed virtually overnight so the Chinese authorities went on an unprecedented credit and investment binge.

In emerging markets, companies went on a dollar borrowing binge to take advantage of unprecedented low dollar interest rates.

In the eurozone, much of the periphery sank as they had no instrument to compensate for the 20-30% competitiveness loss during the first decade of the euro, ultimately triggering the ECB into action with an uncharacteristic program of zero (even negative) interest rates and asset buying.

This is now all winding down and coming to an end. If it manages to unwind orderly, that would be a huge achievement in itself. The risk is that it will be a disorderly retreat.

What happens in the US matters most. Markets have been on a party on an expected Trump reflation, but it remains to be seen how much of that will actually materialize.

The labor market is already pretty tight, and even if there is a substantial Trump reflation, it's likely to run into the trifecta of Fed hikes, rising bond yields and a rising dollar. The rising dollar could easily trigger Trump into adversarial trade measures, that could get pretty ugly.

The swamp of dollar liquidity will be drained pretty fast, there will be a great sucking sound of dollars moving to the US. First in the line of fire are those companies in emerging markets, which debt has risen from $9T to $25T since the financial crisis. There is $10T offshore dollar debt.

We have already described some of the mechanisms of which this affects the whole world financial system. So a triple whammy is possible. A rising dollar increasing the outstanding debt, rising interest rates increasing the financing cost and a dollar shortage reducing access to refinancing.

The potential for serious damage is such that for almost the entire 2016, the Fed held off rising rates with one eye abroad.

China's growth has already slowed sharply, but it's credit creation hasn't. While we arrived at the conclusion that this doesn't pose an immediate danger of a banking crisis, at the minimum it's a sign that the effectiveness of credit has rapidly diminished.

Things cannot really go on like this, and many within China seem to realize that as capital is fleeing the country in large amounts. The substantial foreign currency market intervention by the PBoC has a side effect that it tightens domestic money, so here we see, if not the end of a reflation trade, at least the last leg of it.

Booming Germany

In the eurozone, one cannot generally say that the economy has recovered. Some parts have, but other parts still have huge output gaps and mass unemployment, especially of the young. Countries in the periphery found themselves unable to recoup the lost competitiveness from the first decade of the euro, and this problem has dominated the whole eurozone, creating a deflationary bias.

That bias still exists, as all the adjustment has to come from the deficit countries, which run 'internal devaluation' policies by lack of an exchange rate to devalue.

The surplus countries did not reflate, but their accumulated competitiveness advantage has produced massive trade surpluses which are boosted by the weakness of the euro.

This reflationary jolt to the surplus countries is now threatening to burst as economies like The Netherlands and Germany experience capacity constraints and rapidly rising house prices, and they're running into the one-size-fits-nobody problem of eurozone monetary policy.

So there is increasing noise out of Germany that ECB monetary policy is way too lax and it risks triggering inflation in Germany. And in fact, these risks are real. The Germans were never a fan of the asset buying program of the ECB, even challenging its legality in the courts.

But now their perennial inflation phobia is raised to near boiling point as inflation data came in strong, and they are no longer the masters of their own monetary fate. While the ECB was modeled on the Bundesbank and its headquarters is in Germany, there has been a power shift towards the peripheral countries simply because of the seriousness of the eurozone crisis.

There are now cries of expropriation of savers in Germany, although the inflation rate (1.7% last month) is still fairly benign. In fact, one could argue that German inflation is just what the doctor ordered, as it will make it that much easier for the eurozone periphery to recoup some of the competitiveness that was lost during the first decade of the euro.

The latter was caused by capital inflows as suddenly the exchange rate risks disappeared from a whole raft of erstwhile shaky currencies like the Italian lira and the Spanish peseta.

So German inflation eases considerably the internal eurozone adjustment problem, and one could argue that this is reducing the deflationary bias in the system (where all adjustment falls on the deficit countries, deflating their way to increased competitiveness).

While that's true in itself, it isn't likely to last very long. If German inflation starts to rise above 2%, the ECB will be in real trouble and internal divisions could reach boiling point.

Even more serious is that the longer this lasts, the more it will erode German support for the euro. There is already a populist party riding on the wave of anti-immigration that is also dead-set against the euro.

They're hardly alone. Parties have emerged in most countries, from Wilders in the Netherlands to Podemos in Spain, Five star in Italy, Le Pen in France, and even in Finland. It doesn't mean that these parties will come to power, or even in case they do, their country will withdraw from the euro. But one thing is clear, the support for the euro is eroding.

And that's only natural. The cost of the euro have been far greater than the benefits. Basically the latter are small, and the system only works during good times. In times of upheaval leading to differences in performance in member's economies, adjustment mechanisms like exchange and interest rates are sorely missed, and the lack of these impose prohibitive cost on countries.

Sooner or later we will have another episode demonstrating this logic.

