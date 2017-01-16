Freeport-McMoRan: Awaiting The Run Above $20

Copper supplies could head towards deficits far earlier than the market projected heading into this year.

Copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) ended the year pulling back as the stock consolidated some of the big gains in 2016. Copper prices have surged this year on expectations of global growth and a possible supply deficit opening up sooner than expected.

Now at $15, the stock appears set to complete and possibly surpass the run to $20 predicted last year in my research article. A couple of issues are colliding to make Freeport-McMoRan potentially a bigger winner than expected.

Supply Deficit

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) recently predicted a 2017 copper supply deficit of 180,000 tonnes. This flies against the general consensus of most analysts such as Molly Shutt at BMI Research that recently advanced the deficit prediction forward one year to only 2019.

Copper is one of the metals where estimated supply always fails to meet expectations due to surprise political unrest and the difficulty of mining the metal. Unlike oil with shale, new supplies can't quickly come onto the market.

Freeport-McMoRan has long presented the research from WoodMackenzie that supplies were peaking leading to steady declines over the next several years. What the market missed all along was that supply peaked while the demand equation could shift higher, as now predicted by Goldman Sachs.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan presentation

Under Estimated Cash Flows

Due to debt issues, the market generally forgot about the upside for Freeport-McMoRan on a copper rally. If the miner itself presented the following slide at the Cowen conference on December 6, the market naturally wasn't going to get in front of the predictions by the leading copper miner.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan presentation

At the time, copper had spiked above $2.60/lb. The slide provides specific examples of EBITDA and operating cash flows for Freeport-McMoRan at copper prices of $2.00/lb, $2.25/lb and $2.50/lb.

The general impression was that copper prices weren't going to last above $2.50/lb. The risk was always assumed to the downside and possibly even below $2/lb.

Copper now trades at $2.67/lb providing around $550 million in additional annual operating cash flows. Remember that Freeport-McMoRan only has a market value of $21 billion.

Some analysts are now predicting earnings approaching $2 per share this year. Possibly a better way to view the valuation is that the enterprise value is expected to dip below $30 billion this year on debt payments while EBITDA might approach $8 billion in 2017.

Will Freeport-McMoRan actually trade at 4x EBITDA? Even at $20, the stock hardly tops 5x EBITDA estimates.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the supposed copper supply storm was already absorbed. Now the market risks heading towards deficits, with limited incentive for miners to bring production back online until prices reach $3/lb or higher.

The equation suggests Freeport-McMoRan is destined for reaching above $20 sooner rather than later.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.