Is Electronic Arts The Right Gaming Publisher For You To Own?

Electronic Arts sounds like a good buying opportunity for those who want to add some gaming company into their portfolio and benefit from the overall growth of the gaming industry.

Despite a lot of competition, the company continues to strengthen its position on the market and has resources to continue to improve its business operations.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) along with Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), UbiSoft Entertainment (OTCPK:UBSFY) and Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) are considered to be one of the biggest publishers in the video gaming industry. During last year, EA released a number of its major gaming titles like FIFA and Battlefield that strengthened the company's position in the industry and showed good results for the first two quarters of the 2017 financial year. Going forward, the company has prepared a lot of positive surprises for its fans and investors, and it would be good to analyze them in order to find out if Electronic Arts is a suitable investment for those who are interested in adding it up to their portfolio.

In the latest earnings report, Electronic Arts showed considerable progress among its major businesses and has the real chances to continue to grow in the upcoming quarters. From the charts below, we could see that revenues along with net income and cash flow continue to rise up year over year while debt is decreasing. From financial perspectives, EA looks like a solid buy for most investors.

However, for the companies of the size of EA, having solid financial results isn't enough. And if we add the already highly competitive industry in which it participates, the past success won't guarantee it in the future. With the rise of minor third-party publishers along with the increased development capacity amongst first-party studios, the gaming business becomes more brutal year after year. In 2016, studios like Lionhead and Guerrilla Games Cambridge, which opened up their doors in late 1990s and over the span of last decade released major gaming franchises like Fable and Primal, closed their doors. At the same time, the vast amount of newly created studios are entering the market every year and constantly fighting for consumers that in the past were frequent buyers of games from the major publishers due to the low amount of content available for them at that time.

Also, the growth of other publishers like Bethesda and CD Projekt Red, which are focusing their efforts solely on one or two gaming genres, makes the development process for companies like EA and UbiSoft, which are creating their products in multiple genres, a lot harder. But all of those developments in my view won't destroy the value that EA created in the last couple of decades, and there are a number of reasons for that.

The first reason is that EA itself evolved along with the gaming industry. Thanks to its broad ecosystem of products and services, the company tackles almost every gaming genre and successfully diversifies its user base. Its Origin platform has more than 50 million users, and its latest AAA game, Battlefield 1, was one of the most selling games of the holiday season.

Then, we have a great number of franchises that the company owns and could always rely on them to deliver growth and benefit shareholders. Out of 16 gaming franchises that sold more than 100 million units, EA owns four of them and constantly releases new games in those series to keep the sales going.

In addition, besides having strong financials, EA constantly continues to cut its operating costs and closes its unprofitable studios. Over the last two decades, the publisher closed more than 10 gaming studios and sometimes is highly criticized by the gaming community for such decisions. But from the investors' perspective, the management of EA in those cases just did its job and shut down the projects that didn't performed financially very well. In the end, investors saw how EA grew from $11 per share to $80 per share in the last four years and made them great returns during that time.

There's also one more thing that makes EA more attractive for investing. According to different reports, the video gaming industry could be considered recession-proof. A number of articles in highly popular magazines show that despite different financial difficulties that might occur to the economy, the gaming industry will continue to outsell its products in comparison with a lot of other industries and could be considered a safe bet during the times of trouble.

At the moment, EA's stock trades around its $80 support level and could potentially rally in the upcoming months, when the earnings report for the holiday season will be released. Considering all of the facts that were described in this article, EA sounds like a good buying opportunity for those who want to add some gaming company into their portfolio and benefit from the overall growth of the gaming industry.

