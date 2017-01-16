Why Anadarko Petroleum Sold The Eagle-Ford Leases For A Song

Cash flow of $1.9 billion at the nine month period should be equaled by the 12 month cash flow of the newly acquired Gulf of Mexico properties alone.

The Gulf Properties also have a very low breakeven, but Gulf wells are not cheap to drill either. So a lot cash will be needed to expand production.

The Eagleford leases were a distraction that management did not need. So the $2.3 billion was preferable to the leases and the relatively high cost production.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) recently announced the sale of the Eagleford leases for about $2.3 Billion. For 155,000 net acres that is less than $15,000 an acre. The estimated flow metrics based upon about 66,000 BOED (45K in liquids and 131 MMCF of gas) were less than $35,000 per BOED of production. These are usually the kind of numbers associated with a really good deal for the seller. So shareholders may wonder why management would want to get rid of properties that were previously at least decent for such a bargain price.

"ConocoPhillips Alaska Inc. (NYSE:COP) today announced a new oil discovery in the Greater Mooses Tooth (GMT) Unit located in the northeast portion of the National Petroleum Reserve - Alaska (NPRA). The Willow discovery wells, Tiŋmiaq 2 and 6, were drilled in early 2016 and encountered 72 feet and 42 feet of net pay, respectively, in the Brookian Nanushuk formation. ConocoPhillips has a 78 percent working interest in the discovery and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation holds a 22 percent interest" "Initial technical estimates indicate the discovery could have recoverable resource potential in excess of 300 million barrels of oil. Appraisal of the discovery will commence in January 2017 with the acquisition of state-of-the-art 3D seismic. Subject to appraisal results and the choice of development scenario, Willow could produce up to 100,000 barrels of oil per day (BOPD). Assuming timely permit approvals and competitive project economics, initial commercial production could occur as early as 2023" "In a follow-up to the Willow discovery, ConocoPhillips and its bidding partner, Anadarko, were successful in December's federal lease sale on the western North Slope, winning 65 tracts for a total of 594,972 gross acres."

Discoveries like this are generally very profitable, but also usually take a lot of cash upfront. Since this is a long term conventional oil project, generally it will also have a very low breakeven point. Usually far lower than the breakeven points of the leases sold. Clearly, this is a major new discovery and the partners intend to make the most of it. Once the project begins production, then cash requirements decrease sharply, but that may take awhile. Management may need the additional financial flexibility provided by the sale of those leases. Anadarko's 22% interest in the project could be a very significant growth driver. Future potential is never guaranteed, but this joint venture is off to a great start.

Source: Anadarko Petroleum Jeffries Conference Presentation, November, 2016

Here is another good reason (click on Jefferies Presentation) for selling those Eagleford properties to raise cash. As shown above, these properties have an incredibly low breakeven point. So the company has every reason to want to develop this project quickly and get the most cash possible out of these leases as soon as possible. But Gulf of Mexico wells are not that cheap to drill either. These projects are relatively large undertakings. So while they throw off a lot of cash, future development will take some cash.

These properties were acquired for about the annual amount of EBITDA (give or take a little). There is absolutely nothing wrong with making a good deal better. A lot of the initial cash requirements and the development period are completed with these properties. So they will generate cash, but expanding production will also require spending some cash. These properties will be in a position to provide a lot of cash for some of Anadarko's other projects in the future.

Source: Anadarko Petroleum Jeffries Conference Presentation, November, 2016

Ironically, these may be some (click on Jefferies presentation) of the higher cost projects in the current portfolio. This is a large tribute to what management has done over the past year. Compared to the Gulf Of Mexico lease purchases (and accompanying production), the Eagleford sale is fairly pricey! The company breakeven before interest is now probably comfortably below $30 per barrel on any future projects. Anadarko should be clearly profitable next year with much improved cash flow. So overall management has clearly moved the company quickly to profitability.

But even with the Delaware Basin and neighboring leases, management sees a chance to clearly drop the breakeven significantly for wells drilled in the future. So while the company cannot run away from the costs of wells already drilled, new drilling appears to be far more profitable and efficient in the future.

The company also has other worldwide exploration opportunities. But clearly management has transformed the company into a low cost producer. The sale of the Eagleford assets gives management the opportunity to devote its time to much more profitable opportunities. Shareholders should ultimately be far better served with the Eagleford property sale. Concentrating on receiving a better deal for the Eagleford properties could easily place very significant profit opportunities at risk that exceed the benefits of a better sales price.

As discussed in previous articles, management sold stock to decrease the financial leverage, and the latest sales should further ease leverage concerns and increase financial flexibility. The lost production can easily be made up through any of the several retained projects. Conservative investors may want to see a six month track record (or more) with the new configuration, but the company is really not that risky going forward. The stock is up nicely since the beginning of the year. It should continue to appreciate next year. Further good news from Alaska, or unexpected positive developments from the Gulf of Mexico could accelerate the price movement.

Anadarko reported about $1.9 billion in cash flow for the first nine months. The Gulf leases alone should generate about $2 billion in cash flow by themselves next year. Similarly, the debt at the end of the third quarter was $16 billion with $4 billion in cash. Since management has raised another $2 billion with the sale announcement that net debt figure will decrease $2 billion. So the company will have the cash necessary to meet its big project commitments. Plus there is enough liquidity to take advantage from some more great deals as they appear. Overall, management has done very well this year with the company assets, and that includes the Eagleford leases sale.

