Trump's China Takedown - Alibaba In Focus

Trump Wants to Get Tough on China

President Trump's rise to power is particularly bad news for Chinese stocks trading in America as U.S. policy toward bilateral China trade is on the cusp of dramatic negative change. While relations with communist China have been warming since President Nixon's groundbreaking visit to China in 1972, an important reversal may be at hand. I can make an argument President Carter and Reagan's decision to lift trade restrictions against China with few strings attached was a colossal mistake for American leadership in the world. However, President Clinton's 1998 push for permanent Most Favored Nation (MFN) trade status and entry into the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2001 under President Bush gutted the U.S. industrial backbone. Today U.S./China trade is so interdependent it may be physically impossible to change in 2017 without serious economic repercussions on both sides of the Pacific.

The U.S. trade imbalance with China has approached $400 billion annually in 2015-16 as imports from China far overwhelm our exports to them.

Trump's campaign rhetoric is about to become U.S. policy and few investors are taking him at his word. There is little doubt in my mind new protectionist tariffs imposed by Trump will quickly implode world trade and create a global economic downturn almost overnight. You can read a good article here about the 1930 Republican Smoot-Hawley tariff action that likely ushered in the worst economic depression worldwide of the 20th century. This story compares Trump's proposals to the aftermath of the 1930s failed experiment in protectionism as both fair and enlightening, with world trade currently 3-4 times larger as a percentage of the overall economy. In the modern age, imports and exports added together rose from 25% of total global GDP in 1968 to 60% in 2013.

While trade protectionism talk plays well with disgruntled voters, it may be a suicide mission for the President-elect and America if he follows through in action. If that wasn't enough to get your attention and affect your bedrest tonight regarding our economic future, Trump has been spelling out support for a more aggressive military stance against China since the election. This past week, his Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson threatened military intervention in the South China Sea to protect important American trade shipping lanes near Taiwan, Japan and South Korea.

In effect, U.S. policy and dealings with both China and Russia are flip-flopping in a few days, whether we like it or not. Our formerly friendly overtures to China and combative attitude toward Russia may reverse on inauguration day, January 20th. The U.S. may impose new tariffs and trade barriers on China while ending President Obama's economic sanctions for Russia. It doesn't matter if this is a wise and prudent move as an investor. What matters is the fact it's almost surely going to happen if you listen to Trump and understand his Republican majority in Congress.

If trade wars or actual military conflict with China are coming, what should U.S. investors do with their Chinese investment positions?

Alibaba Background

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is China's largest online commerce company offering shopping, third party retail sales, wholesale marketing, travel booking and internet cloud storage services alongside other offerings. Alibaba decided in 2014 to list its ownership shares in America for public trading, and wants to directly compete with U.S. based Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) for leadership as the top "global" online retailing/commerce company.

Yahoo (NASDAQ:YHOO) has been one of its biggest investors over the years and helped facilitate its expansion into the U.S. Yahoo still retains about 15% ownership. Jack Ma, the organization's founder, owns 6% of shares outstanding. The company reported about 47,000 employees in 2016.

Alibaba's consumer portal Taobao is similar to eBay, selling over a billion products. Taobao is a top 20 website for visitor traffic globally. At its peak, Alibaba's websites were responsible for 60% of consumer boxes shipped via online sales in China during 2013 and 80% of the nation's online sales total by September 2014. Alipay, a financial services company, accounted for 50% of all online payment transactions within China during 2014. Wikipedia has more stats if you want to appraise Alibaba's operating business.

I like to review the pricing and valuations for Alibaba against another internet focused Chinese conglomerate. Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is a huge Asian internet-based search engine, financial services and marketing company with securities listed in the United States. While not a goods retailing online business model, it may be the best Chinese competitor proxy with U.S. equity trading to compare/contrast.

Wall Street analyst consensus estimates are pegging Alibaba sales at US$22 billion for fiscal 2017 ending in March compared to Amazon's December 2016 annual equivalent of $136 billion, eBay's $9 billion, and Baidu's $11 billion. Alibaba's stock market capitalization is $240 billion at a $96 price per share or 11x sales, Amazon is $388 billion and 3x sales, eBay is $34 billion and 4x sales, and Baidu is $61 billion and 6x sales. Clearly, Alibaba is the most richly valued of this bunch by investors.

Alibaba wants desperately to gain traction in America. Trying to ingratiate himself with President Trump, CEO and founder Jack Ma met with the President-elect last week. He made a crazy promise to create 1 million U.S. jobs over the next decade in return for continued market access in America. The problem with hopes for increased border trade and transactions for Alibaba is they won't happen in a trade war scenario. Actually, Alibaba has much ground to lose in a trade war from backlash inside China (90% of sales). Surely, Chinese consumers will boycott and authorities will impose sanctions on Alibaba internally for sucking up to the U.S. President if he starts a trade war with China and craters their economy? China has reportedly already created a list of U.S. companies and allies inside China to punish if Trump follows through on his insanity.

Momentum Analysis

Below are charts of weakening Alibaba momentum the last four months of trading. Of particular note is the rotten performance of Chinese stocks listed in America since the November 8 election. We are contrasting price performance vs. the large cap S&P 500 index in America, the Nasdaq Composite of mainly higher growth technology stocks, U.S. competitors of Amazon and eBay, the SPDR S&P China ETF, Baidu, and the SPDR S&P Retail ETF.

Additional technical momentum problems are pictured below. Note the especially weak On Balance Volume (OBV) line on the two-year StockCharts.com graph, the previous overbought conditions similar to today on that chart marked with yellow angled boxes, and the relatively weak Alibaba performance from just after its U.S. initial public offering of shares in 2014.

Final Thoughts

Put it all together. The momentum problems of late combined with the increasing potential for a trade war with China since Trump was elected may spell real trouble for Alibaba in 2017. It's not a leap of faith to believe a new long-term investment in Alibaba entered during early 2017 may prove a high-risk proposition. While the company's past growth rates are truly impressive, investors need to envision business sales and earnings stagnating or worse, going into reverse, from a Trump provoked China/U.S. trade war soon. Buying a company at 11x trailing annual sales, 8x accounting book value, and 35x EPS at a potential peak in its business operations for a while might be a truly bad investment idea. Only Trump can tell? Please do your own research and due diligence before making any investment decision. Here is a link to the Alibaba fiscal 2016 20-F filing, ended in March 2016, with the SEC. The September 2016 quarter press release from the company's website is here.

From a trading standpoint, short sellers can enter a position around $95, with a tight $100 stop loss area to exit if Trump decides to lighten up on China after inauguration. I would not expect Alibaba to trade above $100 if the overbought condition of today reverses into selling and the OBV line is to stay underwater. A 10%-15% stop level on your short sale is another idea to consider, if you don't mind letting your position work against you some at the beginning.

Alibaba is currently a Top 10 sell idea, generated by my Victory Formation momentum system.