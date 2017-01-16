Weak Demand May Impact Apple Stock

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has launched enough new iPhone models to be using the "iPhone 7" label for its latest. Each new model is supposedly packed with new features and comprise an "upgrade" that many iPhone users see as mandatory. One area where the iPhone has lagged is battery life. For many users (like me) that is a key feature. I am not alone. In a 2014 survey done in the U.K. almost 90% of users pointed to long battery life as a key consideration in buying a smartphone.

Source: Richard Hartley.com

Here is a recent comparison of iPhone 7 battery life to its key competitors.

Source: BGR.com

With all the geniuses at Cupertino, it is hard to imagine how Apple could be so far behind in battery performance unless you open your mind to the possibility that it is not happenstance. Does Apple purposely ensure its battery performance is sub-par? Is it a ploy to announce a major "upgrade" that does little more than catch up to the flagship devices sold by Apple competitors? I don't know, but it seems odd that such an important feature is so sub-par.

Batteries have become a key competitive battleground since the ill-fated Samsung Note 7 was released and immediately captured headlines for a spate of battery fires and explosions. Similar problems with iPhones got little public attention, a testimony to the strength of the Apple brand and the spin masters of Apple marketing.

While Apple has lost some market share, iPhone sales remain at high levels and even the strongest critics seem to think any decline in sales will be relatively minor, pointing to relatively minor cutbacks in production of iPhone components by a handful of suppliers as evidence of weaker than expected demand.

Of course, Apple fans always point to the "next big thing" - in this case, the iPhone 8 which is reportedly going to represent a major overhaul of the device - perhaps including an improved battery.

Forecasting iPhone sales has been a mugs game with even such heavyweights as Goldman Sachs unable to keep to a forecast for long. Wall Street in general keeps forecasting sustained growth for the iPhone while Goldman cut its forecast in mid-2016 by a substantial amount.

Source: Fortune

Pacific Crest calls for shipments of 225 million iPhones this year, not that far off the Goldman forecast.

KGI Securities analyst Ming Chi-Kuo calls for lower iPhone sales citing weakness in China and the likely absence of an upgrade to the iPhone SE.

Apple investors should pay attention to the signs of lagging iPhone sales if they materialize. At an average selling price of somewhere around $650, every 10 million iPhones contributes $6.5 billion in sales and very likely $4 billion contributed value to Apple. A fall of 30 to 40 million units would do serious damage both to Apple's income statement and to the credibility of the brand. No one (that I know of) foresees that dramatic a decline but I think it is in the range of possibilities.

The third quarter of 2016 demonstrated a continued decline in iPhone market share to less than 12%, a result I am sure Apple hopes will be reversed by demand for the new iPhone 7.

Source: Instant Flash News

Q4 2016 sales were disappointing for the full range of Apple products.

My forecast for fiscal 2017 is a bit more pessimistic than most. Based on a total smartphone market of 1.5 billion units and iPhone market share of 14%, I see iPhone sales of 200 million units. The tablet market is likely to be somewhere around 150 million units and iPad market share 25%, more or less.

The PC market should be in the range of 275 million units in 2017. Apple has a 7% market share, suggesting unit sales of 19 million.

Those data point to calendar 2017 sales of Apple products of $217 billion with earnings per share of just over $7.00. Those estimates exclude any tax penalty imposed by overseas authorities like Ireland and are based on a 26.5% tax rate and an assumed 37.5% margin.

It seems clear (at least to me) that the days of Apple growth are history and the company has become a very profitable, mature technology company with too much exposure to one product line. If we have a market downturn, which I see as long overdue, a price to earnings multiple of 15 times will be hard to justify, putting a value on Apple stock of $105-$110 per share. A more likely multiple of 12 times puts AAPL at $85 a share.

That puts me well in the camp of those who see AAPL as overvalued and a contrarian to those who see gains of up to 60% for AAPL stock in 2017.

I realize I am in the minority on this call, and certainly disagree with those who see 2017 as likely to be Apple's best year ever.

In any event, I would avoid the stock.