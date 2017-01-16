Where To Open The Next Starbucks? A Formula For Growth

Although we see the possibility of many new coffeehouses, Starbucks is still not a good investment right now as the stock is fairly valued at best.

We can use the existing correlation between coffee consumption and the GDP per capita as well as the correlation between coffee consumption and the urbanization rate for calculations.

The title really says it all: We want to know in which countries Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) can open new coffeehouses in the years to come. Or to put it a little differently: We can ask which countries have the greatest potential for additional Starbucks coffeehouses. Why do we want to know that? The reason is very simple: Starbucks desperately needs growth in the years to come or otherwise the stock is terribly overvalued right now.

The price-book-value-ratio is 14.3 right now (not so problematic), the price-earnings-ratio is 30.4 and even the forward P/E is still 27.1 (rather problematic). A common way to valuate a business is the discounted cash flow method: If we use the current free cash flow and assume that the company will grow at a moderate pace of only 2% a year, we get an intrinsic value of $25 per share (using a 10% discount rate). To be fairly valued - according to DCF - Starbucks has to grow at least in the double digits for the next 10 years.

Led by our search for growth potential, we are going to examine which countries could need a few more Starbucks coffeehouses. In order to find an answer, we first take a look at the worldwide coffee consumption in different countries as well as a few indicators that seem to have a big influence on the coffee consumption in a country. Building on these findings, we then take a closer look at Starbucks and estimate how many coffeehouses Starbucks could open in different countries before there is the danger of "oversupply."

Coffee all over the world

Before we start looking at coffee consumption in different countries, I like to mention that I am fully aware Starbucks is not just coffee, but in 2016 (as in the years before) Starbucks made 58% of revenue on beverages - mainly coffee in different variations. Another 14% of revenue is "package and single served coffees and teas" and therefore it is safe to say that coffee contributes a huge part to the overall revenue.

Although it doesn't sound like a very impressive growth rate, the consumption of coffee is growing at about 1.3% a year. The following diagram shows the 50 countries that consume the most coffee in kilogram (kg) per capita (the database I used is in kilogram; 1 kilogram is equivalent to 2.20462 pounds). The list is led by many countries in northern Europe like Sweden, Denmark, Iceland or Norway and Finland at the top with a yearly coffee consumption of 12 kg/capita.

Interesting are not just the countries that have the highest coffee consumption per capita right now, but also the countries where coffee consumption was growing at a high pace in the last years.

It is certainly interesting which countries have the highest coffee consumption per capita and in which countries the consumption is growing at a rather high pace - but both are not enough for us to determine where Starbucks could open additional coffeehouses.

Coffee, GDP and urbanization rate

In order to be able to determine where Starbucks could open new coffee stores, we are going to put the coffee consumption into relation. It sometimes seems a little strange for citizens of the United States or Western European countries if we talk about coffee as a luxury product as our standard of living is high enough to afford coffee easily and in many cases on a daily basis (yes, I am drinking coffee while writing - as I did this morning and yesterday and all the other days before because it is part of my daily routine).

But for the citizens of many countries, coffee is still a luxury product they cannot afford. Therefore, we will look at the GDP per capita and in the next step also at the urbanization rate of different countries (we explain later why).

The first scatter plot shows a correlation between the GDP per capita and the coffee-consumption per capita (each green point is representing a country). Although the correlation is not perfect (not surprising as there are many different factors that influence the coffee consumption), we can show that hand in hand with a higher GDP the coffee consumption is also growing. Most countries are in the lower left corner indicating that the GDP per capita is very low and they drink almost no coffee.

There are some countries with a rather high GDP per capita that don't drink much coffee either. The reason therefore could be very different like drinking habits in different countries. But we have to point out that of the 13 countries that consume more than 6 kg per capita, just one country (Bosnia and Herzegovina) has a GDP lower than $40,000.

In our second scatter plot, we show the correlation between the urbanization rate of different countries and the coffee consumption per capita. The results are very similar as in our first scatter plot: A high urbanization rate usually means high coffee consumption. Almost all countries with an urbanization rate under 50% also consume almost no coffee (under 2 kg/capita). Of the 52 countries that consume more than 2 kg/capita, only two have an urbanization rate lower than 50%, and of the 12 countries with more than 6 kg/capita, just two have an urbanization rate under 70%.

Note: It is not surprising that the results for GDP per capita and urbanization rate are similar when put in relation to coffee consumption. The reason therefore is the correlation between GDP per capita and the urbanization rate itself. With a high GDP usually comes a high urbanization rate - or the other way around.

Starbucks and the number of coffee-shops

We have learned about the countries with the highest coffee-consumption and also know these are mostly the countries that have a high GDP per capita as well as a high urbanization rate. But at least in this article we are not really interested in the coffee-consumption overall, but rather how Starbucks can grow revenue by opening new coffee-houses.

It is certainly possible to open more coffee-shops in countries like the United States or Canada, but there will be a point where additional coffeeshops won't increase overall revenue, but rather decrease just the revenue of other Starbucks stores in the neighborhood. If we look at the "Starbucks density" (dividing the population of a country by the number of Starbucks coffeehouses) in different countries, we see numbers as low as just 25,000 (residents per Starbucks) in the United States and Canada.

In a few other countries, the numbers are a little higher - in Kuwait, the same number is 35,000; in Singapore, 43,000 residents have to share one Starbucks; in South Korea, about 53,000; in Taiwan and the United Arab Emirates, about 60,000; and in the United Kingdom, there is one Starbucks per 71,000 residents.

It makes much more sense for Starbucks to open new coffeehouses in countries with a rather low "Starbucks density," but it would be a huge mistake to just assume every country could use one Starbucks per 24,210 residents as in the United States (by the way: this calculation would lead to 133,666 potential Starbucks coffee houses in the 25 countries listed above).

It goes without saying that the countries are different, and building on what we learned above, we use the following formula as a theoretical basis to estimate how many coffeehouses could realistically be opened in different countries:

The formula consists of three components, which we are going to describe in more detail:

US Starbucks density: In our formula, we use the United States as a country with the perfect Starbucks density and not much room to grow. Therefore, we just divide the number of residents in a single country by 24,210 (US Starbucks-density) to get the number of stores. Urbanization Rate: But of course, we can't just compare different countries to the United States and assume the same percentage of the population will be Starbucks customers. We know about the correlation between coffee consumption and the urbanization rate and can assume that in countries where more people live in rural areas, the number of customers should be lower as Starbucks coffeeshops only make sense in big cities (and nobody will drive 50 miles, assuming they even have the ability to drive). We therefore simply compare the urbanization rate of a country to the urbanization rate of the United States. GDP per capita: But not just the urbanization rate correlates to the coffee consumption, but also the GDP per capita. Similar to the urbanization rate, we again compare the GDP per capita of a country to the GDP per capita of the United States. A lower GDP per capita leads to more people who can't afford coffee at all or can't afford to drink as much coffee as citizens of the United States.

In absolute numbers, the biggest potential for new stores can be found in the Asian countries China and Japan, also in Brazil and the European countries Germany and France as well as in Russia. We can expect that there is costumer potential to double the number of coffeehouses in these 25 countries and Starbucks should be able to double its revenue.

Criticizing the calculation: Positive view

If we are trying to find fault with the calculation, we can criticize it in two different directions: On the one hand, for being too conservative and on the other hand, for being too progressive. Let's look at the positive, progressive side first.

The first aspect is very obvious: We are just talking about 25 different countries and completely ignore that Starbucks has coffeehouses in 75 countries worldwide (according to last 10-K). Not included are for example the Scandinavian countries like Sweden, Finland, Norway or Denmark that drink a lot of coffee, have a high urbanization rate and a high GDP per capita. Another country not included in our calculation is Italy: Starbucks is beginning to expand to the home of espresso this year and could look at a potential of about 1,300 Starbucks coffeehouses according to our formula.

The second aspect may not be so obvious, but equally important. In our calculation, we use the urbanization rate and GDP per capita from 2016 (or a few years ago - depending on the data). We completely ignored the fact that the GDP per capita and the urbanization rate can change and in many countries both numbers will grow in the future, which would have a positive effect on our calculation. To get a more accurate number, we have to consider that many developing countries like China are growing in the mid and sometimes even high-single digits. Also considering the countries not included in the calculation (see section above), we have to at least mention countries like India with a growing GDP per capita and - according to our calculation - already a potential of more than 2,000 stores.

Criticizing the calculation: Negative view

The calculation above is a long-term outlook, but we also have to consider a few aspects for a well-balanced analysis. First of all: In our calculation, we pretend in both cases (GDP per capita as well as urbanization rate) to have a perfect correlation even though there is not. There is definitely some room for mistake by assuming a perfect correlation, but for our purpose, it should be tolerable.

A second aspect we don't really consider in our calculation is the fact that countries are simply no coffee-drinking nations although they could afford it. And a related aspect: Some countries could be coffee-drinking nations, but rather drink coffee at home than in coffeehouses.

A third and last aspect we didn't consider is the competition. The above-presented calculation assumes Starbucks can grow the number of coffeehouses in every country almost like in a vacuum. But of course, we can't assume that Starbucks is the only coffeehouse. Germany is a good example for heavy competition and a country where Starbucks has problems to expand. My homeland is definitely a coffee-drinking nation (5.5 kg per capita - more than the US), but nevertheless, Starbucks has only managed to open 150 stores in Germany (just one Starbucks per 540,000 residents).

Our calculation assumes a possible number of 2,500 coffeehouses, which is not unrealistic. Although I am not sure if Starbucks will have 2,500 coffeehouses in the near future in Germany or if these coffeehouses rather belong to a competitor. A similar heavy competition is possible in other countries as well.

Not the time to invest

Aside from the long-term growth possibility on the one side and the above-mentioned risks on the other side, I don't think Starbucks is a good investment right now. Although I don't follow on the conclusion to short Starbucks, I agree with many concerns Paul Franke has raised regarding the mid-term outlook for the next years. The strong dollar and the waywardness of Donald Trump could be a challenge for Starbucks in the years to come. And there is also the risk of a recession or a slowdown in consumer spending.

Usually food and beverage are considered as non-cyclical products, but as we learned above, coffee is an exception and a luxury product in many countries (especially coffee ordered in a coffeeshop). We always have to factor in the possibility that the revenue of Starbucks can go down if people cut back on their spending and rather drink coffee at home than in a coffeeshop.

Additionally, there are some other factors that lead to the conclusion that Starbucks is not really a good investment right now. Even if we factor in a high growth rate for the next ten years, the stock is overvalued. If we take the current free cash flow and assume an 8% growth for the next 10 years, we get an intrinsic value of $44.44 (assuming a 10% discount rate). If we use a growth rate of 10% instead (everything else being equal), we get an intrinsic value of $52.12, and even with a growth rate of 12%, the intrinsic value is $61.13 and the stock is just fairly valued right now. And there wouldn't be any margin of safety.

Conclusion

Don't get me wrong: Even if I don't drink coffee at Starbucks, I think it is a great company. And the fact that Howard Schultz stepped down as CEO doesn't change anything. But right now is not the time to invest. Even if Starbucks might be fairly valued right now (by assuming growth in the double digits), we certainly want at least some margin of safety. If the stock drops to $40 or $42, I will consider buying - until then, Starbucks remains on my watchlist as it has already been for many months.

I expect growth in the years to come being still in the double digits and of course there is always the risk that the company will just slowly grow into the high valuations. Maybe I will miss the chance to buy, because Starbucks may never drop to $40 again - well this is a chance I am willing to take.

