Indian Banks: Long, Short, Or Neither?

Indian banks are likely more of a value trap at this point with their low valuation multiples, given the lack of a clear catalyst upward.

Central Argument

With government support, the downside in Indian banks is likely limited. On the same token, with modest lending demand and increasing stockpiles of stressed assets, there is little in the way of motivating bank shares forward as a category.

Overview

Despite strong prospects for India's INDY, INDA, PIN growth in the years ahead - estimated at 7-8% for 2017 - the country's banking sector remains challenged by its rising stock of non-performing loans (NPLs) and a deterioration in asset quality. Credit growth in India was high in the 3-4 years following the financial crisis when Indian companies launched large-scale investment initiatives coming out of the down cycle.

(Source)

Many of these loans have nonetheless become impaired, and have contributed to declining asset quality. As a December 2016 published paper finds, for each 1 percent increase in credit growth comes an extra 4.3% growth in the NPL to total loans ratio, with the ratio increasing in expansionary phases in pro-cyclical fashion.

While Indian banks likely don't represent ideal investing opportunities over the next year, any stress brought on by NPLs and asset quality concerns - especially as they increasingly become recognized as such by the banks on their financial accounts - is likely to be mitigated by the country's backdrop of strong growth in the overall economy.

Capitalization ratios in the country are also likely sufficient to withstand a degree of stress in the system, with a capital to assets ratio of 7.5% likely to successfully bear losses should loan impairments increase, although it remains below the world average of 10.3%. By March 2019, the country's mandated Tier 1 ratio will increase to 9.5% from its current 8.25%. While this will draw away free capital from banks' operations, it will better protect the banking system as a whole from shocks and protect the interests of creditors. Six public banks (out of 26 total) in the country are currently under the stipulated Tier 1 minimum, according to Indian credit rating agency ICRA Limited.

GDP growth, generally the first thing one would look at when studying the strength of any economy, will help to rein in any additional deterioration in overall corporate credit statistics, such as interest coverage and debt-to-capital metrics. The health of the energy sector is improving from increased crude oil prices, and India's electric utility sector is improving from greater coal availability, which should help improve bank profitability from lending to those sectors as they stabilize over the coming year.

Greater accountability in Indian banks is also lacking, which is still driving much of the inefficiency. The sector in many areas is still developmentally lagged relative to that of developed countries. Many loans are offered without the same level of due diligence, collateralization practices are not perfected, and post-loan monitoring is below the level of standard achieved in developed nations. Weak reserve levels, softening demand, declining levels of disintermediation, and increasing competition among lenders is also driving down bank profitability. Accordingly, this limits the flexibility banks have to resolve the problems under existing schemes offered by the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI"). Returns on equity are likely to remain in the single digits over the next 24-36 months, though should be incrementally better this year than 2016 as the country's economic growth provides a competing tailwind to the ongoing drawbacks.

In 2016, the RBI released a document termed "Vision 2018," which aims to increase economic activity toward electronic-based transfers and away from paper-based transactions (which have already been dis-incentivized to a degree with the country's recent demonetization policy). Boosting electronic channels of payment would be expected to directly cater toward a growing population that will increasingly uptake the convenience of online/mobile banking, which remains an uncommonly used service in India.

To oversee the financial health of its banking system, the RBI also performs an asset quality review to ensure that standards are gradually being met, point out the overall level of stressed or potentially stressed assets, and help guide the management teams of these institutions to resolve these issues or enhance ongoing positive developments.

Publicly funds measures to increase bank liquidity, and support lending and asset quality are already underway. The Indian government plans on infusing the equivalent of $6.6 billion over the next three years into its banking system, with 36.5% of it concentrated in 2017 with the remainder dispersed over 2018 and 2019.

One way banks can increase their capital is by issuing additional Tier 1 ("AT1") securities and contingent convertible ("CoCo") capital instruments. These instruments allow financial institutions to withstand losses when capital falls below a mandated threshold. AT1 and CoCo securities have become an increasingly popular security in the post-financial crisis world to impose financial loss burdens on creditors. The securities should theoretically keep any institutional troubles localized without a system-wide meltdown and without the need for taxpayer bailout funding.

India's AT-1 issues thus far have come to around $2.9 billion, with around $15 billion that can potentially to be raised in total over the 2017-2019E time frame. However, AT-1 becomes increasingly more difficult to issue the more it's issued. Additional issuance of the security dilutes the interests of current AT-1 holders. Moreover, with profitability recently being sapped, especially among public sector banks, less demand for these securities will drive down prices and increase yields. As yields increase, the business sense of issuing additional AT-1 securities diminishes. Shares in Indian public banks generally trade at cheap price-to-book values given the sector is currently out of favor, which demonstrates limited investor demand for securities in other parts of the capital structure.

The government may, therefore, find it necessary to increase the amount of direct capital infusions should the poor liquidity situations and soft lending environment begin to materially impact the economy's pace of growth. In July 2016, the government issued $3.4 billion in capital to 13 public institutions. Once AT-1 issuances reach their point of relative saturation, I would expect the Indian government to continue its pace of capital injections to limit the downside on its public institutions.

Accordingly, I believe that Indian banks are neither a long or short at the moment. The shares of many public and private banks are currently cheap by most traditional valuation metrics. However, with relatively subdued lending demand and a large stock of impaired loans, it isn't clear that Indian bank shares are in an environment amenable to capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long 10-YEAR INDIAN GOVERNMENT BONDS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.