Blockchain Is The Future, But Is Bitcoin?

By Parke Shall

As we open up the intricacies of the Bitcoin discussion, it is tough to not discuss the blockchain technology that sits at the heart of what makes Bitcoin function. For those unfamiliar with Bitcoin or blockchain, the blockchain is simply a giant ledger of transactions that is open for everybody to view. In other words, there is a spot where you can go and watch every single transaction being made with Bitcoin at all times. You can also take a look at all of the transactions that have been made throughout the course of Bitcoin history. It is, in essence, a checkbook ledger for an entire currency that everybody has access to.

We have seen the benefits of allowing open and transparent access to information already with such innovations as Wikipedia. Wikipedia started out as a project that anybody and everybody could edit and today is the most comprehensive centralized source of information on the web. It got this way because it allowed everybody to have access and to make edits. From that type of open source mindset comes structure and a system of governance that allows the entity to continue to grow; thus we have what is today known as Wikipedia.

The mindset of mutual accountability is very similar when it comes to the blockchain. Blockchain as it relates to Bitcoin allows everybody to view any and all Bitcoin transactions that have ever taken place in one spot. It creates a playing field of accountability for all participants involved. This idea, known as the blockchain, has caught on in all industries outside of Bitcoin. For instance, IBM (NYSE:IBM) is working with using blockchain technology in its Hyperledger technology which "enables communities of software developers to collaborate on building blockchain frameworks and platforms in a manner that encourages transparency, longevity, interoperability and the support required to bring blockchain technologies forward to mainstream commercial adoption."

Modifications to the blockchain are made for different industries, but the core principle is the same as the blockchain used for Bitcoin.

IBM is only one company that is developing blockchain for different industries. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has also dipped its hand into developing blockchain across numerous industries.

Blockchain technology could be especially helpful in areas like banking. Why?

How would the banking system change if everybody who had a checking account knew exactly what the bank was doing with their money after they deposited it? How would the banking system change if banks' competitors were able to access transactions that other banks we're undertaking? How would we benefit from a level of transparency that could essentially help put any and all transactions out into the public domain?



Though banks may not like it, it is not as crazy of an idea as many people think. In essence, we already have some of this transparency with the capital markets. Although we don't necessarily know the buyers and the sellers, similar to the way that we don't know Bitcoin buyers or sellers unless we know who the specific Bitcoin address belongs to, we can still make out certain transactions. For instance, the market generally knows when a block sale of shares takes place. They know at what price and at what size this transaction consummates. In addition, market participants are allowed access to things like option volume that may help them forecast future moves in an equity. Anybody can just sit and watch an equity's price, similar to the way anybody can just sit and watch the price of Bitcoin go up or down. What makes our capital markets advantageous for those who are aware of how they work are the deeper levels of transparency that we get when we are allowed to look at some of the inner workings of transactions.

Blockchain technology is often cited as the key reason as to why Bitcoin will survive. We agree that Bitcoin will survive over the course of the long term because the blockchain allows users to have access to the information that we cannot have access to with normal currency. Whether or not the Federal Reserve is printing new money and where that money goes, we don't know. We have news articles and suggestions of where the Fed's money winds up, but we can't pull up the spreadsheet and actually see when and where the Fed ships billions of dollars to the United States government. Blockchain technology would change all of that. Not only would you get transparency on where and when currency is transacted, but the finite amount of Bitcoin that is available sees to it that new supply is not created and current supply is accounted for. The whole system and the whole idea of the blockchain has a very Austrian feel to it.

We think Bitcoin is going to survive and flourish over the course of the long term simply because it was the first of its kind. While other digital currencies may pop up, as they already are, Bitcoin (due to it being the first digital currency available) will likely always hold the most value and always be the most in demand and widely accepted.

The risks for blockchain technology are similar to the risks for Bitcoin . As we had pointed out in past articles, these risks are mainly centered around the fact that the currency itself and the blockchain are both digital. While it is possible to create redundant back ups of all blockchains, whether they are regarding Bitcoin or not, having the ledger in a digital form is the easiest way to track transactions and disseminate them to the public. Anything digital is hackable and can be compromised, especially if we encounter an event where our infrastructure is compromised.

Blockchain technology is here to stay, without a doubt. It is too simple and makes too much sense for it not to be employed on a larger scale going forward. We believe it is going to be used in many sectors for many different purposes and that its widespread use will help build the foundation of credibility and authenticity that Bitcoin is going to need to survive for the long run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BITCOIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.