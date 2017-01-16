Enterprise Products Partners Vs. Magellan Midstream Partners

That said, EPD appears to have excellent exposure to what very well may be a significant NGL price recovery over the next couple years.

At first glance (this is my first article on either of these companies), I am going to give the nod to MMP.

Enterprise Products Partners is the more heavily leveraged of the two, but the higher yield compensates investors for the added risk.

EPD is big in the gas processing and NGL space, and MMP more so in refined products, crude oil, and marine storage.

Enterprise Products Partners is the much bigger outfit, but as Einstein said, there is beauty in simplicity and that might describe Magellan fairly well.

Today, I am going to compare two big players in the midstream MLP sector: Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) and Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP). EPD is more focused on natural gas processing and NGLs, whereas MMP is a more refined product and crude oil oriented outfit. Both are high-quality MLPs with no IDR commitments to the GP. Both have a low cost-of-capital advantage against their peer group.

A broad overview of EPD's assets is shown below:

Source: EPD UBS presentation (available here).

MMP's primary assets are distributed across its three operating segments (Source: MMP Citi presentation):

Refined Products (58% of YTD operating margin):

9,700 miles of refined product pipelines, primarily gasoline and diesel.

53 refined products terminals.

42 million bbls of refined product storage.

Crude Oil (32%):

2,100 miles of crude oil pipelines.

23 million bbls of crude oil storage, including 15 million bbls of storage at Cushing, OK.

Marine Storage (10%):

Five storage terminals (Three on Gulf Coast, two on East Coast).

26 million bbl storage.

The following chart compares some relevant valuation metrics of the two MLPs as of Q3 2016:

EPD Vs. MMP - Relative Metrics As of the End of Q3 2016

EPD MMP Current Share Price $27.38 $74.36 Current Market Cap. $57.8 Billion $17.1 Billion Debt $24.2 Billion $4.3 Billion Cash - $291 million Total Units Outstanding 2.106 Billion 228 million Net Debt/unit $21.88/unit $17.58/share YTD Adj EBITDA (yoy %) $3.90 Billion (0%) $874.5 Million (2%) YTD DCF (yoy %) $3.07 Billion (-33%) $670.3 Million (-2%) Net Debt/LTM EBITDA 4.6x 3.6x Distribution (Yield) $1.64 (6.0%) $3.36 (4.5%)

Source: Google Finance, Q3 EPS reports (EPD, MMP)

Observations

Full disclosure: This is my first article on either of these companies, so my observations are fairly high-level. I will be covering both companies in more detail going forward.

Obviously, EPD is the much bigger outfit with more than 3x the market cap of MMP, more than 5x the debt load, and ~5x more outstanding units. On a debt/unit and leverage ratio, MMP wins hands-down. EPD is yielding more than MMP, which one would expect from the debt and leverage ratios just discussed.

In general, EPD is more exposed to commodity prices and changes in economic activity. I say this because of the big drop in yoy DCF as compared to MMP (and by the size of it, I am sure there are other factors involved with that 33% drop), and also because EPD is a big exporter of LPGs, primarily propane and ethane.

Alternatively, MMP has a much more conventional MLP fee-based business across its three operating segments: refined products, crude oil, and marine storage.

As a result, MMP looks to be the more stable company when it comes to DCF while EPD would appear to have more upside on a NGL price recovery. My followers know I expect a significant recovery in NGL prices during 2016-2017 (see: Phillips 66 & Spectra Energy Reorganize DCP Midstream Just As An NGL Price Recovery Is Imminent).

Note that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is going to be a competitor of EPD in the Gulf Coast LPG export market. PSX has an advantage with the company's Freeport Terminal as compared with EPD's terminal which is deep in the heart of the very congested Houston Ship Channel.

Over the past five years, MMP units have appreciated 146% as compared to a 36% gain for EPD (see chart at the end of this article). Note that EPD units were more susceptible to the commodity price downturn starting in the fall of 2014 as compared to MMP. That makes sense considering EPD's higher exposure to commodity prices.

Distributions

Coincidentally, YTD both EPD and MMP had distribution coverage ratios of 1.22x.

EPD's recent distribution growth profile is shown below:

For EPD, full-year 2016 distributions are expected to grow by 5.9%.

Since 2001, MMP has grown distributions at a 13% CAGR. For full-year 2016, distributions are expected to grow 10%, and for 2017, by at least 8% - both while maintaining a 1.2x coverage ratio.

MMP has the edge when it comes to per unit distribution growth going forward.

Summary & Conclusion

This is my first look at these two companies, and I'm going to give the edge to MMP. It is less leveraged, has a more secure DCF fee-based business model, and appears to have more robust distribution growth potential. However, for income-oriented investors looking for a way to play a potentially rewarding NGL price recovery, EPD looks to be a good bet. The company has an excellent integrated NGL infrastructure and is already a big player in NGL exports.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make. Thanks for reading and good luck!